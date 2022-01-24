« previous next »
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 09:18:13 am
Saka would be a great shout but it'd never happen, we'd never pay the asking price.

He wouldnt come here.
Theres an obsession with goals from midfield but imho we need to get back to being physical monsters in midfield that bully the opposition. Give the forwards the platform to score goals. Thats what we did when we were at our best.
Right, hes been in the job for over 9 hours now. Has he signed anyone yet?
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:05:40 am
Bet the ctrl C and ctrl V buttons on his keyboard take an absolute battering during the transfer window.

Romano is a weird one, he clearly originally started as a chancer but by now I get the impression he has contacts and is about as well informed as anyone across the transfer piste.

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/24/sports/soccer/fabrizio-romano-transfer-rumors.html

Interesting article on him from Rory Smith.

I mean ultimately he's repeating what he's being told but by now I presume he's being told stuff in pretty good faith and by fairly reliable sources. I can't remember him putting his neck on the line and getting it wrong.
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:23:44 am
Romano is a weird one, he clearly originally started as a chancer but by now I get the impression he has contacts and is about as well informed as anyone across the transfer piste.

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/24/sports/soccer/fabrizio-romano-transfer-rumors.html

Interesting article on him from Rory Smith.

I mean ultimately he's repeating what he's being told but by now I presume he's being told stuff in pretty good faith and by fairly reliable sources. I can't remember him putting his neck on the line and getting it wrong.

Yeah he built up enough of a following that he definitely gets info now as he is a good way of getting stuff out there. He still latches onto other journalists stories, but only does so when he knows there is an element of truth to them.
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 09:18:13 am
Saka would be a great shout but it'd never happen, we'd never pay the asking price.

8 days too late. Just signed a new 4-year contract rumoured to be worth £288k per week.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:22:06 am
Theres an obsession with goals from midfield but imho we need to get back to being physical monsters in midfield that bully the opposition. Give the forwards the platform to score goals. Thats what we did when we were at our best.

Not in this new system and not with our current front three.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:29:04 am
8 days too late. Just signed a new 4-year contract rumoured to be worth £288k per week.

Plus his mum gets another £100k a week. For that reason, Liverpool should stay away with the sports washing lover.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:29:18 am
Not in this new system and not with our current front three.

Nothing is set in stone. I dont think we definitively proved this is the system that should be carried forward.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:33:19 am
Nothing is set in stone. I dont think we definitively prove this is the system that should be carried forward.

Maybe not, but there is a huge question mark as to whether our current three will get anywhere near the goals our legendary front three got. If thats not the case, then the midfield needs to chip in.
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:23:44 am
Romano is a weird one, he clearly originally started as a chancer but by now I get the impression he has contacts and is about as well informed as anyone across the transfer piste.

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/24/sports/soccer/fabrizio-romano-transfer-rumors.html

Interesting article on him from Rory Smith.

I mean ultimately he's repeating what he's being told but by now I presume he's being told stuff in pretty good faith and by fairly reliable sources. I can't remember him putting his neck on the line and getting it wrong.

Yeah it's kinda boring the stick he gets on here - I would agree if it was a few years ago but he's one of the top journalists around now and definetely has good sources, and has plenty of exclusives.
Kone seems an easier deal than Thuram to complete.
Van De Ven also if we are interested seems an easy deal also.
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:35:46 am
Yeah it's kinda boring the stick he gets on here - I would agree if it was a few years ago but he's one of the top journalists around now and definetely has good sources, and has plenty of exclusives.
Strange then that he's always slightly behind the curve on the news stories, maybe if he was producing a couple of his own exclusive transfer stories then people would take him seriously.
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:35:46 am
Yeah it's kinda boring the stick he gets on here - I would agree if it was a few years ago but he's one of the top journalists around now and definetely has good sources, and has plenty of exclusives.
He was a tap in merchant & did steal others work.
Not sure about other clubs but he does have more information now about our transfer targets. He reported Mac Allister first
Apparently, someone we were rumoured to be interested in when we decided to bypass Bellingham is now just about to sign for Newcastle.

https://www.teamtalk.com/liverpool/sources-klopp-avenges-bellingham-miss-liverpool-beating-real-madrid-sublime-e40m-spanish-talent

Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:38:05 am
Strange then that he's always slightly behind the curve on the news stories, maybe if he was producing a couple of his own exclusive transfer stories then people would take him seriously.

He had Kovacic to City yesterday to be fair.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:39:44 am
Apparently, someone we were rumoured to be interested in when we decided to bypass Bellingham is now just about to sign for Newcastle.

https://www.teamtalk.com/liverpool/sources-klopp-avenges-bellingham-miss-liverpool-beating-real-madrid-sublime-e40m-spanish-talent

Looks a talent for sure - is there a reason the non-Liverpool thread is closed btw? Some interesting, non LFC related transfer news going on at moment too.
I'm quite relaxed about the actual targets this summer, we've made enough good signings over the years to have trust that Klopp and co know what they're doing. A lot of these names will have been leftover from the Ward era too. Salah was, what, a third choice signing? Same for Gini, Mane etc. There are a lot of players out there who can improve us. If we genuinely end up with 3 midfielders and a centre back then I actually don't really care which ones we end up with.

