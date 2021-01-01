« previous next »
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4720 on: Today at 11:18:00 am »
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 11:12:07 am
Is Ramsey good enough?
Nobody knows really, he was injured for pretty much the whole season.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4721 on: Today at 11:18:06 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:16:21 am
And probably not cost much more than a Bellingham.
Still need to add Killer's crush..

Szoboxslaoajeneivfundang...
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4722 on: Today at 11:23:39 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:05:43 am
Can't wait around until the end of June for Kone to make a decision, and I'm not sure why he'd need to wait until then to decide anyway. If it's true, move on to someone else.

Probably wants to concentrate on playing in an international tournament. Alternatively his agent sees said tournament as a way to raise his profile (i.e boost offers)
Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4723 on: Today at 11:26:09 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:15:51 am
I mean, if he joined at the end of June he'd still be in for the first day of preseason... let's not panic about deals not being done in the next fortnight. Getting stuff done by the end of June/start of July would still be quick.

I agree that some deals will complete later.

But I hope we shy away from a player spending the next weeks/months hedging their bets.   
Offline the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4724 on: Today at 11:28:50 am »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 11:26:09 am
I agree that some deals will complete later.

But I hope we shy away from a player spending the next weeks/months hedging their bets.   
He's in the U21 France Squad. I think he might be at the WC?
Offline Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4725 on: Today at 11:32:20 am »
Thurman and Kone rumours are good because theyre clearly real athletes and we do need more athleticism. But also neither of them play as DMs really do they and WE NEED A 6!! Id definitely take MacAllister, Thuram/Kone and Ugarte/ another 6 though. That would, on paper, be a colossal upgrade on what we currently have.
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4726 on: Today at 11:38:48 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:32:20 am
WE NEED A 6!!
We don't, we need to defend much better from the front this season or else no DM in the world could defend those big spaces.
Online Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4727 on: Today at 11:44:20 am »
Quote from: fenre on Today at 09:30:42 am
Not saying it will happen, but considering that we have lost three midfield players this summer (Milner, Ox, Keita) there is an opening in our squad (registration) and wage budget for this investment. Not very likely, but I also would not be surprised if it does happen.

It would also be nice if we could get to a position where we were bringing in a player's replacement before their decline had become too obvious, it would allow the new signing time to settle into the squad and the existing player could easily have their playing career extended by expecting them to play less minutes per season, making three midfield signings this summer along with the continued development of Bajcetic would go some way towards that.
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4728 on: Today at 11:46:10 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 03:58:37 am
The Main 6 that he had over Dortmund have been Kehl(1.88M(6'2)), Bender(1.86M(6'1)), Henderson(1.82(6') meters was mostly just best fit when building up team), Fabinho(1.88 meter(6'2)) are the ones. Also Bajcetic is 1.85(6'1) and looks like going be a 6. The reason for this team love to go Route 1 when playing a team that going posses and retain the ball, need to be able to contest and win those header over big striker. Not having a CB come off the back line for this huge too. Pep also always basically had huge 6 types, Busquets, Javi Martinez and now Rodri. He used Fernandinho till he could get the guy he wanted to replace him with. Masch played CB for Barca more then 6 irc. very helpful to be able to press. I dont think Klopp signing a smaller type 6.
Thuram not a 6.
Camavinga was a target huh, he basically was wanted by Madrid and went there. Caicedo doesnt seem like he the brighton player that been after. Tchouameni would fit it but also I think he was a target for both 8 and 6 role with how talented he is.
He still want to press, the Counter attack to Possession was done more with coaching change then player type. Honestly the Ideal type of MF that Klopp looking to build over the years has kinda been derailed by injuries. Based on what he ran at Dortmund it was a 6(Bender or Kehl) 8 type(Suhin, Gundogan), Creative #10 type(Gotze, Kawaga). At Liverpool at first was Henderson, Gini, Lallana with Milner playing too. Fabinho was brought to replace Henderson, Ox was brought to replace Lallana, Keita was brought to play with Ox or Gini. Elliott was brought at 16 to be fast tracked to be the #10 long term, Thiago was brought to replace Gini in that role obv fitness is an issue for Thiago. Jones is more of a 8 type but also creative. Henderson played the 10 role in the MF per say even if not ideal for him but the Full back creativity and His running made up for it

