Thiago is a much much better player than him. Passing, dribbling, dictating the play. Thiago is levels above him. I see him more like Gini minus the athleticism and strength.
I see the word "athleticism" being bandied about a lot these past few days, but tell me, what do you mean by "athleticism"?
Aren't all/most players "athletic"?
As far as I'm aware the definition for "Athleticism" is strength, agility, and speed overall, regardless of stature.
In that light, Mac Allister has all this, so what do people mean by "athleticism" really? Do you mean "physical stature", length?