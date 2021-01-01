I think any talk of having "too many midfielders" is insane at this point. Let's get them in and deal with any bloat later.



I agree with this. The numbers are there, obviously but 2 of them are still kids and 3 are past 30, with 2 having a significant drop off and the other being injury prone and out of contract next year. It's an obvious area of weakness so needs must. If that means having a lot of midfielders then OK (though I'm sure the club won't see it 100% like that, given they need to take my consideration wages, squad space etc).