Thought Kone looked much better. Thuram looked a wee bit cumbersome in his movement. Kone looked to play like Gini.



Think Kone is a different proposition compared to Thuram. He seems to resemble Keita more than a Fabinho, for example. I imagine if we get Alexis though Kone would probably be off the table, to me it feels like he is the plan B to the former as they probably occupy the same areas of the pitch to each other.