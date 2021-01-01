Honestly I find it incredibly hard to compare players across leagues and systems and just don't watch enough football outside the PL to do it

Watched Colwill a few times this season and been really impressed... his positioning is still a bit dodgy sometimes but he's got all the ability/ potential you'd want and looking good in our league as a CB at 20 is pretty rare so he's exciting

I'm most skeptical on Van der Ven.. would be v excited by the other two



The other thing that's hard is signing centre backs at 20-21 - with only a few exceptions (Ferdinand) you're signing them on their footballing/atheltic "tools" and hoping they develop

We'd be signing Colwill or Ignaico at the same age Van Dijk was just becoming a starter for Groningen!!!



Nice one, cheers. I have only seen Colwill, outside of clips, and am basically in the same boat on how you view him.in the games not featuring LFC - where I'm less distracted by his opponents - he stood out for his genuine ball playing ability (proper interchanging, give and gos, attacking spaces - not just nice technique and long passing), and his calm tidying up of counter attacks. Was almost shocked given his age, for the reasons you mention.Don't believe it'd happen, but would love us to sign him (not least for the added bonuses of familiarity with more physical league and homegrown status). Otherwise my limited viewing (so basically I'm shooting in the dark) I'd prefer Ignacio over VdV too. Looks a better footballer and defender, plus VdV standing out physically in the German and Dutch leagues is no guarantee of being able to do the same in the PL (German league seems to be declining to a point where even Italian sides sometimes look more athletic these days)