Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4760 on: Today at 01:22:07 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 01:06:55 pm
I wouldn't mind thinking of Fabinho as a DM and a CB. Then we don't need to buy a new CB, we just need a new DM.

i mean you can think of it all you want, but do we want a man who runs as if in treacle playing in our high line?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4761 on: Today at 01:27:10 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 01:06:55 pm
I wouldn't mind thinking of Fabinho as a DM and a CB. Then we don't need to buy a new CB, we just need a new DM.

I really hope we don't play him as a CB anymore.  Don't think that would end well for us. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4762 on: Today at 01:28:27 pm
Youd be as well playing Phillips, I reckon hes probably quicker.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4763 on: Today at 01:32:35 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:21:43 pm
He seems like an arsehole. His weird celebration at Anfield, and the 'it's only conference' comment when he saw Villa fans celebrating/applauding them.

Where did you see this?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4764 on: Today at 01:33:29 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:21:43 pm
He seems like an arsehole. His weird celebration at Anfield, and the 'it's only conference' comment when he saw Villa fans celebrating/applauding them.

Think he means Calvin  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4765 on: Today at 01:35:34 pm
Quote from: fenre on Today at 01:13:50 pm
In his list of the 39 best male players age 21 or under, Tor-Kristian Karlsen wrote the following on Kone (place 37):

37. Kouadio Kone, CM
Club/country: Borussia Monchengladbach/France
Age: 21
Estimated transfer value: 25m

Having signed from then-Ligue 2 side Toulouse for 9m in 2021, "Manu" immediately settled into the top tier of German football, becoming an instant regular at Gladbach. The France U21 midfielder finished his debut season as one of the club's top performers and has since built on his positive first campaign to find himself in the gossip columns being linked with a move to Liverpool and Chelsea.

Strengths: Usually fielded as the more defensive-minded midfielder in a double pivot, Kone provides balance in the centre of the pitch. With his athleticism, work rate and discipline, he covers large areas, presses and protects his centre-backs. In possession, he is adept at advancing with the ball with both speed and dexterity. Hard to dispossess, he is also nimble and able to successfully negotiate his way out of congested areas.

How he can improve: Kone is not a playmaker, but his passing can appear overly cautious. His aggressive style and full-bodied commitment also leads to unnecessary frequent bookings.
We already have enough playmakers. This lad would be a perfect fit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4766 on: Today at 01:36:09 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:00:13 pm
We don't actually need to fill all the home-grown spots, the actual issue is how many non-homegrown spots we have to use, if we did sign all three of Mac/Kone/Thuram then any subsequent signings that weren't homegrown would need to be a direct replacement for an existing one e.g. a new CD would have to be a replacement for Matip rather than Gomez if they weren't homegrown, the likes of Bajcetic, Elliott etc are already part of the first team squad but don't count against it due to still being classed as U-21, so it is not imperative for us to fill every homegrown slot to have a full squad.

Yep... my guess is we're going all out to get the midfielders in early as that's where the player shortage in the squad is, and with the freed up non-homegrown spaces we have the ability to move quickly. From there, I reckon it'll be a slower burn on further additions as it'll be contingent on additional departures.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4767 on: Today at 01:38:24 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:35:34 pm
We already have enough playmakers. This lad would be a perfect fit.

Oddly enough - we have been talking about him and Thuram since last October/November (possibly last summer).

It would be almost negligent if we didn't get one of them to go along with MacAllister. 

Then you have Baj, Jones, Mac, [X] ////// Thiago, Fab, Henderson (these last 3 are one their last legs)

(it would even make sense to get both Kone and Thuram for succession planning - but apparently we don't do that)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4768 on: Today at 01:40:40 pm
Do we have a left back target?

Tsmikas is a spot starter and Robertson looks like he is running on fumes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4769 on: Today at 01:43:03 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:38:24 pm
Oddly enough - we have been talking about him and Thuram since last October/November (possibly last summer).

It would be almost negligent if we didn't get one of them to go along with MacAllister. 

Then you have Baj, Jones, Mac, [X] ////// Thiago, Fab, Henderson (these last 3 are one their last legs)

(it would even make sense to get both Kone and Thuram for succession planning - but apparently we don't do that)
Big Jorg is in the building now 8)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4770 on: Today at 01:43:10 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:14:05 pm
But a project everyone seems to have given up on for some reason.


Yeah that's nonsense.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4771 on: Today at 01:46:09 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:51:18 pm
Thuram looks a better prospect than Kone for me.

Same for me, though I like them both. The main thing I like better about Thuram - aside from the glorious bloodlines - is that he seems to take less of the man in his challenges than Kone does. Knowing the PGMOL, that could be helpful. As much as I'd love to see Kone destroy one of the Ev's yard dogs, our margin for error is slim as.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4772 on: Today at 01:50:18 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:40:40 pm
Do we have a left back target?