We will miss out on some names but history tells us that can often be a blessing in disguise. And tbf I quite like being linked with names I'd never heard of before, it takes me back to that sweet couple of years where we just made zero mistakes in the transfer windows and built the best team I've ever seen us have.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:17:25 am
Thing with Jones is that he is practically giving us everything we need. He is getting into scoring positions, he progresses the ball well, he comes inside and gives us width and he is absolute pressing machine. Of course, we need to see how he performs when he has Man City players squeezing the shit out of him, but his progress has been brilliant.

I honestly think there is a case to go back to focussing on two absolute top quality footballers in midfield than looking for 3 and concentrating more on numbers, thanks to Jones development.

Agreed, I'd rather 2 absolute gods to replace the stuff Hendo and Fab served up last season than 3 good players. I love the idea of younger players coming here and becoming great like so many have for us but also worry they start the season on the bench as they aren't ready yet and before you know it we've ruined another season having people "settle in".

This u21 tournament is annoying for Kone, he'll either miss the start of pre season or have to cancel some of his holiday before a season of Jurgen Ball, neither are really ideal. Give him a mill to pull out.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:45:32 am
Mount wasn't the right player, I can agree on that. And I appreciate the vibe with the whole, 'well if they didn't want to come here they weren't the right player anyway' thing but it's also just copium. There are numerous players out there who would massively improve us and would be brilliant in a Liverpool shirt who aren't 'sold' on being here. That fact they'd rather be somewhere else doesn't magically turn them into a player who wouldn't be really, really good for us. Say Bellingham ends up at Madrid because he choose them over us (instead of the financial thing briefed by us), does that mean he wasn't the right player? Of course not, he's exactly what we need in midfield, he's exactly what loads of teams need because he's already elite and he's 19.

Now choosing Man Utd over us is just poor career planning but making stupid off pitch decisions about your career doesn't really say anything about how good he'd have been on a pitch in a Liverpool shirt.
Klopp's said he wants players pushing the train, not jumping on it. It clearly matters to him. Of course you need players who are invested in the project and share the managers vision. Look at the shite that United and Chelsea have ended up with by offering big wages and little else.

You can't compare Bellingham choosing Madrid over us with Mount choosing United over us. Madrid are the biggest club in Europe, will challenge for the title and CL every year, have one of the best managers of all time and are remarkably stable. If a player chooses them over us then fine. They'll play in a worse league but other than that you can't argue too much.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:45:32 am
Agreed, I'd rather 2 absolute gods to replace the stuff Hendo and Fab served up last season than 3 good players. I love the idea of younger players coming here and becoming great like so many have for us but also worry they start the season on the bench as they aren't ready yet and before you know it we've ruined another season having people "settle in".

This u21 tournament is annoying for Kone, he'll either miss the start of pre season or have to cancel some of his holiday before a season of Jurgen Ball, neither are really ideal. Give him a mill to pull out.

Thing is I firmly believe next season is the transitional season kind of like 17/18 so i dont mind if they start on the bench. Also i too also prefer the profiles of players like Kone and Thuram, players we havent much heard of.
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:35:46 am
Yeah it's kinda boring the stick he gets on here - I would agree if it was a few years ago but he's one of the top journalists around now and definetely has good sources, and has plenty of exclusives.
I agree he's well informed. My only issue with him is that he rewords the same news to for days/weeks and passes it off as 'news'.

Anyway, the Argentinian journalist was saying Mac Allister's dad is arriving in the UK today to look at contracts so maybe we'll get some stuff tonight.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:52:58 am
I agree he's well informed. My only issue with him is that he rewords the same news to for days/weeks and passes it off as 'news'.

Anyway, the Argentinian journalist was saying Mac Allister's dad is arriving in the UK today to look at contracts so maybe we'll get some stuff tonight.
If he signs for us that means his dad is intelligent and looking out for his career, but if he doesn't he's a money grabber - that's how this stuff works, right?
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:55:00 am
If he signs for us that means his dad is intelligent and looking out for his career, but if he doesn't he's a money grabber - that's how this stuff works, right?
Depends if his dad is receiving over £30m declared fees and countless other gifts as part of the deal
As I understand it, Mount sees himself as a Chelsea guy. He'd stay there but the offer or conditions are not what he wants. That said, he probably doesn't want to fuck up his (perceived) legacy with Chelsea fans.

Coming to Liverpool would do that. Going to Man Utd would not. So I can understand the thinking if you want to look beyond money.
I wonder will go in for Nunes. Wolves have issues need to sell players.
He did look superb at Sporting but not done enough at Wolves you would think
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:04:41 am
I wonder will go in for Nunes. Wolves have issues need to sell players.
He did look superb at Sporting but not done enough at Wolves you would think

I think that ship has sailed. On to the Frenchies now.
The problem with Nunes is pace. We got picked apart this year because our forwards werent pressing at the level required and our entire midfield turns like oiltankers. We have enough young attacking talent in midfield, give 3 robots that run all day, spin on a dime, are huge and dont get injured.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:51:00 am
Thing is I firmly believe next season is the transitional season kind of like 17/18 so i dont mind if they start on the bench. Also i too also prefer the profiles of players like Kone and Thuram, players we havent much heard of.

The low syllable count in their names helps too.
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 01:36:59 am
If we do get another attacker it has to be a decent one and on the right side , as I feel this could be the last hurrah for Salah before he starts to drop off, I dont think we can afford something special so maybe next year? It would have to be a long term type aswell maybe a Saka or someone of that ilk

Bowen incoming.
