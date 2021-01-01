On Adrian, the club is well aware of how many non-homegrown spots it has. Presumably, it feels it can do the business it wants to without Adrian's new contract impacting things.



We have a minimum of three non-homegrown spots available, following the departure of Bobby, Keita and Arthur. But I reckon it'll end up being more than that - if we want to add a defender or two, we probably have to let one or two leave anyway (Matip and Tsimikas being likeliest). We seem to have lined up a homegrown keeper in Zieler to replace Kelleher, should he leave.



So yeah, I don't see Adrian re-signing being a problem. At the same time, I think the club will probably want to add a homegrown player or two if they can - but not just to make up the numbers which is what a 3rd choice keeper would do. Bellingham and Mount options seem to have gone, so I'm not sure who it would be. Lavia could be an option, but beyond him I'm not sure who we might look at. Colwill would be great but is unlikely to leave Chelsea. Alex Scott has been tentatively linked... I'd quite like Jacob Ramsey but don't think Villa sell.