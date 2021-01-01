« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5240 on: Today at 12:12:18 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:07:25 pm
Can we just hurry up and pay it then? This has been the case for like two weeks.

Last game was only at the weekend and the window isn't even open yet :D
koptommy93

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5241 on: Today at 12:16:01 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:04:57 pm
Matteo Moretto
@MatteMoretto
Everything is arranged between Liverpool and Alexis Mac Allister.

The Reds will pay the exit clause which is much less than 70 million euros.

Next week key.
....

Gonna be interesting to see what the final price is and what this clause was exactly. Low 50s would be good.
If everything is arranged why is next week "key"?
Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5242 on: Today at 12:16:23 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:01:08 am
Romano:

Liverpool are informed of price tag for Manu Koné as talks took place this week. French midfielder could be available for 35/40m, 'Gladbach are prepared to let him leave for that fee. 🚨🔴🇫🇷 #LFC

Reds working to complete Mac Allister deal, then Koné's also in the list.

Theyd be able to command so much more if they werent so shaky financially. Years of failing to properly manage players when their contracts were coming into the last 24 months is starting to bite.
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5243 on: Today at 12:16:27 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:12:11 pm
"Everything is arranged between Liverpool and Alexis Mac Allister."

followed by

"Next week key."

This is why I hate these bullshitter twitter tools. If everything is arranged, why would next week be key? Most of these are just spinning the same line they have heard over and over. They furtively whisper "done" then caveat it with bullshit, because they know fuck all and just want to be seen to be knowledgable. So they take a strong rumour, tweet 'done' with caveats once a week and then when it is finally done, they go 'told you so'. They have no insider status, they are probability posters. People need to stop giving them the oxygen of attention.

Chill out and stop taking everything too seriously. Key could easily just mean officially sorting the deal, medical etc but you've put your own twist on it to spin it negatively. If you're correct and these guys know nothing that'll be proven when we don't sign him so we'll see what happens, it's not worth getting this angry about.
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5244 on: Today at 12:16:50 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 12:16:01 pm
If everything is arranged why is next week "key"?

Read it properly.
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5245 on: Today at 12:16:52 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 12:16:01 pm
If everything is arranged why is next week "key"?

One would assume lawyers, etc. need to check over the contracts and then all would be completed next week.
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5246 on: Today at 12:20:34 pm
£50-55m I reckon.
BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5247 on: Today at 12:21:30 pm
Mac Allister needs to be sorted out before Argentina fly out to Asia for some friendlies against Australia on 15/19 June.
Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5248 on: Today at 12:23:19 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 12:16:01 pm
If everything is arranged why is next week "key"?

Assume (if its true), it means weve agreed terms with Mac Allister but still need to agree a deal/fee with Brighton which isnt a foreigner conclusion.
koptommy93

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5249 on: Today at 12:25:04 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:16:50 pm
Read it properly.
I'm capable of reading, but thanks for the tip.
BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5250 on: Today at 12:26:53 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:20:34 pm
£50-55m I reckon.

Imagine seeing your weekly salary go from £10k, to £30k to potentially £100k+ over a 3 year period.
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5251 on: Today at 12:27:16 pm
Wonder if Mac Allister is waiting to see what happens with Gundogan at City..
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5252 on: Today at 12:29:35 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:27:16 pm
Wonder if Mac Allister is waiting to see what happens with Gundogan at City..
They are signing Kovacic
Fiasco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5253 on: Today at 12:31:19 pm
I like Tielemans but he moves around the pitch like a slug with asthma. On a free if Thiago left then maybe as an option as more of a passer/controller in certain games but he'd be way down the list in terms of priority.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5254 on: Today at 12:34:25 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:23:19 pm
Assume (if its true), it means weve agreed terms with Mac Allister but still need to agree a deal/fee with Brighton which isnt a foreigner conclusion.
I love autocorrect  ;D
Chakan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5255 on: Today at 12:36:48 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:23:19 pm
Assume (if its true), it means weve agreed terms with Mac Allister but still need to agree a deal/fee with Brighton which isnt a foreigner conclusion.

