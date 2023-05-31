« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4880 on: Today at 04:29:13 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:26:20 pm
Manu Kone is not going to have a high transfer fee. Maybe at the end it is 30m + 5m bonus. @altobelli13via @empireofthekop]
Tsk... peezy. What's 35m compared to the numbers we've heard thrown around? 35m is the new 20m.
Get him!
Get.him.now! Get on the blower- sound the alarm!
Dust the old fax machine off!
We're going shopping!
« Last Edit: Today at 04:37:23 pm by the_red_pill »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4881 on: Today at 04:29:50 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:21:43 pm
He seems like an arsehole. His weird celebration at Anfield, and the 'it's only conference' comment when he saw Villa fans celebrating/applauding them.

Sure, but seeing as I'm hoping he can kick a ball well and am not planning to date him, I don't really rate "arsehole" high on my list of required attributes for playing consistant RB for Liverpool!  ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4882 on: Today at 04:32:46 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:09:23 pm
There's a few players where you think they'd be a good fit and then realise they're already on huge wages. Like I'd love Tchouameni from Madrid if he was available, but he got a huge payday to go there last summer. Even Gravenberch, who would feel like a project signing, is on well over £100k a week at Bayern.
Yeah, I noticed that about Gravenberch recently. Even if Bayern were willing to sell him, which they don't seem to be, I find it hard to believe we would even match those wages.

If we signed Kone and Thuram for example, I would imagine the wages between those two would be in the ballpark of Gravenberch's.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4883 on: Today at 04:35:00 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:26:20 pm
Manu Kone is not going to have a high transfer fee. Maybe at the end it is 30m + 5m bonus. @altobelli13via @empireofthekop]
Seems pretty cheap, no? Do they need money? Or does he only have a year or two left on his deal?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4884 on: Today at 04:35:23 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:28:57 pm
Haha was just thinking the same

 50p head ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4885 on: Today at 04:35:25 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:26:20 pm
Manu Kone is not going to have a high transfer fee. Maybe at the end it is 30m + 5m bonus. @altobelli13via @empireofthekop]

That's the sort of price that you want to see, would be a great deal at that level
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4886 on: Today at 04:36:20 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:35:00 pm
Seems pretty cheap, no? Do they need money? Or does he only have a year or two left on his deal?

They need the cash
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4887 on: Today at 04:37:10 pm
MacAllister will prove to be a very good signing. He doesn't necessarily always catch the eye but he is magnificent at knitting the play together, an all rounder, no stand out quality but no real weaknesses either, not alot of these players around nowadays. Will definitely help in terms of moving towards a more possession based approach.

I think its going to be MacAllister and one of Kone/Thuram along with a left sided defender (CB/FB hybrid). 3 signings in total. Would be nice if there were more but just have a feeling.

Timber, Colwill, Kone, MacAllister and Thuram would be a fantastic window.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4888 on: Today at 04:37:19 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:26:20 pm
Manu Kone is not going to have a high transfer fee. Maybe at the end it is 30m + 5m bonus. @altobelli13via @empireofthekop]

Re-arrange the letters and you get Balotelli :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4889 on: Today at 04:38:24 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:36:20 pm
They need the cash
That explains it. Thanks.

I know people hate the term, but file this in the moneyball category. Would be a good deal for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4890 on: Today at 04:38:29 pm
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 04:29:50 pm
Sure, but seeing as I'm hoping he can kick a ball well and am not planning to date him, I don't really rate "arsehole" high on my list of required attributes for playing consistant RB for Liverpool!  ;)
He's Scottish, so I can make an exception! ;D
We need more Scots! 1 Scot = 1 Trophy per season.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:36:20 pm
They need the cash
And where there's a need, there's a way. Let's be slimy for chance and bring that price down.
Nobody has a problem doing it when it comes to us, so they'll survive.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:44:06 pm by the_red_pill »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4891 on: Today at 04:41:47 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:38:24 pm
That explains it. Thanks.

I know people hate the term, but file this in the moneyball category. Would be a good deal for us.

Basically reads like a cheaper, more developed, more gettable version of Lavia or Gravenbach, absolutely the type of signings you want to make.

Would like 2 other more developed signings with it, but at that price he is worth it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4892 on: Today at 04:43:04 pm
For that fee reckon well get a deal tied up pretty quickly
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4893 on: Today at 04:47:41 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 04:37:19 pm
Re-arrange the letters and you get Balotelli :lmao
Well... everyone needs to make a living after all.. even footballers! ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4894 on: Today at 04:49:41 pm
Mac £70 million.

VDV £40 million.

Kone £35 million. 

Thuram £60 million.

With the wages off the book with the outgoings and maybe sell Scouse Greek, Carvalho and Matip and bring in £40-£50 million I reckon it can be done with a £150ish million net spend.

