LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5200 on: Today at 11:15:55 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:12:23 am
Based on publicly available numbers and you tube (so full proof basically)  Inacio >>>> Van Der Ven

But VDV would be cheaper and that may be crucial.
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5201 on: Today at 11:16:58 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:12:23 am
Based on publicly available numbers and you tube (so full proof basically)  Inacio >>>> Van Der Ven

Where would you rank Colwill Jack - somewhere in the midde? Or above Ignacio?
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5202 on: Today at 11:19:54 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:15:55 am
But VDV would be cheaper and that may be crucial.

Inacio has a 45m release clause and the Wolfsburg paper yesterday reckons VDV could be available at 40m - so not much in it if you could persuade Sporting to receive the payment in installments.
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5203 on: Today at 11:23:59 am
VDV is taller and quicker, right? Better alternative to Robertson?
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5204 on: Today at 11:24:31 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:16:58 am
Where would you rank Colwill Jack - somewhere in the midde? Or above Ignacio?

Honestly I find it incredibly hard to compare players across leagues and systems and just don't watch enough football outside the PL to do it
Watched Colwill a few times this season and been really impressed... his positioning is still a bit dodgy sometimes but he's got all the ability/ potential you'd want and looking good in our league as a CB at 20 is pretty rare so he's exciting
I'm most skeptical on Van der Ven.. would be v excited by the other two

The other thing that's hard is signing centre backs at 20-21 - with only a few exceptions (Ferdinand) you're signing them on their footballing/atheltic "tools" and hoping they develop
We'd be signing Colwill or Ignaico at the same age Van Dijk was just becoming a starter for Groningen!!!
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5205 on: Today at 11:26:32 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:24:31 am
Honestly I find it incredibly hard to compare players across leagues and systems and just don't watch enough football outside the PL to do it
Watched Colwill a few times this season and been really impressed... his positioning is still a bit dodgy sometimes but he's got all the ability/ potential you'd want and looking good in our league as a CB at 20 is pretty rare so he's exciting
I'm most skeptical on Van der Ven.. would be v excited by the other two

The other thing that's hard is signing centre backs at 20-21 - with only a few exceptions (Ferdinand) you're signing them on their footballing/atheltic "tools" and hoping they develop
We'd be signing Colwill or Ignaico at the same age Van Dijk was just becoming a starter for Groningen!!!

Colwill was the defender who impressed me the most playing against us, only 20, crazy talent levels.

Has anyone seen how Lloyd Kelly has got on this season? His contract expires next year and we wanted him before he went to Bournmouth.
rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5206 on: Today at 11:31:02 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:12:23 am
Based on publicly available numbers and you tube (so full proof basically)  Inacio >>>> Van Der Ven

Van der Ven being compared to Lengelet on fbref isn't ideal. But I assume if we do go for him, it's maybe with the mindset of him being Matip's long-term replacement
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5207 on: Today at 11:31:14 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:26:32 am
Colwill was the defender who impressed me the most playing against us, only 20, crazy talent levels.

Yeah if he goes to Brighton permanently every top 5 club has made a mistake
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5208 on: Today at 11:31:44 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:24:31 am
Honestly I find it incredibly hard to compare players across leagues and systems and just don't watch enough football outside the PL to do it
Watched Colwill a few times this season and been really impressed... his positioning is still a bit dodgy sometimes but he's got all the ability/ potential you'd want and looking good in our league as a CB at 20 is pretty rare so he's exciting
I'm most skeptical on Van der Ven.. would be v excited by the other two

The other thing that's hard is signing centre backs at 20-21 - with only a few exceptions (Ferdinand) you're signing them on their footballing/atheltic "tools" and hoping they develop
We'd be signing Colwill or Ignaico at the same age Van Dijk was just becoming a starter for Groningen!!!
Nice one, cheers. I have only seen Colwill, outside of clips, and am basically in the same boat on how you view him.

in the games not featuring LFC - where I'm less distracted by his opponents - he stood out for his genuine ball playing ability (proper interchanging, give and gos, attacking spaces - not just nice technique and long passing), and his calm tidying up of counter attacks. Was almost shocked given his age, for the reasons you mention.

