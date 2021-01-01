I think Klopp could have worked wonders with Mount. He seems like the kind of player who would flourish under him in a less advanced role. For United under ten Haag, he will just be a continuation of what he is at Chelsea. He's either there for depth or to play on the right ahead of £90m Antony and £75m Sancho.



If he wasn't sold by the opportunity to work with one of the best managers of the last decade in a squad that has won everything, and didn't buy in to Klopp's plan for him, then he's not the right player so I'm not too disappointed.