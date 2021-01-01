I think it's in line with the minimum what was needed. I suppose being impressed with FSG doesn't equate to much given the bar is quite low. £150m would be our biggest summer ever. But all our main rivals spend that each year. Arsenal have spent over £150m last two years and will do again this year. A reason why they are good again. They aren't state owned, no reason we can't match their spending.



Right, but theyre not bogged down by wages like we are. Id imagine this is the last summer Arsenal can spend big before wages become an issue. Theyre already in the process of extending their best players (Saka, Saliba, Odegaard, etc), so they wont be spending like this indefinitely.Outside of the obvious need for new players, Id expect us to spend more than usual because at least 4 or 5 players around the £100k+ per week range are leaving (Bobby, Keita, Ox, Arthur, Milner, maybe Matip?). Of the players weve been linked with, only Mac Allister is likely to exceed £100k a week.