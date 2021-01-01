« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Andy82lfc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:34:09 pm
Made up on mount, really didn't fancy him improving our 11 substantially at all.
Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:37:03 pm
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 11:27:42 pm
Bungle wearing that blue tie looks suspiciously like Dyche would with hair
;D
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:37:53 pm
Glad we never got Mount even though so many were trying to convince us he was a top player.
Koplord

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:39:54 pm
Very meh signing - Wouldnt have said no as a squad option but can only imagine how much United are willing to give him based on what they pay for mehness
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:41:26 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:37:53 pm
Glad we never got Mount even though so many were trying to convince us he was a top player.

At his best hes a fantastic player - not sure anyone fair can argue with that
He hasnt been good for 12 months though so signing him is a bet on him returning to his previous level  Ill be interested to see how he does there
kvarmeismydad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:49:06 pm
Are there any Van der Ven links or is it just guesswork?
slotmachine

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:51:22 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:10:08 pm
This you Slot?

https://twitter.com/HumansNoContext/status/1664008685679439872

 :-X :-X ;) ;)  More of a eroflix on the old firestick type of guy myself :D :D
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:51:49 pm
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 11:49:06 pm
Are there any Van der Ven links or is it just guesswork?


Local Wolfsburg paper said it mate.  :D

https://twitter.com/BL_LatestNews/status/1663912757710790656
JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:54:12 pm
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 11:49:06 pm
Are there any Van der Ven links or is it just guesswork?

https://www.waz-online.de/sport/regional/nach-liverpool-sensation-angelt-sich-schmadtke-nun-vfl-rakete-micky-van-de-ven-B2FNNHBNW5FAFINTFV4JPRHR44.html

Apparently the journo is considered to be Wolfsburg's mouthpiece and has worked with Schmadtke previously.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:54:25 pm
Quote from: Koplord on Yesterday at 11:39:54 pm
Very meh signing - Wouldnt have said no as a squad option but can only imagine how much United are willing to give him based on what they pay for mehness
Apparently, they are paying around £50m for him🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Chelsea will easily clear FFP at this rate. Mount alone is 50m profit (cost nothing as an academy player).
Koplord

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:05:16 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:54:25 pm
Apparently, they are paying around £50m for him🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Chelsea will easily clear FFP at this rate. Mount alone is 50m profit (cost nothing as an academy player).

Fools helping fools. Given the squad list Chelsea have and the inability to add more players until they sell along with his contract running down anybody who was a decent negotiator would put them over a barrel.
kvarmeismydad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:05:21 am
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 11:54:12 pm
https://www.waz-online.de/sport/regional/nach-liverpool-sensation-angelt-sich-schmadtke-nun-vfl-rakete-micky-van-de-ven-B2FNNHBNW5FAFINTFV4JPRHR44.html

Apparently the journo is considered to be Wolfsburg's mouthpiece and has worked with Schmadtke previously.

Thanks Samie and JasonF.

Seems like an option to play the left back/cb role then when Trent is inverted. A lot of this shit revolves around Trent doesn't it which is fine considering his ability but when he's out the side I do wonder what the back up plan becomes. Another signing? The costs are racking up!
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:08:14 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:54:25 pm
Apparently, they are paying around £50m for him🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Chelsea will easily clear FFP at this rate. Mount alone is 50m profit (cost nothing as an academy player).
Fair price to be honest. I was hoping theyd be forced to pay more.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:10:35 am
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 12:08:14 am
Fair price to be honest. I was hoping theyd be forced to pay more.
It's too much for a player that has a year left on his contract. Chelsea will use the funds to upgrade their midfield.

Mount isn't really a midfielder (hasn't looked great there with England). He'd be a good signing if their other two midfielders were very solid.
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:20:48 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:10:35 am
It's too much for a player that has a year left on his contract. Chelsea will use the funds to upgrade their midfield.

Mount isn't really a midfielder (hasn't looked great there with England). He'd be a good signing if their other two midfielders were very solid.
i've never enjoyed mount as a player, so i'm not arsed with the news. but the price was pretty much predicted accurately in this thread when we were first linked. we paid over 30 (maybe closer to 35 mil) for Chamberlain with a year left - with inflation, 50 seems expected considering clubs were interested and the english player tax
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:24:44 am
It's June 1st so Big Jorg officially in the hot seat.  :D
Max_powers

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:27:09 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:24:44 am
It's June 1st so Big Jorg officially in the hot seat.  :D

Jorg is gonna recreate this photo tomorrow with Kone, Thuram, and big Micky.

MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:30:10 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:20:48 am
i've never enjoyed mount as a player, so i'm not arsed with the news. but the price was pretty much predicted accurately in this thread when we were first linked. we paid over 30 (maybe closer to 35 mil) for Chamberlain with a year left - with inflation, 50 seems expected considering clubs were interested and the english player tax
Chelsea need to sell mate. Arsenal didn't need to sell Ox and in this case, the player wants the move.

We need a United that'd overpay for players that we want to move on. We only got £25m for Sadio FFS. They've been funding Madrid for a while (Di Maria 60m, Varane 40m, Casemiro 70m).
Boaty McBoatface

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:31:09 am
Why, just why would you put that pic up! I'd nearly wiped it from my mind, and now it's back!
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:33:06 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:10:35 am
It's too much for a player that has a year left on his contract. Chelsea will use the funds to upgrade their midfield.

Mount isn't really a midfielder (hasn't looked great there with England). He'd be a good signing if their other two midfielders were very solid.
For a 24 year old versatile English player, it seems pretty fair. Of course he only has a year left on his deal, but when you see the fee for someone like Gallagher, its reasonable.

His wages are another story though
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:36:56 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:31:09 am
Why, just why would you put that pic up! I'd nearly wiped it from my mind, and now it's back!

could be worse :

classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:38:08 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:30:10 am
Chelsea need to sell mate. Arsenal didn't need to sell Ox and in this case, the player wants the move.

We need a United that'd overpay for players that we want to move on. We only got £25m for Sadio FFS. They've been funding Madrid for a while (Di Maria 60m, Varane 40m, Casemiro 70m).

Chelsea are playing their hand like they don't need to sell - and to be fair, Arsenal needed to sell in the sense that they couldn't afford to let him go free. I'm not arguing in favour of the players quality or anything compared to for example Mane, just that it contextually fits with fees for english players.

Agree with you there, was saying the same the other day - the only sucker clubs willing to sign older players on huge contracts seem to be in the PL and are teams we don't do business with. Only time it's really happened with non-youth players (as we did to Bournemouth) was selling physically finished strikers - Torres, Benteke, Carroll - to Chelsea Palace and West Ham (each of them for genuinely wild fees)
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:39:27 am
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 12:33:06 am
For a 24 year old versatile English player, it seems pretty fair. Of course he only has a year left on his deal, but when you see the fee for someone like Gallagher, its reasonable.

His wages are another story though
True LOL
darragh85

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:43:13 am
I doubt Klopp ever wanted mount. I could never believe who would ever want a player who has shown up over weight with a visible belly. It's  as bad a sign of a player as you an get.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:43:55 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:38:08 am
Chelsea are playing their hand like they don't need to sell - and to be fair, Arsenal needed to sell in the sense that they couldn't afford to let him go free. I'm not arguing in favour of the players quality or anything compared to for example Mane, just that it contextually fits with fees for english players.

Agree with you there, was saying the same the other day - the only sucker clubs willing to sign older players on huge contracts seem to be in the PL and are teams we don't do business with. Only time it's really happened with non-youth players (as we did to Bournemouth) was selling physically finished strikers - Torres, Benteke, Carroll - to Chelsea Palace and West Ham (each of them for genuinely wild fees)
How we made our money back on Benteke I don't know. It seems clubs have wised up to the fact that very few Liverpool players improve after leaving us.

With respect to United, this is a player that wouldn't even improve their 11 and they're buying from a team that just spent £600m with no money coming in from European footy. They are supposed to drag it out to get a better fee because I don't understand the desperation they have to sign a squad player.
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:45:37 am
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 12:36:56 am
could be worse :


Say  three hall Marys and post a bear gif in repentance


(Fuck it, Ill post a bear gif for you)

classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:50:30 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:43:55 am
How we made our money back on Benteke I don't know. It seems clubs have wised up to the fact that very few Liverpool players improve after leaving us.

With respect to United, this is a player that wouldn't even improve their 11 and they're buying from a team that just spent £600m with no money coming in from European footy. They are supposed to drag it out to get a better fee because I don't understand the desperation they have to sign a squad player.
You're right, it does stink of desperation on uniteds part - wonder if our beating them to nunez and gakpo has hurt them, and they didn't want to risk losing a player they wanted to someone else again
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:57:46 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:50:30 am
You're right, it does stink of desperation on uniteds part - wonder if our beating them to nunez and gakpo has hurt them, and they didn't want to risk losing a player they wanted to someone else again
I guess so. We have a proper, World-Cup winning midfielder coming in. They have Mason Mount  :)
