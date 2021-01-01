« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 129 130 131 132 133 [134] 135   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 167665 times)

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,642
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5320 on: Today at 02:35:59 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:16:15 pm
There is probably a nerd in the building who will say Kone and Thuram need to prove it a bit more. Id like to think Klopp has stuck enough of their heads down the toilet after last summers debacle for their opinions to be moot.

Sorry but I have to know... whose the nerd and why is their head in the toilet?
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,934
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5321 on: Today at 02:36:53 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:35:59 pm
Sorry but I have to know... whose the nerd and why is their head in the toilet?

Prob explains why Ward upped and left.
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5322 on: Today at 02:38:03 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:36:53 pm
Prob explains why Ward upped and left.

I heard they demanded he start using Nivea products and he refused.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,336
  • * * * * * *
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5323 on: Today at 02:45:18 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 02:15:37 pm
If they pull off all those signings I'll pull everyone in here off.
Hard pass!
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,190
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5324 on: Today at 02:54:09 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 02:26:55 pm
Thuram and Kone, more so Kone, seem raw, but we won't be in the title race this year anyways so it doesn't matter that much. I just want to see a more coherent squad that can qualify for the CL and realistically push the league and CL in the next few years.

if we sort out the midfield and defence, and add another forward for competition we can absolutely challenge next season, if we miss any of those areas out we will fall short
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,100
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5325 on: Today at 02:54:18 pm »
Look's like we're looking to get the Manu Kone deal next as its' the easier one to complete. Gladbach need the money quickly and he is slightly cheaper than Thuram. Nice don't have to sell and their are others like Mancs, PSG and Newcastle circling.
Logged

Offline kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,512
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5326 on: Today at 02:56:23 pm »
Give smacked arse some time he'll be collecting his work pass and new laptop today
Logged
@paulair

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5327 on: Today at 02:58:35 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 02:12:41 pm
If FSG pull off Mac Allister, Thuram, and Kone / Gravenberch, I would be incredibly impressed. Still doesn't quite make up for the whole "wait a year for Jude" crap, but shows they learned from their mistake.

That's going to be what? £125m? It's what our rivals spend each year (net). Wages will also be lower than what's left the club this summer. I'd say it's the absolute minimum they had to do. I think they will want a few sold as well.

I'd be shocked if we ended the summer with £100m+ net spend. City, Newcastle, Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd will all spend more than us.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,100
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5328 on: Today at 03:02:47 pm »
I'll be shocked if you ever not post like the sky is falling.
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5329 on: Today at 03:05:40 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 02:56:23 pm
Give smacked arse some time he'll be collecting his work pass and new laptop today

The old girl takes a bit to warm up but she's almost booted up by now.


« Last Edit: Today at 03:30:43 pm by Tobelius »
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5330 on: Today at 03:05:47 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:02:47 pm
I'll be shocked if you ever not post like the sky is falling.

Hahaha fair enough. But we shouldn't be impressed with them for signing couple £50m players given the circumstances.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,190
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5331 on: Today at 03:06:11 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:36:53 pm
Prob explains why Ward upped and left.

was he on the receiving end of a power wedgie? Our recruitment team acts like the bad guys in an 80s high school comedy who knew

Logged

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,821
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5332 on: Today at 03:06:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:16:58 pm
They are still mingebags.
:boring


Rather successful ones.
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,841
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5333 on: Today at 03:06:49 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 01:10:34 pm
And we're back in pre-season what, first week or so of July? This is what I hate, and I'm sure all club managers do too. The players are just constantly on the go. He'll have a break of about 2 weeks, 3 at most with extra time off.

As in all sports, the c*nts with all the money couldn't care less for the well-being of the people making them that money.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,027
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5334 on: Today at 03:07:25 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:58:35 pm
I'd be shocked if we ended the summer with £100m+ net spend. City, Newcastle, Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd will all spend more than us.
Probably, but we have proven we don't need to spend as excessively as them. If we are bringing in the three midfielders and at least one defender, we should be around £150m total spend (Mac Allister £50m, Kone £25-30m, Thuram £40-45m, CB £30-40m), plus whoever we sell. That should be enough to start our rebuild, qualify for the CL, and be in a place to challenge in 24/25.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,027
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5335 on: Today at 03:08:42 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:54:09 pm
if we sort out the midfield and defence, and add another forward for competition we can absolutely challenge next season, if we miss any of those areas out we will fall short
We could, I just don't think we will be ready from day 1. We are clearly working on a new system, so will need to get our midfield signings acclimated.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5336 on: Today at 03:12:40 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 03:07:25 pm
Probably, but we have proven we don't need to spend as excessively as them. If we are bringing in the three midfielders and at least one defender, we should be around £150m total spend (Mac Allister £50m, Kone £25-30m, Thuram £40-45m, CB £30-40m), plus whoever we sell. That should be enough to start our rebuild, qualify for the CL, and be in a place to challenge in 24/25.

