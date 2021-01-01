But we stil committed lots of players forward, it was high risk/high reward that worked with the players we had. Even when it was say Wijnaldum and Henderson covering the full backs more it wasn't like we regularly had 5 behind the ball. Top clubs are going to have similar approaches, but we're coming at it from our counter pressing being our foundation and our tactics revolve around that. Guardiola and Arteta may incorporate counter pressing but aren't going to build around it like they do their possession/buildup/whatever you want to call it part of their game. We're always going to look more vulnerable because we base our game on counter pressing.



I dont know whether the new system will be utilised next season, but it seems likely. The discussion about our midfield and the need to rebuild it has been the subject of countless posts.This was a thoughtful post imho, because Klopps vision of how the game should be played - notwithstanding any evolution that we have seen in the latter part of this season - does centre on high levels of risk/reward. Its interesting to see that other coaches in the Premiership have adapted this approach too, and although there remain some vestiges of low block/low possession strategies, much of what we are seeing is a sort of hybrid. Even Hodgson, on his return to Palace, was much less risk-averse than previously.Its been pointed out that our legendary front 3 were the catalyst for much of the success of the system. The other key ingredients were a midfield that was press resistant, full of running power and well drilled, plus a very high back line that had genuine pace, and ensured that the play was compressed, not stretched. All three components of that system - the work rate of the front 3, the legs and understanding of the midfield, and the pace of the back line (allied to a keeper who sweeps brilliantly) were not at the level they once were for much of last season.Given how important the symbiosis of the three components is to the system, pre-season takes on even more significance, if as we are led to believe, numerous new faces are being recruited.I have no way of knowing just how much tweaking Klopp and his staff will undertake, but Im guessing his fundamental principles - as Chris points out - wont change. Interesting times ahead for sure.