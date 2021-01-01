Still baffled by hiring a sporting director on a temp basis to cover the summer actively. Ward handed in his notice months ago its not like the club didnt have time to plan and hire a successor. Got no evidence to back it up but cant help think FSG are looking to sell the club rather than look for an investment partner. Maybe its just wishful thinking
Alternative is that long term replacement for Ward isnt available yet and under contract elsewhere. Maybe even want to come in September with a lean slate rather than now and be tied to targets helll have had no say in identifying.
Summer targets or list of targets has already been decided with input from Ward, analysts, scouts, coaches and Klopp. Appointment if experienced DoF, who knows Klopp, on a short term deal is aimed at bridging the gap between Ward and long term successor and ensuring we have the requisite capabilities and experience in place to get deals done this summer. New DoF may provide opinion on target list but is highly unlikely to be ripping it up and starting again.
I think the above seems the most realistic but who knows in reality