I think it's in line with the minimum what was needed. I suppose being impressed with FSG doesn't equate to much given the bar is quite low. £150m would be our biggest summer ever. But all our main rivals spend that each year. Arsenal have spent over £150m last two years and will do again this year. A reason why they are good again. They aren't state owned, no reason we can't match their spending.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,841
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5337 on: Today at 03:18:56 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:58:35 pm
I'd be shocked if we ended the summer with £100m+ net spend. City, Newcastle, Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd will all spend more than us.

But who cares, seriously? The only thing that matters is getting in the players we need to get us back in contention.   
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,027
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5338 on: Today at 03:19:19 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:12:40 pm
I think it's in line with the minimum what was needed. I suppose being impressed with FSG doesn't equate to much given the bar is quite low. £150m would be our biggest summer ever. But all our main rivals spend that each year. Arsenal have spent over £150m last two years and will do again this year. A reason why they are good again. They aren't state owned, no reason we can't match their spending.
Right, but theyre not bogged down by wages like we are. Id imagine this is the last summer Arsenal can spend big before wages become an issue. Theyre already in the process of extending their best players (Saka, Saliba, Odegaard, etc), so they wont be spending like this indefinitely.

Outside of the obvious need for new players, Id expect us to spend more than usual because at least 4 or 5 players around the £100k+ per week range are leaving (Bobby, Keita, Ox, Arthur, Milner, maybe Matip?). Of the players weve been linked with, only Mac Allister is likely to exceed £100k a week.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5339 on: Today at 03:21:43 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 03:19:19 pm
Right, but theyre not bogged down by wages like we are. Id imagine this is the last summer Arsenal can spend big before wages become an issue. Theyre already in the process of extending their best players (Saka, Saliba, Odegaard, etc), so they wont be spending like this indefinitely.

Outside of the obvious need for new players, Id expect us to spend more than usual because at least 4 or 5 players around the £100k+ per week range are leaving (Bobby, Keita, Ox, Arthur, Milner, maybe Matip?). Of the players weve been linked with, only Mac Allister is likely to exceed £100k a week.

You know their wage to revenue ratio is higher then ours right on average over the last 2 years?
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Wghennessy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5340 on: Today at 03:22:28 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 03:19:19 pm
Right, but theyre not bogged down by wages like we are. Id imagine this is the last summer Arsenal can spend big before wages become an issue. Theyre already in the process of extending their best players (Saka, Saliba, Odegaard, etc), so they wont be spending like this indefinitely.

Outside of the obvious need for new players, Id expect us to spend more than usual because at least 4 or 5 players around the £100k+ per week range are leaving (Bobby, Keita, Ox, Arthur, Milner, maybe Matip?). Of the players weve been linked with, only Mac Allister is likely to exceed £100k a week.

And their revenue also dwarfs ours...by alot.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5341 on: Today at 03:24:52 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 03:22:28 pm
And their revenue also dwarfs ours...by alot.

Their revenue was £433m and ours £594m?  :o

Unless you meant the other way round?
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5342 on: Today at 03:25:51 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 03:05:40 pm
The old girl takes a bit to warm up but it's almost booted up by now.




Mingebags FSG.

I heard Elliot had to get Smacked Arse's email up and running on his phone, too.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,027
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5343 on: Today at 03:27:09 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:21:43 pm
You know their wage to revenue ratio is higher then ours right on average over the last 2 years?
They havent been in the CL so not that surprising.

Fwiw Im not arguing that we have invested enough in recent years. We clearly havent and thats one of the reasons we finished 5th. To the original point, £150m spend seems like enough to get us competitive again.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5344 on: Today at 03:27:35 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:05:47 pm
Hahaha fair enough. But we shouldn't be impressed with them for signing couple £50m players given the circumstances.

I think it's less impressed rather than not disappointed. We have glaring holes in the team and we're looking to fill them. In two of the last three seasons we've had holes and decided to crack on regardless.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5345 on: Today at 03:29:25 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:27:35 pm
I think it's less impressed rather than not disappointed. We have glaring holes in the team and we're looking to fill them. In two of the last three seasons we've had holes and decided to crack on regardless.