Were talking cross purposes and i dont think youve followed anything ive said. Tell me where I said playing a 6? I said that the players at your disposal has to have a right mix of attributes and if one is 'short' it wouldn't necessarily be a deal breaker.

Camavinga or Caicedo being available for cheap and Klopp would say, nah, too short? I don't think so

Stop being fixated with height, as long as the player is complimented with a strong midfielder, and for your argument sake 'a 6' then that's fine
Offline Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4729 on: Today at 11:48:53 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 11:38:48 am
We don't, we need to defend much better from the front this season or else no DM in the world could defend those big spaces.

I know this is crazy talk in the binary world of forum debate but, and stay with me, how about it's both? And given the entire team is involved in 'defending from the front' ie the counter press, that also includes the 6 anyway.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4730 on: Today at 11:55:27 am »
Is Thuram too tall?
Online Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4731 on: Today at 12:00:13 pm »
Quote from: fenre on Today at 09:36:52 am
So we lose two homegrown players (Milner and Ox) and one non-homegrown player.

From this season, our homegrown players were: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson, Caoimhin Kelleher, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Nat Phillips.

Jones could take up one of these places next season.

Then we are up to six home-grown players. We need more. Sepp can probably take the place of Nat if he gets sold. Are we then ok with regard to next season?

We don't actually need to fill all the home-grown spots, the actual issue is how many non-homegrown spots we have to use, if we did sign all three of Mac/Kone/Thuram then any subsequent signings that weren't homegrown would need to be a direct replacement for an existing one e.g. a new CD would have to be a replacement for Matip rather than Gomez if they weren't homegrown, the likes of Bajcetic, Elliott etc are already part of the first team squad but don't count against it due to still being classed as U-21, so it is not imperative for us to fill every homegrown slot to have a full squad.
Online Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4732 on: Today at 12:02:02 pm »
Not sure we get MacAllister, Thuram and Kone. Surprised if we get 2 of them.

Not being pessimistic. It just isnt how transfer windows work. News of a club being interested in a target isnt always reflective of a club being willing to make an acceptable offer. Equally news like this in the press isnt always indicative of the buying club letting this leak. Selling club and players agent have more to gain from reported interest in a player than buying club. I suspect the Ugarte links were a bit of this to flush out interest from elsewhere.

Im not pinning my hopes on getting the currently linked 3 midfielders. I suggest others dont or you most likely will end up feeling disappointed and feeling a sense of let down when these transfers are highly unlikely to all be completed. Mainly because being interested in a player and having some level of discussion doesnt equate to making a bid.
Online mkferdy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4733 on: Today at 12:02:26 pm »
Still baffled by hiring a sporting director on a temp basis to cover the summer actively. Ward handed in his notice months ago its not like the club didnt have time to plan and hire a successor. Got no evidence to back it up but cant help think FSG are looking to sell the club rather than look for an investment partner.  Maybe its just wishful thinking  ;D
Online Andy82lfc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4734 on: Today at 12:03:24 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 09:44:31 pm
TRUE✅ Liverpool started transfer Talks with the Management of Manu Koné (22) of @borussia Mönchengladbach. He could be the alternative for Jude Bellingham
@LFC
@SPORTBILD

They have written the word "true" and added a big tick for clarity, makes me breath a sigh of relief that it is in fact true.
Offline jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4735 on: Today at 12:13:41 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:18:06 am
Still need to add Killer's crush..

