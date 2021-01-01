"Everything is arranged between Liverpool and Alexis Mac Allister."



followed by



"Next week key."



This is why I hate these bullshitter twitter tools. If everything is arranged, why would next week be key? Most of these are just spinning the same line they have heard over and over. They furtively whisper "done" then caveat it with bullshit, because they know fuck all and just want to be seen to be knowledgable. So they take a strong rumour, tweet 'done' with caveats once a week and then when it is finally done, they go 'told you so'. They have no insider status, they are probability posters. People need to stop giving them the oxygen of attention.



Exactly my thinking mate. Absolute attention seeking dickheads, one of the many reasons I despise social media, and it makes it impossible to see the woods for the trees when people are genuine.If the fee is done, the wages are done, there is no 'key' to it no matter how hard they will spin it after. Leave an ambiguous note at the end, it allows the blind followers to do his leg work for him to spout all kinds of theories as to 'why' it could be key, when in fact it's all bollocks but comes across as he knows something we don't. What a c*nt