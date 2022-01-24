I'm quite relaxed about the actual targets this summer, we've made enough good signings over the years to have trust that Klopp and co know what they're doing. A lot of these names will have been leftover from the Ward era too. Salah was, what, a third choice signing? Same for Gini, Mane etc. There are a lot of players out there who can improve us. If we genuinely end up with 3 midfielders and a centre back then I actually don't really care which ones we end up with.



We will miss out on some names but history tells us that can often be a blessing in disguise. And tbf I quite like being linked with names I'd never heard of before, it takes me back to that sweet couple of years where we just made zero mistakes in the transfer windows and built the best team I've ever seen us have.