Tsmikas is a spot starter and Robertson looks like he is running on fumes.

Ignacio is left sided and would play LCB / pseudo LB in our new shape

He's a really interesting one - his passing numbers are exceptional
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4773 on: Today at 01:52:35 pm
We're buying Thuram and Kone. Don't let the doom mongers get you down my brethren.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4774 on: Today at 01:53:53 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:29:41 am
But we stil committed lots of players forward, it was high risk/high reward that worked with the players we had. Even when it was say Wijnaldum and Henderson covering the full backs more it wasn't like we regularly had 5 behind the ball. Top clubs are going to have similar approaches, but we're coming at it from our counter pressing being our foundation and our tactics revolve around that. Guardiola and Arteta may incorporate counter pressing but aren't going to build around it like they do their possession/buildup/whatever you want to call it part of their game. We're always going to look more vulnerable because we base our game on counter pressing.

I dont know whether the new system will be utilised next season, but it seems likely. The discussion about our midfield and the need to rebuild it has been the subject of countless posts.

This was a thoughtful post imho, because Klopps vision of how the game should be played - notwithstanding any evolution that we have seen in the latter part of this season - does centre on high levels of risk/reward. Its interesting to see that other coaches in the Premiership have adapted this approach too, and although there remain some vestiges of low block/low possession strategies, much of what we are seeing is a sort of hybrid. Even Hodgson, on his return to Palace, was much less risk-averse than previously.

Its been pointed out that our legendary front 3 were the catalyst for much of the success of the system. The other key ingredients were a midfield that was press resistant, full of running power and well drilled, plus a very high back line that had genuine pace, and ensured that the play was compressed, not stretched. All three components of that system - the work rate of the front 3, the legs and understanding of the midfield, and the pace of the back line (allied to a keeper who sweeps brilliantly) were not at the level they once were for much of last season.

Given how important the symbiosis of the three components is to the system, pre-season takes on even more significance, if as we are led to believe, numerous new faces are being recruited.

I have no way of knowing just how much tweaking Klopp and his staff will undertake, but Im guessing his fundamental principles - as Chris points out - wont change. Interesting times ahead for sure.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4775 on: Today at 02:00:01 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:16:21 am
And probably not cost much more than a Bellingham.

Is Bellingham actually better than Rice? Asking for a friend.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4776 on: Today at 02:04:38 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:50:18 pm
Ignacio is left sided and would play LCB / pseudo LB in our new shape

He's a really interesting one - his passing numbers are exceptional

Yeah, he looks the business, particularly if we're continuing with this system. Really hope we nab him. We need a CB.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4777 on: Today at 02:09:43 pm
Quote from: mkferdy on Today at 01:20:50 pm
Ive heard the same mate. Seems the most sensible conclusion that we are waiting for the right applicant to be free to start. A little surprised someone internally couldnt have taken over for the summer if we are to believe all the ground work has been done by Ward before he leaves. I guess we will find out soon enough"

Yes, it's a bit odd, but I suppose it's all just guesswork. Maybe we needed someone with experience  in negotiations (particularly if this summer looks like a big one in terms of incomings) and somebody "green" to that side of things wouldn't fit the bill (or would be a significant risk). I'm sure things will become clearer in the next few weeks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4778 on: Today at 02:12:34 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:00:01 pm
Is Bellingham actually better than Rice? Asking for a friend.

At what?  defensively yes, on the ball no the incredible thing is that Bellinghams 4 years younger than Rice
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4779 on: Today at 02:13:45 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:52:35 pm
We're buying Thuram and Kone. Don't let the doom mongers get you down my brethren.

I'd be made up if we did. Some much needed athleticism in the middle
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4780 on: Today at 02:15:27 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:19:18 pm
He has more about him going forward but Kone is undoubtedly better defensively, better presser, better tackler and more suited to what we will need if we get someone like Macallister.

They really look like quite different players. I'm not saying we'll sign both, but I don't think they're targeted to fill the same roles (assuming these stories are true).

Thuram seems more box-to-box - explosive, athletic ball carrier and dribbler. He seems almost impossible to stop (outside of fouling) when he gets his stride going. Reminds me of Yaya Toure in that way. Seems he can drift wide a bit too, which makes me think he's the fallback after missing out on Mason Mount and possibly our long-term Henderson replacement.

Kone seems more of a Kante-type. Maybe our fallback for Ugarte and our long-term Fabinho replacement?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4781 on: Today at 02:18:50 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 01:46:09 pm
Same for me, though I like them both. The main thing I like better about Thuram - aside from the glorious bloodlines - is that he seems to take less of the man in his challenges than Kone does. Knowing the PGMOL, that could be helpful. As much as I'd love to see Kone destroy one of the Ev's yard dogs, our margin for error is slim as.

He looks like he has the raw tools to become one of the best midfielders in Europe. (Obviously with the proper coaching and mentality, etc.)
