« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 147370 times)

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,166
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4680 on: Today at 09:36:40 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:30:22 am
I'm personally still not convinced about this new system. Don't get me wrong it's looked pretty good in many games but I still think we look poor defensively especially in transition. It also pretty much relies on Trent being fit for it to work. If he's out then we have no one else that can play that role imo. I'm never a fan of building a system around one player.

I'm not convinced by it either, but I think we'll start next season playing it.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline fenre

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4681 on: Today at 09:36:52 am »
Quote from: fenre on Today at 09:30:42 am
Not saying it will happen, but considering that we have lost three midfield players this summer (Milner, Ox, Keita) there is an opening in our squad (registration) and wage budget for this investment. Not very likely, but I also would not be surprised if it does happen.

I take this back.

So we lose two homegrown players (Milner and Ox) and one non-homegrown player.

From this season, our homegrown players were: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson, Caoimhin Kelleher, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Nat Phillips.

Jones could take up one of these places next season.

Then we are up to six home-grown players. We need more. Sepp can probably take the place of Nat if he gets sold. Are we then ok with regard to next season?
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,899
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4682 on: Today at 09:37:28 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:34:23 am
Kone and Thuram seem similar in terms of profile / strengths but also the stage of their careers (semi ready to go / semi prospect at our level) and where they could play for us... can't see us signing both if Macallister is already done
Think what we're seeing at the moment is that we know we need to bring in a lot of players this summer so we've got a LOT of conversations / negotiations on the go

Agreed, Probably talking to Kone's people just in case Thuram doesn't happen or vice versa. It makes sense.
Logged

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,856
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4683 on: Today at 09:37:32 am »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 09:32:25 am
Thaigo cant be relied upon, he played just 37% of our PL minutes this season.  Proven talent, but its a bonus when hes fully fit.

Yeah, next season he should be treated as a luxury. Hardly ever available and can't be relied upon. Let him run his contract down and use him as and when
Logged

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,334
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4684 on: Today at 09:41:57 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:30:22 am
I'm personally still not convinced about this new system. Don't get me wrong it's looked pretty good in many games but I still think we look poor defensively especially in transition. It also pretty much relies on Trent being fit for it to work. If he's out then we have no one else that can play that role imo. I'm never a fan of building a system around one player.

Well look loads better in any formation we choose when we have a fit, fast and functioning midfield that can press again. I would not be surprised to see us go back to wingbacks when the rest of the team can protect the 2 CBs properly again.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,827
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4685 on: Today at 09:46:13 am »
Quote from: fenre on Today at 09:36:52 am
I take this back.

So we lose two homegrown players (Milner and Ox) and one non-homegrown player.

From this season, our homegrown players were: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson, Caoimhin Kelleher, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Nat Phillips.

Jones could take up one of these places next season.

Then we are up to six home-grown players. We need more. Sepp can probably take the place of Nat if he gets sold. Are we then ok with regard to next season?

There isn't a rule really for the league. Just you are only allowed 17 NHG in the 25 man squad - so if you want to use up all the NHG slots and have a full squad you'd have 8 HG players.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,827
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4686 on: Today at 10:01:12 am »
Kone and Thuram links are exciting as they are midfielders who can actually run. They would bring back some pace and power to our midfield which we have lost.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,892
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4687 on: Today at 10:01:17 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:30:22 am
I'm personally still not convinced about this new system. Don't get me wrong it's looked pretty good in many games but I still think we look poor defensively especially in transition. It also pretty much relies on Trent being fit for it to work. If he's out then we have no one else that can play that role imo. I'm never a fan of building a system around one player.

Its also a bit of mad situation. Zinchenko and Stones do that role but they generally hold their positions to give Arsenal and City five behind the ball. Also their nominated full back stays back to make it a three.

In our system, Trent goes all over the place and Robertson bombs forward. Its a far more vulnerable system than what City and Arsenal play.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4688 on: Today at 10:03:17 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:01:17 am
Its also a bit of mad situation. Zinchenko and Stones do that role but they generally hold their positions to give Arsenal and City five behind the ball. Also their nominated full back stays back to make it a three.

In our system, Trent goes all over the place and Robertson bombs forward. Its a far more vulnerable system than what City and Arsenal play.

