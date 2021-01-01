« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 117 118 119 120 121 [122]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 151037 times)

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4840 on: Today at 03:38:57 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 03:25:23 pm
(🟢)

Jörg Schmadtke will hold talks with Wolfsburg in the coming weeks regarding a transfer for Micky van de Ven to Liverpool.

The German club asks for 40m for the centre back, with Jürgen Klopp a huge fan. [wolfsburger allgemeine]

The rapid CB! Let's see if this is true - I think the links to Inacio looked more logical as it felt like having someone that good on the ball was crucial for that LCB/LB spot. Also his aerial numbers are incredibly bad for someone of his height, so much so that I assume the stats are wrong. Surely we can teach someone who's almost 6'4 and clearly a ridiculous athlete to jump high and at the right time.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,832
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4841 on: Today at 03:39:13 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:37:07 pm
He did win the World Cup.

He must be boss then  :o
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,599
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4842 on: Today at 03:39:32 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:34:03 pm
I just find him quite a boring signing. He could be good but nobody ever gets excited to go to a game to watch Alexis MacAllister.
4-4...
Boring is probably exactly what we need
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,676
  • JFT96.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4843 on: Today at 03:40:58 pm »
You'd all love him if his name was Alessio Macalistro. Or something.
Logged

Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,778
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4844 on: Today at 03:42:08 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:38:57 pm
The rapid CB! Let's see if this is true - I think the links to Inacio looked more logical as it felt like having someone that good on the ball was crucial for that LCB/LB spot. Also his aerial numbers are incredibly bad for someone of his height, so much so that I assume the stats are wrong. Surely we can teach someone who's almost 6'4 and clearly a ridiculous athlete to jump high and at the right time.

Per Krodlrup with pace
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4845 on: Today at 03:44:02 pm »
the money Mac Allister would cost would be better spent on Szbolozai who is a far better athlete & can score from range as well like Mac Allister.

Mac Allister is a good player but I would prefer if we just got a similar level ball player but who has the pace & power.

60m is too much for a player who has physical limitations

IF we start with Fabinho & Mac Allister it will be  2 midfield players who are very weak in terms of covering ground at speed.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,231
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4846 on: Today at 03:45:09 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:34:03 pm
I just find him quite a boring signing. He could be good but nobody ever gets excited to go to a game to watch Alexis MacAllister.

His family?

Boring is fine. Weve made plenty of good, boring signings in recent years.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,517
  • Truthiness
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4847 on: Today at 03:46:05 pm »
I mean, Gini Wijnaldum was probably considered a boring signing too. But he was exactly what the team needed.

Any day we're not linked with Ruben Neves is a good day as far as I'm concerned.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,715
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4848 on: Today at 03:47:57 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:46:05 pm
I mean, Gini Wijnaldum was probably considered a boring signing too. But he was exactly what the team needed.

Exactly this.
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4849 on: Today at 03:48:25 pm »
In the Klopp era I'm sure all signings apart from Alisson, Virgil, Diaz and maybe Thiago would have been considered boring.

I'd be more than happy if we get Mac Allister over the line.
Logged

Online nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,338
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4850 on: Today at 03:48:46 pm »
Peeps moaning about mcallister already  :butt
Firstly we need at least 2 mids and if macalister is one, it is a big improvement massive upgrade for next year compared to this season.
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,493
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4851 on: Today at 03:50:01 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 03:48:46 pm
Peeps moaning about mcallister already  :butt
Firstly we need at least 2 mids and if macalister is one, it is a big improvement massive upgrade for next year compared to this season.

We need 3 if we want to be smart and plan ahead.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,989
  • Bam!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4852 on: Today at 03:50:29 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:44:02 pm
the money Mac Allister would cost would be better spent on Szbolozai who is a far better athlete & can score from range as well like Mac Allister.

Mac Allister is a good player but I would prefer if we just got a similar level ball player but who has the pace & power.

60m is too much for a player who has physical limitations

IF we start with Fabinho & Mac Allister it will be  2 midfield players who are very weak in terms of covering ground at speed.


You mean Szbolozai that scored less goals in more games than Mac Allister this season, playing in a more advanced role?

Mac Allister is a very good athlete, and pretty much nailed the workman like role for Argentina's midfield in the world cup. He played several roles for Brighton too and has a full season of premier league behind him in a hard working team that controls the games.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,599
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4853 on: Today at 03:51:49 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:46:05 pm
I mean, Gini Wijnaldum was probably considered a boring signing too. But he was exactly what the team needed.

Any day we're not linked with Ruben Neves is a good day as far as I'm concerned.
Gini scored 11 goals for Newcastle before joining us, and was a different player there
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4854 on: Today at 03:52:01 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:38:57 pm
The rapid CB! Let's see if this is true - I think the links to Inacio looked more logical as it felt like having someone that good on the ball was crucial for that LCB/LB spot. Also his aerial numbers are incredibly bad for someone of his height, so much so that I assume the stats are wrong. Surely we can teach someone who's almost 6'4 and clearly a ridiculous athlete to jump high and at the right time.

Doesn't Inacio also have poor aerial numbers?
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,857
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4855 on: Today at 03:52:24 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 02:42:13 pm
Thiago is a much much better player than him. Passing, dribbling, dictating the play. Thiago is levels above him. I see him more like Gini minus the athleticism and strength. 
I see the word "athleticism" being bandied about a lot these past few days, but tell me, what do you mean by "athleticism"?
Aren't all/most players "athletic"?

As far as I'm aware the definition for "Athleticism" is strength, agility, and speed overall, regardless of stature.
In that light, Mac Allister has all this, so what do people mean by "athleticism" really? Do you mean "physical stature", length?
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist
Pages: 1 ... 117 118 119 120 121 [122]   Go Up
« previous next »
 