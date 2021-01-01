Not sure we get MacAllister, Thuram and Kone. Surprised if we get 2 of them.



Not being pessimistic. It just isnt how transfer windows work. News of a club being interested in a target isnt always reflective of a club being willing to make an acceptable offer. Equally news like this in the press isnt always indicative of the buying club letting this leak. Selling club and players agent have more to gain from reported interest in a player than buying club. I suspect the Ugarte links were a bit of this to flush out interest from elsewhere.



Im not pinning my hopes on getting the currently linked 3 midfielders. I suggest others dont or you most likely will end up feeling disappointed and feeling a sense of let down when these transfers are highly unlikely to all be completed. Mainly because being interested in a player and having some level of discussion doesnt equate to making a bid.