Don't believe it'd happen, but would love us to sign him (not least for the added bonuses of familiarity with more physical league and homegrown status). Otherwise my limited viewing (so basically I'm shooting in the dark) I'd prefer Ignacio over VdV too. Looks a better footballer and defender, plus VdV standing out physically in the German and Dutch leagues is no guarantee of being able to do the same in the PL (German league seems to be declining to a point where even Italian sides sometimes look more athletic these days)
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5209 on: Today at 11:32:53 am
Colwill is not coming Liverpool.
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5210 on: Today at 11:33:46 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:31:14 am
Yeah if he goes to Brighton permanently every top 5 club has made a mistake

I doubt Chelsea would sell to another top 5 club.
BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5211 on: Today at 11:34:56 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:33:46 am
I doubt Chelsea would sell to another top 5 club.

Mason Mount  :wave
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5212 on: Today at 11:35:07 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:33:46 am
I doubt Chelsea would sell to another top 5 club.

They will if he moves because those are the clubs with the most money - Chelsea need to shift players its just a case of who they shift.
They're in the process of selling their favourite son to Man United
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5213 on: Today at 11:36:11 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:33:46 am
I doubt Chelsea would sell to another top 5 club.
I don't disagree with the suggestion he wn't be joining us - but another of their academy players is about to be sold to a top 5 club
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5214 on: Today at 11:37:16 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:36:11 am
I don't disagree with the suggestion he wn't be joining us - but another of their academy players is about to be sold to a top 5 club

They have to sell players by 30th June I believe or they get done for their silly spree last year.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5215 on: Today at 11:37:32 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:35:07 am
They will if he moves because those are the clubs with the most money - Chelsea need to shift players its just a case of who they shift.
They're in the process of selling their favourite son to Man United

Pretty sure Brighton will be able to match anything with the sales they'll be making.
J-Mc-

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5216 on: Today at 11:38:34 am
Tielemans on a free might be interesting.

Certainly gives us another option.
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5217 on: Today at 11:39:22 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:34:56 am
Mason Mount  :wave

They'd be more willing to sell Mason Mount i'd assume, for one hes already had a good few seasons at Chelsea. Colwill hasn't, hes still only 20 and looks arguably a bigger talent relative to their positions.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5218 on: Today at 11:39:47 am
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 11:38:34 am
Tielemans on a free might be interesting.

Certainly gives us another option.

Interesting in the sense that it would be a terrible signing that only adds to existing issues, yes. Also interesting that we would have managed to sign one of the few CMs in the World slower than our existing players.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5219 on: Today at 11:40:11 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:37:32 am
Pretty sure Brighton will be able to match anything with the sales they'll be making.

Wages
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5220 on: Today at 11:40:48 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:35:07 am
They will if he moves because those are the clubs with the most money - Chelsea need to shift players its just a case of who they shift.
They're in the process of selling their favourite son to Man United

They'd rather sell Mount, Colwill either stays or goes to a mid table PL club, no chance he goes to either us City Arsenal or United.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5221 on: Today at 11:42:24 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:40:48 am
They'd rather sell Mount, Colwill either stays or goes to a mid table PL club, no chance he goes to either us City Arsenal or United.

"no chance"
This is a weird binary hill to die on .. clearly there's a chance if he moves
Chelsea aren't in a position to pick and chose in their players want to leave
They're selling Mount to United and Kovacic to City - you think Todd Bohely is sitting their worrying about strengthening rivals?
Wool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5222 on: Today at 11:43:07 am
Theyve got a million CBs on the books and its going to be easier for them to sell Colwill than it will be to get rid of Koulibaly on 250k p/w etc.
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5223 on: Today at 11:43:39 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:36:11 am
I don't disagree with the suggestion he wn't be joining us - but another of their academy players is about to be sold to a top 5 club


Different situation Mount is 24 and has won the CL with Chelsea, Colwill is still to get his career started over there, he is 20 and has potential to be one of the best cbs in the world, i would argue even bigger potential than Mount to be a truly top player in his position. Pochettino would love him, and if he can't stay the next best bet would be to go to a Brighton or Aston Villa, Chelsea will not sell him to a top 4 traditional rival, just doesn't make sense.
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #5224 on: Today at 11:44:17 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:42:24 am
"no chance" ... noted

 :D

Yep i'm pretty confident on this one.