I think it will adapt to be more like City and Arsenal's.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4689 on: Today at 10:06:44 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:01:17 am
Its also a bit of mad situation. Zinchenko and Stones do that role but they generally hold their positions to give Arsenal and City five behind the ball. Also their nominated full back stays back to make it a three.

In our system, Trent goes all over the place and Robertson bombs forward. Its a far more vulnerable system than what City and Arsenal play.
Isn't this always going to be the case though unless Klopp has a massive shift in how he sees football? More players forward so more players counter press? We've always been like that under him and I can't see it changing even if we shift formations or how we build up
Logged

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,447
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4690 on: Today at 10:12:04 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 09:37:28 am
Agreed, Probably talking to Kone's people just in case Thuram doesn't happen or vice versa. It makes sense.

And I don't see the owner's of Nice been very cooperative.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,012
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4691 on: Today at 10:15:39 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:49:54 am
Alexis Mac Allister should join Liverpool before June 10th. @gastonedul

Is that a prediction or advice?
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4692 on: Today at 10:16:20 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:49:54 am
Alexis Mac Allister should join Liverpool before June 10th. @gastonedul

No one breaks transfer news like Gaston
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,899
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4693 on: Today at 10:17:22 am »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 10:12:04 am
And I don't see the owner's of Nice been very cooperative.

I don't see that as an issue to be honest.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,341
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4694 on: Today at 10:23:03 am »
Quote
Get French Football News understands that Liverpool have made preliminary contact with Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Manu Koné (22), who is expected to make a move this summer. 

The France U21 international has played 30 Bundesliga games this season, scoring once and registering one assist. However, he is expected to move on from Borussia Mönchengladbach at the end of the season

[...]

However, the German club are more open to a departure this summer, and the player is set on a departure Get French Football News understands. It is unlikely that he will make a decision on his next destination before the end of June. 

https://www.getfootballnewsfrance.com/2023/liverpool-make-contact-with-borussia-monchengladbachs-manu-kone/
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,892
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4695 on: Today at 10:24:12 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:06:44 am
Isn't this always going to be the case though unless Klopp has a massive shift in how he sees football? More players forward so more players counter press? We've always been like that under him and I can't see it changing even if we shift formations or how we build up

We were never weak on transition though previously. Fabinho, Henderson and Wijnaldum gave good protection. At the moment we are playing with 3 attackers, effectively 3 attacking midfielders and a full back getting forward.

We need to see how this works with more energy with midfield but to me it seems a more vulnerable set up than what our rivals are employing. Its also asking loads more of Trent.
Logged

Offline fenre

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4696 on: Today at 10:26:41 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:46:13 am
There isn't a rule really for the league. Just you are only allowed 17 NHG in the 25 man squad - so if you want to use up all the NHG slots and have a full squad you'd have 8 HG players.

Ah, yeah, and I also forgot that Arthur was registered as well.

So, basically, we have no issue at the moment.

Currently, we have 14 NHG and 6 HG (added Jones). Three NHG midfielders are not an issue, as we would be 17-6 (which would be our limit for the NHG). However, if we would sign more than three, then it has to be one HG-player as part of it to register if that player is not u-21. That is correct, right?
Logged

Online kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,508
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4697 on: Today at 10:26:45 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:46:13 am
There isn't a rule really for the league. Just you are only allowed 17 NHG in the 25 man squad - so if you want to use up all the NHG slots and have a full squad you'd have 8 HG players.

Yes exactly. So the other solution rather than buying a homegrown player is to drop a non homegrown player from the squad. Firmino, Arthur and Kieta open up 3 spots. If you want another you'd have to look at removing another and I'd guess Adrian, Tsimikas, Matip, Thiago would be your next options.
Logged
@paulair

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,166
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4698 on: Today at 10:29:20 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:24:12 am
We were never weak on transition though previously. Fabinho, Henderson and Wijnaldum gave good protection. At the moment we are playing with 3 attackers, effectively 3 attacking midfielders and a full back getting forward.

We need to see how this works with more energy with midfield but to me it seems a more vulnerable set up than what our rivals are employing. Its also asking loads more of Trent.

