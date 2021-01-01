(🟢)



Jörg Schmadtke will hold talks with Wolfsburg in the coming weeks regarding a transfer for Micky van de Ven to Liverpool.



The German club asks for 40m for the centre back, with Jürgen Klopp a huge fan. [wolfsburger allgemeine]



The rapid CB! Let's see if this is true - I think the links to Inacio looked more logical as it felt like having someone that good on the ball was crucial for that LCB/LB spot. Also his aerial numbers are incredibly bad for someone of his height, so much so that I assume the stats are wrong. Surely we can teach someone who's almost 6'4 and clearly a ridiculous athlete to jump high and at the right time.