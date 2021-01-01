« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4960 on: Today at 06:20:42 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:02:54 pm
https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1663947269975027712





Funniest thing about this is that the two big lads can't head the ball ....
Bad night for the RAWK height nazis
Ratboy3G

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4961 on: Today at 06:22:52 pm
The more lads in the squad with dreadlocks the better
medley

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4962 on: Today at 06:25:59 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:56:45 pm
Other way round isnt it?

Hmm not to my eye but I've literally watched 2 10 minute compilations so take it with a pinch of salt
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4963 on: Today at 06:27:52 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 06:20:42 pm
Funniest thing about this is that the two big lads can't head the ball ....
Bad night for the RAWK height nazis

Yeah, short arse MacAllister has better aerial duals. Guess that means it's a no from us
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4964 on: Today at 06:28:44 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:02:54 pm
https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1663947269975027712




Koné looks like what we need. Can break on play and play simple passes to a Trent or Thiago. On the other hand, Thuram's stats look average to be honest. I see Mac as more of an advanced midfielder that helps us progress it and one that creates chances. His shooting stats are inflated by PKs.

spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4965 on: Today at 06:29:02 pm
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 06:19:24 pm
If we buy 3 this summer to add to the 6 we have - Hendo, Thiago, Fabinho, Jones, Elliott and Bacjetic. Thats arguably too many for next season unless we have a disastrous injury list. Then maybe we dont need to replace Thiago next year, and we can assess the following Summer?

Baj and Elliot are basically kids and were overplayed last season. Henderson and Fabinho were overplayed last season and Thiago is injury prone.
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4966 on: Today at 06:32:23 pm
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 06:19:24 pm
If we buy 3 this summer to add to the 6 we have - Hendo, Thiago, Fabinho, Jones, Elliott and Bacjetic. Thats arguably too many for next season unless we have a disastrous injury list. Then maybe we dont need to replace Thiago next year, and we can assess the following Summer?

I think any talk of having "too many midfielders" is insane at this point. Let's get them in and deal with any bloat later.
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4967 on: Today at 06:33:16 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 06:20:42 pm
Funniest thing about this is that the two big lads can't head the ball ....
Bad night for the RAWK height nazis
How tall are you? The transfer thread like's it's number 33s to be 6ft minimum
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4968 on: Today at 06:33:54 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 06:32:23 pm
I think any talk of having "too many midfielders" is insane at this point. Let's get them in and deal with any bloat later.

I do the same thing with my diet.
Lone Star Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4969 on: Today at 06:34:43 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 06:20:42 pm
Funniest thing about this is that the two big lads can't head the ball ....
Bad night for the RAWK height nazis

 ;D
RedSince86

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4970 on: Today at 06:36:32 pm
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 06:22:52 pm
The more lads in the squad with dreadlocks the better
New midfield line up next season with Trent, Thuram and Kone. ;D ;D

spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4971 on: Today at 06:36:37 pm
Kids
Baj
Elliot

Injury prone
Thiago
Jones

Wrong side of 30
Henderson
Thiago

So I dont see any problem whatsoever with getting three midfielders in.
rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4972 on: Today at 06:38:52 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 06:32:23 pm
I think any talk of having "too many midfielders" is insane at this point. Let's get them in and deal with any bloat later.

Same conversation happens every summer. It's the one part of our squad that can always use an extra player
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4973 on: Today at 06:38:57 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 06:20:42 pm
Funniest thing about this is that the two big lads can't head the ball ....
Bad night for the RAWK height nazis

Height isn't just useful for heading the ball. Also i think they're both more likely to play as an 8, i don't think we're actually signing a out and out 6 this summer.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4974 on: Today at 06:39:32 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:36:37 pm
Kids
Baj
Elliot

Injury prone
Thiago
Jones

Wrong side of 30
Henderson
Thiago

So I dont see any problem whatsoever with getting three midfielders in.
Is Harvey a good fit at this point in time (in our midfield)?

Fab and Hendo have been getting overrun and Thiago can't be a consistent starter for obvious reasons.

It's not ideal to throw Baj into big games at his age as we saw against Madrid and City.

AND we'll need to rotate more in the Europa League next year.

Our midfield depth is very poor atm (before transfers) when you look at it holistically.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4975 on: Today at 06:43:45 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 06:32:23 pm
I think any talk of having "too many midfielders" is insane at this point. Let's get them in and deal with any bloat later.

I agree with this. The numbers are there, obviously but 2 of them are still kids and 3 are past 30, with 2 having a significant drop off and the other being injury prone and out of contract next year. It's an obvious area of weakness so needs must. If that means having a lot of midfielders then OK (though I'm sure the club won't see it 100% like that, given they need to take my consideration wages, squad space etc).
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4976 on: Today at 06:44:09 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 06:33:16 pm
How tall are you? The transfer thread like's it's number 33s to be 6ft minimum

:) ... I'm almost exactly 6 foot.. borderline at best, in every way
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4977 on: Today at 06:47:45 pm
Thuram will take #8 if he signs I think.  8)
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4978 on: Today at 06:47:47 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:33:54 pm
I do the same thing with my diet.

You fat bastard  ;D
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4979 on: Today at 06:48:07 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:47:45 pm
Thuram will take #8 if he signs I think.  8)
Are we sure Jones isnt going to change too it?
Persephone

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4980 on: Today at 06:53:15 pm
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 06:19:24 pm
If we buy 3 this summer to add to the 6 we have - Hendo, Thiago, Fabinho, Jones, Elliott and Bacjetic. Thats arguably too many for next season unless we have a disastrous injury list. Then maybe we dont need to replace Thiago next year, and we can assess the following Summer?
Hendo is the only one of the older midfielders I expect to see beyond 2024. Next season could be the bedding in of Kone, McAllister and Thuram while still having some of the older heads around. Thiago will usually be around for only 50% of the games available and both Fab and Hendo need to be managed better. Harvey and Bajcetic both still have lots to learn but I'm sure will get their share of games in Europa and the Cups.
Original

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4981 on: Today at 06:56:09 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:36:37 pm
Kids
Baj
Elliot

Injury prone
Thiago
Jones

Wrong side of 30
Henderson
Thiago

So I dont see any problem whatsoever with getting three midfielders in.

Grim that
