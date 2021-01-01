« previous next »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 04:07:24 am
Thought Kone looked much better. Thuram looked a wee bit cumbersome in his movement. Kone looked to play like Gini.

Think Kone is a different proposition compared to Thuram. He seems to resemble Keita more than a Fabinho, for example. I imagine if we get Alexis though Kone would probably be off the table, to me it feels like he is the plan B to the former as they probably occupy the same areas of the pitch to each other.
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:24:47 am
He could be a top player, although hasn't shown much evidence in the last year, but even if somebody does rate him, he really wasn't a good fit for our midfield needs at all.
Exactly. We need power and agility, players that can press and protect the defense. Mount would have been a weird signing. Kone, Thuram and MacAllister all look more like Klopp midfielders.
Mickey Mount is going to cost them £60m and at least £250k a week. Absolutely no way we were paying those wages.
Teacher's Pet joins Tory Tory Man Utd, colour me shocked.
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 12:33:06 am
For a 24 year old versatile English player, it seems pretty fair. Of course he only has a year left on his deal, but when you see the fee for someone like Gallagher, its reasonable.

His wages are another story though

Hammers spunking the Rice/Conference money on Gallagher is written in the stars. Such a Hammersy player. They'll love him.
I really liked the look of Thuram a few months ago, but now I'm not sure. I just can't see him in midfield for us.

Kone at that price is a no-brainer though.
Well from the clips I've watched Thuram looks more of an 8 than Kone and I think he looks better. Though I agree we really need a 6
Caveat - I havent played championship manager for about 20 years now and I swear many get their opinions from that! 
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 07:01:50 am
Think Kone is a different proposition compared to Thuram. He seems to resemble Keita more than a Fabinho, for example. I imagine if we get Alexis though Kone would probably be off the table, to me it feels like he is the plan B to the former as they probably occupy the same areas of the pitch to each other.

What makes you say that? I'm not sure I agree, just based on the numbers and the reports, it seems like Kone and Mac Allister could be pretty complementary. Maybe similar to how Mac and Caicedo worked?

Or am I reading Kone wrong and he's absolutely not 6ish type player?
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 04:07:24 am
Thought Kone looked much better. Thuram looked a wee bit cumbersome in his movement. Kone looked to play like Gini.
Here's the one I watched - didn't think Thuram was at all cumbersome. He looked like a bigger and more attacking version of Caicedo to me.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xrwctr5K-3U
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 11:54:12 pm
https://www.waz-online.de/sport/regional/nach-liverpool-sensation-angelt-sich-schmadtke-nun-vfl-rakete-micky-van-de-ven-B2FNNHBNW5FAFINTFV4JPRHR44.html

Apparently the journo is considered to be Wolfsburg's mouthpiece and has worked with Schmadtke previously.

Not sure I want to click on a link which begins Waz Online  ;D
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 08:01:41 am
Caveat - I havent played championship manager for about 20 years now and I swear many get their opinions from that! 

Do you want us to sign Tonton Zola Moukoko or Cherno Samba?
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 08:02:42 am
Here's the one I watched - didn't think Thuram was at all cumbersome. He looked like a bigger and more attacking version of Caicedo to me.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xrwctr5K-3U

I'd still have Caicedo over Kone or Thuram, just a shame his price is so high.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 07:33:14 am
Mickey Mount is going to cost them £60m and at least £250k a week. Absolutely no way we were paying those wages.

Mount can be a quality player, more often for country from what Ive seen.  But thereve always been long fallow periods, plus injuries

I was never excited about his Liverpool rumours.  More so Gallagher  that struck me as Julian Dicks/Paul Stewart level of signing.  Athletic, but not consistent quality.
Quote from: Avens on Today at 08:02:19 am
What makes you say that? I'm not sure I agree, just based on the numbers and the reports, it seems like Kone and Mac Allister could be pretty complementary. Maybe similar to how Mac and Caicedo worked?

Or am I reading Kone wrong and he's absolutely not 6ish type player?

Heat maps of both Mac Allister and Caicedo show they operate 18 yard box to 18 yard box, fluid positioning throughout games.  Klopp, according to Ian Doyle, likes versatile centre midfielders.

For those here whove watched Kone and Thuram, are they similar?
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:12:02 am
Do you want us to sign Tonton Zola Moukoko or Cherno Samba?

Yes, even now!

Peter Prosper and Tommy Svindal Larson too
I think Klopp could have worked wonders with Mount. He seems like the kind of player who would flourish under him in a less advanced role. For United under ten Haag, he will just be a continuation of what he is at Chelsea. He's either there for depth or to play on the right ahead of £90m Antony and £75m Sancho.

If he wasn't sold by the opportunity to work with one of the best managers of the last decade in a squad that has won everything, and didn't buy in to Klopp's plan for him, then he's not the right player so I'm not too disappointed.