We'll have our midfield for the next 5 years beyond and a potential long-term VVD replacement sewn up.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:51:29 pm by RedSince86 »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4895 on: Today at 04:52:34 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 04:49:41 pm
Mac £70 million.

VDV £40 million.

Kone £35 million. 

Thuram £60 million.

With the wages off the book with the outgoings and maybe sell Scouse Greek, Carvalho and Matip and bring in £40-£50 million I reckon it can be done with a £150ish million net spend.

We'll have our midfield for the next 5 years beyond and a potential long-term VVD replacement sewn up.
Sounds about right, yeah.
That's been my gut-feeling for how much we may spend.
Purely "feelz" based, but I trust my gut. Get those done and at least on paper, we would have a great window!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4896 on: Today at 04:53:35 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 04:52:34 pm
Sounds about right, yeah.
That's been my gut-feeling for how much we may spend.
Purely "feelz" based, but I trust my gut. Get those done and at least on paper, we would have a great window!

I think all those numbers should be adjusted as Euros.

Mac is widely reported at 70m E for example.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4897 on: Today at 04:55:34 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 03:30:32 pm
Struggling to get excited over Mac Allister. Bang average in my book but hopefully he exceeds my expectations.

Well thankfully our manager doesn't read the same book.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4898 on: Today at 04:58:26 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:53:35 pm
I think all those numbers should be adjusted as Euros.

Mac is widely reported at 70m E for example.
Oh shit you're right!
Well, let's see how it pans out. I'm hoping for both Kone and Thuram, but one of the two will do. Thuram seems ideal for me, especially since he's a DM.
Kone can also do that, but Thuram just has everything to function solely as our holder in midfield.

Get them both and it's going to be a stress-free pre-season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4899 on: Today at 04:59:56 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 04:49:41 pm

We'll have our midfield for the next 5 years beyond and a potential long-term VVD replacement sewn up.

Surely we'd need to buy midfielders next summer also if Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago leave or are made more peripheral squad members?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4900 on: Today at 05:04:03 pm
Quote
Jürgen Klopp and Jorg Schmadtke want 3 midfielders. [@altobelli13]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4901 on: Today at 05:05:03 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4902 on: Today at 05:05:49 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:04:03 pm


Sounds right. It's what most of us have been saying we need.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4903 on: Today at 05:11:58 pm
Looking increasingly likely we'll be heavily stacked in midfield next season. Not too much of a problem with Thiago going into the final year of his contract and Henderson only having 2 years left from this summer. Think our 14 midfielders and attackers will look something like this: Fabinho, Kone, Henderson, Bajcetic, Thiago, Jones, Mac Allister, Thuram, Elliott, Gakpo, Jota, Diaz, Salah, Nunez. 3 goalkeepers and 8 defenders to make up the squad.

                                 
                               
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4904 on: Today at 05:12:50 pm
Jorg really seems like a top, top Red already. Like Santa Claus.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4905 on: Today at 05:13:28 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 05:05:49 pm
Sounds right. It's what most of us have been saying we need.

So it looks like:
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 04:49:41 pm
Mac £70 million.

VDV £40 million.

Kone £35 million. 

Thuram £60 million.

With the wages off the book with the outgoings and maybe sell Scouse Greek, Carvalho and Matip and bring in £40-£50 million I reckon it can be done with a £150ish million net spend.

We'll have our midfield for the next 5 years beyond and a potential long-term VVD replacement sewn up.
...could be on the cards.
(Hoping he forgot to add an "at least" in that tweet..)
« Last Edit: Today at 05:21:08 pm by the_red_pill »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4906 on: Today at 05:14:51 pm
Quote
Khéphren Thuram is on Liverpool's shortlist. Its not done but his entourage has met Liverpool. PSG focus on Manuel Ugarte. They appreciate Thuram but nothing is in the water. [@RMCsport]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4907 on: Today at 05:15:21 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:59:56 pm
Surely we'd need to buy midfielders next summer also if Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago leave or are made more peripheral squad members?

You could move Fabinho on this summer (if we signed 3 now), Thiago then moves on next summer with him basically used as a bonus next season if he's ever fit and Henderson moves to the Milner role. Henderson/Thiago/Bajcetic/Jones/Elliott are still there on the books to ease the new signings in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4908 on: Today at 05:15:25 pm
(🟢) NEW:

Khéphren Thuram is on Liverpool's shortlist. Its not done but his entourage has met Liverpool. [@RMCsport]

France u21 player Manu Kone is also on the list for Liverpool to sign this summer! [@RMCsport]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4909 on: Today at 05:18:08 pm
If, and it's still a huge if, we start the season with Thuram, Kone and Mac Allister added to our group of midfielders we've solved one of the main issues that have derailed the season just gone.