A much better way to express it. They shouldn't be thanked for what they should have been doing previously.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,027
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5346 on: Today at 03:30:07 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:27:35 pm
I think it's less impressed rather than not disappointed. We have glaring holes in the team and we're looking to fill them. In two of the last three seasons we've had holes and decided to crack on regardless.
Exactly. If we spent £150m and only brought in Jude and maybe a defender, Id be pretty disappointed. It depends on whether we get the signings done, but the links have been very encouraging and fill several obvious holes in the team.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5347 on: Today at 03:33:17 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:58:35 pm
That's going to be what? £125m? It's what our rivals spend each year (net). Wages will also be lower than what's left the club this summer. I'd say it's the absolute minimum they had to do. I think they will want a few sold as well.

I'd be shocked if we ended the summer with £100m+ net spend. City, Newcastle, Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd will all spend more than us.

It's about buying the right players and not the net spend. If you buy crap your net spend is likely gonna be high. This may seem shocking but City has similar net spend to us in the past few years. (I know they are dodgy but still) I doubt teams like Real Madrid or Bayern's are much higher than us.

Whereas teams who have bought crap player after crap player have really high net spends, see Everton, Red Mancs or Chelsea (Boehly era)
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,575
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5348 on: Today at 03:34:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:54:18 pm
Look's like we're looking to get the Manu Kone deal next as its' the easier one to complete. Gladbach need the money quickly and he is slightly cheaper than Thuram. Nice don't have to sell and their are others like Mancs, PSG and Newcastle circling.

You would think so, also assuming Radcliffe is still in the running to own Utd, he might just make negotiations difficult for Kephren
Logged

Offline slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5349 on: Today at 03:42:59 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:02:23 am


Is this the latest Blacked DVD cover?  :) :)
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,500
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5350 on: Today at 03:44:42 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 03:19:19 pm
Right, but theyre not bogged down by wages like we are. Id imagine this is the last summer Arsenal can spend big before wages become an issue. Theyre already in the process of extending their best players (Saka, Saliba, Odegaard, etc), so they wont be spending like this indefinitely.

Outside of the obvious need for new players, Id expect us to spend more than usual because at least 4 or 5 players around the £100k+ per week range are leaving (Bobby, Keita, Ox, Arthur, Milner, maybe Matip?). Of the players weve been linked with, only Mac Allister is likely to exceed £100k a week.

Spending on wages is such a red herring, it is like we are the only club that has to do that, rather than the reality that plenty of those spending more on transfers than us are also offering higher wages, unless the laughing about £300k a week flops at united is imaginary.
Logged

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,962
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5351 on: Today at 03:45:23 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:45:24 pm
That transfer truly followed Paisley's maxim of letting their legs go on someone else's pitch. He was a legend here, but we've moved on

A maxim that we only followed because he wanted out and that we ignored with the rest of the squad.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,027
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5352 on: Today at 03:50:10 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 03:44:42 pm
Spending on wages is such a red herring, it is like we are the only club that has to do that, rather than the reality that plenty of those spending more on transfers than us are also offering higher wages, unless the laughing about £300k a week flops at united is imaginary.
What are we arguing exactly? If it's that FSG are cheap, then I fully agree. It's clear though that the increase in wages within the squad have led us to spend less on transfers, rightly or wrongly.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5353 on: Today at 03:57:27 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:34:07 pm
You would think so, also assuming Radcliffe is still in the running to own Utd, he might just make negotiations difficult for Kephren

Probably a good reason why owners owning more than one club shouldn't be allowed.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,670
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5354 on: Today at 03:59:17 pm »
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5355 on: Today at 04:03:25 pm »
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,575
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5356 on: Today at 04:09:12 pm »
Between Ignacio and VDV, stylistically, I like Ignacio although VDV may be better suited for the Premier League
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5357 on: Today at 04:11:11 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:03:25 pm
Thats definitely been sped up.
Even if it's been sped up, he still had the speed to run back to his goal and stop that goal.

Also he's clocked 9th fastest time in Bundesliga history.

https://www.bundesliga.com/en/faq/10-things-on-the-bundesliga/achraf-hakimi-kingsley-coman-and-the-fastest-bundesliga-players-of-all-time-10553
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,859
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5358 on: Today at 04:12:24 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 03:50:10 pm
What are we arguing exactly? If it's that FSG are cheap, then I fully agree. It's clear though that the increase in wages within the squad have led us to spend less on transfers, rightly or wrongly.

Is this true?
As in has it been stated anywhere at all that because of increased wages we have not spent on players?
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,575
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #5359 on: Today at 04:13:15 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 02:12:41 pm
If FSG pull off Mac Allister, Thuram, and Kone / Gravenberch, I would be incredibly impressed. Still doesn't quite make up for the whole "wait a year for Jude" crap, but shows they learned from their mistake.

I'd go for Kone, Thuram, MacAllister, Szoboszlai and Ignacio
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 129 130 131 132 133 [134] 135   Go Up
« previous next »
 