Think if we get someone in who is more effective going forward in this system than Henderson, then Trent will relax a little and just hold that deeper position more.  He's similar to Gerrard in that he tries to bomb on and affect play when we're chasing a goal, when he should be more mindful of his position.

I'm not keen on the current formation, think it leaves us too open when we lose the ball.  I'd just play Trent as a midfielder without the right back bit.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4699 on: Today at 10:29:41 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:24:12 am
We were never weak on transition though previously. Fabinho, Henderson and Wijnaldum gave good protection. At the moment we are playing with 3 attackers, effectively 3 attacking midfielders and a full back getting forward.

We need to see how this works with more energy with midfield but to me it seems a more vulnerable set up than what our rivals are employing. Its also asking loads more of Trent.
But we stil committed lots of players forward, it was high risk/high reward that worked with the players we had. Even when it was say Wijnaldum and Henderson covering the full backs more it wasn't like we regularly had 5 behind the ball. Top clubs are going to have similar approaches, but we're coming at it from our counter pressing being our foundation and our tactics revolve around that. Guardiola and Arteta may incorporate counter pressing but aren't going to build around it like they do their possession/buildup/whatever you want to call it part of their game. We're always going to look more vulnerable because we base our game on counter pressing.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:56:07 am by Chris~ »
Logged

Online Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 877
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4700 on: Today at 10:30:16 am »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 10:26:45 am
Yes exactly. So the other solution rather than buying a homegrown player is to drop a non homegrown player from the squad. Firmino, Arthur and Kieta open up 3 spots. If you want another you'd have to look at removing another and I'd guess Adrian, Tsimikas, Matip, Thiago would be your next options.

I think Adrian has just signed a contract extension.
Logged
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,661
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4701 on: Today at 10:38:10 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 09:44:31 pm
TRUE✅ Liverpool started transfer Talks with the Management of Manu Koné (22) of @borussia Mönchengladbach. He could be the alternative for Jude Bellingham
@LFC
@SPORTBILD
On this, can we be clear, we are talking to his agents, not yet to his club.

For me, its Kone or Thurman, both seems unlikely
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,508
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4702 on: Today at 10:38:55 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 10:30:16 am
I think Adrian has just signed a contract extension.

Bit odd really considering his role I'd take Alex Mccarthy at Southampton to free up a spot but there must be confidence that it doesn't impact plans too much. So lf you get 3 midfielders who aren't home grown I guess the follow on options for defenders are to buy homegrown or drop a player. If we really want defenders it does smack of the defenders on offer not being trusted because we have enough and you'd suspect that Tsimikas and Matip are the main options to swap out due to their non homegrown status.
Logged
@paulair

Online Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 877
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4703 on: Today at 10:46:06 am »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 10:38:55 am
Bit odd really considering his role I'd take Alex Mccarthy at Southampton to free up a spot but there must be confidence that it doesn't impact plans too much. So lf you get 3 midfielders who aren't home grown I guess the follow on options for defenders are to buy homegrown or drop a player. If we really want defenders it does smack of the defenders on offer not being trusted because we have enough and you'd suspect that Tsimikas and Matip are the main options to swap out due to their non homegrown status.

Yep, I agree.  He must be one of these great characters that Jurgen likes having around, as there must be better home-grown options out there.
Logged
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,525
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4704 on: Today at 10:51:21 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:38:10 am
On this, can we be clear, we are talking to his agents, not yet to his club.

For me, its Kone or Thurman, both seems unlikely

And both are Gravenberch alternatives
Logged

Online LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4705 on: Today at 10:53:20 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 09:37:32 am
Yeah, next season he should be treated as a luxury. Hardly ever available and can't be relied upon. Let him run his contract down and use him as and when

Sadly, yes.

Bayern lucked out with peak Thiago.

Logged

Offline dudek05

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4706 on: Today at 10:53:25 am »
Need to sign a right back and release Trent into midfield. He is so much better progressing our play and would run games. I honestly think he would be De Bruyne level if deployed in midfield.
Logged

Online LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4707 on: Today at 10:54:25 am »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 10:26:45 am
Yes exactly. So the other solution rather than buying a homegrown player is to drop a non homegrown player from the squad. Firmino, Arthur and Kieta open up 3 spots. If you want another you'd have to look at removing another and I'd guess Adrian, Tsimikas, Matip, Thiago would be your next options.