Well he is going a long way from home, and it's pretty urgent we get him soon. Brighton probably playing head games with us.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5256 on: Today at 12:40:14 pm
Going to be dead funny when Mac Allister's fee is like £45-50m after weeks of people quoting somewhere between £70-80m.
Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5257 on: Today at 12:41:25 pm
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5258 on: Today at 12:42:28 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:40:14 pm
Going to be dead funny when Mac Allister's fee is like £45-50m after weeks of people quoting somewhere between £70-80m.

£90m isn't it?
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5259 on: Today at 12:43:24 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:36:48 pm
Well he is going a long way from home, and it's pretty urgent we get him soon. Brighton probably playing head games with us.

TBF any delay fucks them too, as they will want to replace him and spend that money. So longer they piss about the more pressure they end up putting on themselves.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5260 on: Today at 12:45:29 pm
Getting Mac Allister for the same fee or lower fee than Utd will get Mount for and on half the wages  ;D
Chakan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5261 on: Today at 12:49:26 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:43:24 pm
TBF any delay fucks them too, as they will want to replace him and spend that money. So longer they piss about the more pressure they end up putting on themselves.

True what you say, although my post was just foreigner songs.
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5262 on: Today at 12:51:19 pm
Realistically we could sign Mac Allister (55m), Kone (30m) & Thuram (45m) for around 130m - or the price of 1 Bellingham.
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5263 on: Today at 12:51:39 pm
Kone and Mac Allister for 85m euros or something would be really good in these crazy times and should hopefully leave plenty for other targets.

clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5264 on: Today at 12:56:42 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:51:19 pm
Realistically we could sign Mac Allister (55m), Kone (30m) & Thuram (45m) for around 130m - or the price of 1 Bellingham.

probably equal fee and wages. So yeah it's much better to get those 3 in. Shame we didn't get one or two in last summer.
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5265 on: Today at 01:00:17 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:49:26 pm
True what you say, although my post was just foreigner songs.
Cold as ice!
Andy82lfc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5266 on: Today at 01:00:27 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:12:11 pm
"Everything is arranged between Liverpool and Alexis Mac Allister."

followed by

"Next week key."

This is why I hate these bullshitter twitter tools. If everything is arranged, why would next week be key? Most of these are just spinning the same line they have heard over and over. They furtively whisper "done" then caveat it with bullshit, because they know fuck all and just want to be seen to be knowledgable. So they take a strong rumour, tweet 'done' with caveats once a week and then when it is finally done, they go 'told you so'. They have no insider status, they are probability posters. People need to stop giving them the oxygen of attention.

Exactly my thinking mate. Absolute attention seeking dickheads, one of the many reasons I despise social media, and it makes it impossible to see the woods for the trees when people are genuine.

If the fee is done, the wages are done, there is no 'key' to it no matter how hard they will spin it after. Leave an ambiguous note at the end, it allows the blind followers to do his leg work for him to spout all kinds of theories as to 'why' it could be key, when in fact it's all bollocks but comes across as he knows something we don't. What a c*nt  ;D
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5267 on: Today at 01:00:39 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:49:26 pm
True what you say, although my post was just foreigner songs.

Before my time  ;D
Fiasco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5268 on: Today at 01:10:34 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:21:30 pm
Mac Allister needs to be sorted out before Argentina fly out to Asia for some friendlies against Australia on 15/19 June.

And we're back in pre-season what, first week or so of July? This is what I hate, and I'm sure all club managers do too. The players are just constantly on the go. He'll have a break of about 2 weeks, 3 at most with extra time off.
Chakan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5269 on: Today at 01:11:06 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:00:17 pm
Cold as ice!

;D

Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:00:39 pm
Before my time  ;D

It's ok Nick got it, cause he's old.
.adam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5270 on: Today at 01:11:46 pm
Assuming we don't get Mount, what's the homegrown situation like for next year? Will we need to pivot from an overseas player to a British player in another position we're looking to strengthen?
Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5271 on: Today at 01:15:50 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:35:46 am
Yeah it's kinda boring the stick he gets on here - I would agree if it was a few years ago but he's one of the top journalists around now and definetely has good sources, and has plenty of exclusives.

Can't remember any exclusives from him, he seems to be effective at collating rumours quickly enough that some choose to give his copy and pasting more credit than it deserves.