Szoboxslaoajeneivfundang...
Yeah, Kone gets the lysdexics's vote...
Offline jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4736 on: Today at 12:14:29 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:55:27 am
Is Thuram too tall?
The hair doesn't count.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4737 on: Today at 12:15:28 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 11:38:48 am
We don't, we need to defend much better from the front this season or else no DM in the world could defend those big spaces.

We definitely do need a new #6.  Fabinho, unfortunately, is done at the highest level and he should be replaced asap. 
Online Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4738 on: Today at 12:17:16 pm »
Quote from: mkferdy on Today at 12:02:26 pm
Still baffled by hiring a sporting director on a temp basis to cover the summer actively. Ward handed in his notice months ago its not like the club didnt have time to plan and hire a successor. Got no evidence to back it up but cant help think FSG are looking to sell the club rather than look for an investment partner.  Maybe its just wishful thinking  ;D

Alternative is that long term replacement for Ward isnt available yet and under contract elsewhere. Maybe even want to come in September with a lean slate rather than now and be tied to targets helll have had no say in identifying.

Summer targets or list of targets has already been decided with input from Ward, analysts, scouts, coaches and Klopp. Appointment if experienced DoF, who knows Klopp, on a short term deal is aimed at bridging the gap between Ward and long term successor and ensuring we have the requisite capabilities and experience in place to get deals done this summer. New DoF may provide opinion on target list but is highly unlikely to be ripping it up and starting again.

I think the above seems the most realistic but who knows in reality
Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4739 on: Today at 12:19:56 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:17:16 pm
Alternative is that long term replacement for Ward isnt available yet and under contract elsewhere. Maybe even want to come in September with a lean slate rather than now and be tied to targets helll have had no say in identifying.

Summer targets or list of targets has already been decided with input from Ward, analysts, scouts, coaches and Klopp. Appointment if experienced DoF, who knows Klopp, on a short term deal is aimed at bridging the gap between Ward and long term successor and ensuring we have the requisite capabilities and experience in place to get deals done this summer. New DoF may provide opinion on target list but is highly unlikely to be ripping it up and starting again.

I think the above seems the most realistic but who knows in reality

All of that, is my guess of what's happened too.
Online gray19lfc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4740 on: Today at 12:31:32 pm »
Got a feeling something gets announced tomorrow. Deal agreed or something along those lines.
Online .adam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4741 on: Today at 12:35:36 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:32:20 am
WE NEED A 6!!

Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:15:28 pm
We definitely do need a new #6.  Fabinho, unfortunately, is done at the highest level and he should be replaced asap. 

After already losing three midfielders on free transfers, I'd say there is a slim to no chance of us selling Fabinho too.

Bajcetic will play some games next season and we just need to hope that Fabinho will look better with legs next to him in midfield.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4742 on: Today at 12:42:55 pm »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 12:35:36 pm
After already losing three midfielders on free transfers, I'd say there is a slim to no chance of us selling Fabinho too.

Bajcetic will play some games next season and we just need to hope that Fabinho will look better with legs next to him in midfield.

Unfortunately, I don't think he'll be sold either but a replacement is needed if we are going to get back to challenging for trophies. 
Online Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4743 on: Today at 12:46:25 pm »
Quote from: mkferdy on Today at 12:02:26 pm
Still baffled by hiring a sporting director on a temp basis to cover the summer actively. Ward handed in his notice months ago its not like the club didnt have time to plan and hire a successor. Got no evidence to back it up but cant help think FSG are looking to sell the club rather than look for an investment partner.  Maybe its just wishful thinking  ;D

Mitchell has to work this summer for Monaco and we want him when that's finished, is the theory.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4744 on: Today at 12:47:54 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:08:00 am
Poor Ward has put in all this work and groundwork for targets and big Jorg has come in straight to his own targets  :)

Ward hasn't worked in months.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4745 on: Today at 12:51:18 pm »
Thuram looks a better prospect than Kone for me.
