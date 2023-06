Or maybe he wants to play in the Champions League for a team that obviously wants him? I'm not sure why, similar to Sancho or Bellingham, it's meant to be some moral fault that these players don't spend their career waiting for a team that has actively bowed out of the race to sign them.



pretty much short term thinking but we can bitch about it but they are playing in CL next season at least. Can see the lure of going there and of course they pay much better. Think he would be a rather integral player under klopps tutelage. We do tend to improve players.Mount does impress me when under tuchel. Seems like an intelligent player that is adaptable which klopp like. No player would look good playing under the fattie they have nowMcallister, kone and thuram seems like a decent enough midfield if we get all three. Might be intelligent and athletic enough to not need a specialist no 6 as we press higher and our ball retention is better. We do press high enough that our CB are basically on the halfway line to clean up the route 1 football we might encounter.