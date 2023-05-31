THE 05/29/2023 at 7:43 am | updateon 05/31/2023 at 5:55 p.m.17:53Khéphren Thuram, in the Liverpool shortlistThe Nice midfielder, international A and selected for the Euro hope, could discover the Premier League. But there are quite a few obstacles.He has a name to be born not very far from the banks of the Mersey, and yet Alexis Mac Allister did win the last World Cup with Argentina, the midfielder also shines with Brighton, both with Potter and De Zerbi and is an architect of Brighton's accession to the European Cup, so he ticks all the boxes to attract the attention of the biggest English clubs, Liverpool in the lead who must quickly recover after a disappointing season, which ended at 5th place, at the gates of the Champions League.But Mac Allister, with whom discussions are very advanced, will not solve all of Liverpool's problems and if the Reds were to seek other players to strengthen the midfield, Khéphren Thuram is well placed in the shortlist, in which we also find Manu Koné, who shines in the Bundesliga.Khéphren Thuram's entourage has also met Liverpool. The English club wanted to take the temperature and explore a track on a player estimated internally. It remains to agree also with Nice, property of the English group Ineos. The price asked by Nice could be a brake (we are talking about more than 40 million euros) if Liverpool were to position themselves.Liverpool are not the only ones on the spot. Khéphren Thuram, who honored his first selection in Blue, is very courted and his profile is highly appreciated by Luis Campos, the sports director of PSG. But nothing says that the Portuguese, embarked for the moment on the Ugarte track, where he is in competition with Chelsea, will draw an offer quickly.