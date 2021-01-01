« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4680 on: Today at 09:36:40 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:30:22 am
I'm personally still not convinced about this new system. Don't get me wrong it's looked pretty good in many games but I still think we look poor defensively especially in transition. It also pretty much relies on Trent being fit for it to work. If he's out then we have no one else that can play that role imo. I'm never a fan of building a system around one player.

I'm not convinced by it either, but I think we'll start next season playing it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4681 on: Today at 09:36:52 am
Quote from: fenre on Today at 09:30:42 am
Not saying it will happen, but considering that we have lost three midfield players this summer (Milner, Ox, Keita) there is an opening in our squad (registration) and wage budget for this investment. Not very likely, but I also would not be surprised if it does happen.

I take this back.

So we lose two homegrown players (Milner and Ox) and one non-homegrown player.

From this season, our homegrown players were: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson, Caoimhin Kelleher, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Nat Phillips.

Jones could take up one of these places next season.

Then we are up to six home-grown players. We need more. Sepp can probably take the place of Nat if he gets sold. Are we then ok with regard to next season?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4682 on: Today at 09:37:28 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:34:23 am
Kone and Thuram seem similar in terms of profile / strengths but also the stage of their careers (semi ready to go / semi prospect at our level) and where they could play for us... can't see us signing both if Macallister is already done
Think what we're seeing at the moment is that we know we need to bring in a lot of players this summer so we've got a LOT of conversations / negotiations on the go

Agreed, Probably talking to Kone's people just in case Thuram doesn't happen or vice versa. It makes sense.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4683 on: Today at 09:37:32 am
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 09:32:25 am
Thaigo cant be relied upon, he played just 37% of our PL minutes this season.  Proven talent, but its a bonus when hes fully fit.

Yeah, next season he should be treated as a luxury. Hardly ever available and can't be relied upon. Let him run his contract down and use him as and when
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4684 on: Today at 09:41:57 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:30:22 am
I'm personally still not convinced about this new system. Don't get me wrong it's looked pretty good in many games but I still think we look poor defensively especially in transition. It also pretty much relies on Trent being fit for it to work. If he's out then we have no one else that can play that role imo. I'm never a fan of building a system around one player.

Well look loads better in any formation we choose when we have a fit, fast and functioning midfield that can press again. I would not be surprised to see us go back to wingbacks when the rest of the team can protect the 2 CBs properly again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4685 on: Today at 09:46:13 am
Quote from: fenre on Today at 09:36:52 am
I take this back.

So we lose two homegrown players (Milner and Ox) and one non-homegrown player.

From this season, our homegrown players were: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson, Caoimhin Kelleher, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Nat Phillips.

Jones could take up one of these places next season.

Then we are up to six home-grown players. We need more. Sepp can probably take the place of Nat if he gets sold. Are we then ok with regard to next season?

There isn't a rule really for the league. Just you are only allowed 17 NHG in the 25 man squad - so if you want to use up all the NHG slots and have a full squad you'd have 8 HG players.
