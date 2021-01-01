I think it's in line with the minimum what was needed. I suppose being impressed with FSG doesn't equate to much given the bar is quite low. £150m would be our biggest summer ever. But all our main rivals spend that each year. Arsenal have spent over £150m last two years and will do again this year. A reason why they are good again. They aren't state owned, no reason we can't match their spending.
Right, but theyre not bogged down by wages like we are. Id imagine this is the last summer Arsenal can spend big before wages become an issue. Theyre already in the process of extending their best players (Saka, Saliba, Odegaard, etc), so they wont be spending like this indefinitely.
Outside of the obvious need for new players, Id expect us to spend more than usual because at least 4 or 5 players around the £100k+ per week range are leaving (Bobby, Keita, Ox, Arthur, Milner, maybe Matip?). Of the players weve been linked with, only Mac Allister is likely to exceed £100k a week.