I'd rather sell Gomez, before Matip.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,854
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4708 on: Today at 10:54:55 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 10:15:39 am
Is that a prediction or advice?
Was thinking the same...
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4709 on: Today at 10:55:21 am »
Quote from: dudek05 on Today at 10:53:25 am
Need to sign a right back and release Trent into midfield. He is so much better progressing our play and would run games. I honestly think he would be De Bruyne level if deployed in midfield.

100% this.

Our right wing would overnight not be our Achilles Heel.
Logged

Online RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4710 on: Today at 10:58:06 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:34:23 am
Kone and Thuram seem similar in terms of profile / strengths but also the stage of their careers (semi ready to go / semi prospect at our level) and where they could play for us... can't see us signing both if Macallister is already done
Think what we're seeing at the moment is that we know we need to bring in a lot of players this summer so we've got a LOT of conversations / negotiations on the go
Someone else will know far more about each player than I do (quick youtube viewing...) but my impression is that Kone is more defensive. They're both excellent runners with and without the ball.
I agree that we're probably talking to a lot of players + agents at the moment. If we only got one of these two, I think I'd prefer Thuram. To me he looks like a bigger, more attacking (and much cheaper) Caicedo. I presume we'd still want a DM on top of that.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4711 on: Today at 11:03:38 am »
On Adrian, the club is well aware of how many non-homegrown spots it has. Presumably, it feels it can do the business it wants to without Adrian's new contract impacting things.

We have a minimum of three non-homegrown spots available, following the departure of Bobby, Keita and Arthur. But I reckon it'll end up being more than that - if we want to add a defender or two, we probably have to let one or two leave anyway (Matip and Tsimikas being likeliest). We seem to have lined up a homegrown keeper in Zieler to replace Kelleher, should he leave.

So yeah, I don't see Adrian re-signing being a problem. At the same time, I think the club will probably want to add a homegrown player or two if they can - but not just to make up the numbers which is what a 3rd choice keeper would do. Bellingham and Mount options seem to have gone, so I'm not sure who it would be. Lavia could be an option, but beyond him I'm not sure who we might look at. Colwill would be great but is unlikely to leave Chelsea. Alex Scott has been tentatively linked... I'd quite like Jacob Ramsey but don't think Villa sell.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,783
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4712 on: Today at 11:05:43 am »
Can't wait around until the end of June for Kone to make a decision, and I'm not sure why he'd need to wait until then to decide anyway. If it's true, move on to someone else.
Logged

Online Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,587
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4713 on: Today at 11:12:07 am »
Quote from: dudek05 on Today at 10:53:25 am
Need to sign a right back and release Trent into midfield. He is so much better progressing our play and would run games. I honestly think he would be De Bruyne level if deployed in midfield.

Is Ramsey good enough?
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4714 on: Today at 11:12:31 am »
Lets not wreck the dream yet, we barely started. Kone + Thuram + Mac Allister is the plan. At least for today.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,854
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4715 on: Today at 11:13:01 am »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 10:55:21 am
100% this.

Our right wing would overnight not be our Achilles Heel.
Which would prolly make it wise buying a defensive-minded right back if it were to happen... but that's a hypothetical scenario atm.
Quote from: plura on Today at 11:12:31 am
Lets not wreck the dream yet, we barely started. Kone + Thuram + Mac Allister is the plan. At least for today.
All of a sudden, life doesn't look that bad.. on the contrary..
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4716 on: Today at 11:13:04 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:05:43 am
Can't wait around until the end of June for Kone to make a decision, and I'm not sure why he'd need to wait until then to decide anyway. If it's true, move on to someone else.

Tedious isn't it.  Not just from an impatient fans point of view, but it reveals a ditherer or 'player of the system' hedging their bets.

If true ... we are relying on clickbait stirrers.

I think the club/Klopp aren't interested in such characters any way.  Klopp wants all business done early.     
Logged

Online LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4717 on: Today at 11:14:43 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:13:01 am
Which would prolly make it wise buying a defensive-minded right back if it were to happen... but that's a hypothetical scenario atm.

That's my view, but with attacking abilities to an extent.  A 'Walker' rather than a 'Wan-Bissaka' who's camped out at RB.   
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Up
« previous next »
 