Having greater athleticism should instantly provide greater protection to our defence as well as better support our attacker to counter press more effectively.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4910 on: Today at 05:19:20 pm
Let Jorg cook 👀
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4911 on: Today at 05:21:05 pm
Thuram and Kone are playing in the Under 21 European Championships in 10 days time. Kone is more doable in that time  as Gladbach need the cash. But lets get both done ASAP.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4912 on: Today at 05:21:14 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 05:12:50 pm
Jorg really seems like a top, top Red already. Like Santa Claus.

 :lmao hope he comes in, does the greatest window of all time in about a week and a half and retires again. Massive mic drop.

Or goes full Santa and only comes out once a year to give us gifts of new lads with elastic hamstrings. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4913 on: Today at 05:21:16 pm
I'm pretty excited about Mac Allister. I think he fills a big hole in midfield and in the squad. He's a winner, seems a big personality, is versatile and a good age. Just watch the highlights of him against France, on the biggest of stages. I think Klopp will take him up a level too. He'll go straight into the first team.

Kone at that price is interesting. I could see us going for him.

RMC reporting both, they're usually pretty solid.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4914 on: Today at 05:21:37 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:14:51 pm


Wouldn't be surprised to see the team that misses out on Ugarte between them instantly turn their attentions to Thuram or Kone. Especially considering that walrus with a toupee having a habit of trying to steal other club's targets.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4915 on: Today at 05:22:40 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 05:18:08 pm
If, and it's still a huge if, we start the season with Thuram, Kone and Mac Allister added to our group of midfielders we've solved one of the main issues that have derailed the season just gone.

Having greater athleticism should instantly provide greater protection to our defence as well as better support our attacker to counter press more effectively.

I wouldn't necessarily say solved because two of them players still need work themselves, but we'd be much better and have all the pieces in place to solve the issues we have had in Midfield with development.

Although I would say it involves converting Kone or Thuram into more traditional 6 in the process - they have somewhat similar qualities at the moment to match box to box midfielders, with some defensive qualities, both could be converted with some training but neither are a 6 yet from what I can gather
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4916 on: Today at 05:22:53 pm
LIVE  MERCATO: KHÉPHREN THURAM, IN THE LIVERPOOL SHORTLIST

RMC Sports
THE 05/29/2023 at 7:43 am  | updateon 05/31/2023 at 5:55 p.m.

17:53
Khéphren Thuram, in the Liverpool shortlist
The Nice midfielder, international A and selected for the Euro hope, could discover the Premier League. But there are quite a few obstacles.

He has a name to be born not very far from the banks of the Mersey, and yet Alexis Mac Allister did win the last World Cup with Argentina, the midfielder also shines with Brighton, both with Potter and De Zerbi and is an architect of Brighton's accession to the European Cup, so he ticks all the boxes to attract the attention of the biggest English clubs, Liverpool in the lead who must quickly recover after a disappointing season, which ended at 5th place, at the gates of the Champions League.

But Mac Allister, with whom discussions are very advanced, will not solve all of Liverpool's problems and if the Reds were to seek other players to strengthen the midfield, Khéphren Thuram is well placed in the shortlist, in which we also find Manu Koné, who shines in the Bundesliga.

Khéphren Thuram's entourage has also met Liverpool. The English club wanted to take the temperature and explore a track on a player estimated internally. It remains to agree also with Nice, property of the English group Ineos. The price asked by Nice could be a brake (we are talking about more than 40 million euros) if Liverpool were to position themselves.

Liverpool are not the only ones on the spot. Khéphren Thuram, who honored his first selection in Blue, is very courted and his profile is highly appreciated by Luis Campos, the sports director of PSG. But nothing says that the Portuguese, embarked for the moment on the Ugarte track, where he is in competition with Chelsea, will draw an offer quickly.

https://rmcsport.bfmtv.com/football/transferts/en-direct-mercato-toutes-les-infos-et-rumeurs-du-29-mai-2023_LN-202305290154.html


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4917 on: Today at 05:23:17 pm
Kone is most likely 30m +5 in add ons 

Euros not pounds there folks


And his best mate is?


Thuram!

Of whom his manager said this..

Quote
"Khephren's fantastic," he said to RMC Sport. "He's very hardworking, very attentive. On rest days he's at the training centre. He recovers quickly for back-to-back matches and completes high-intensity training.

He listens and applies himself. He has room for improvement and he's in demand. He simply eats up video analysis, additional sessions. He also advises others, because he takes on a leadership role. He's also discovering himself as a person.

That sounds particularly good
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/nice-already-shared-khephren-thuram-27027319
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4918 on: Today at 05:24:38 pm
Didnt RMC Sport report the Fabinho transfer? Any idea if its the same journalist?
