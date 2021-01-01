Not saying it will happen, but considering that we have lost three midfield players this summer (Milner, Ox, Keita) there is an opening in our squad (registration) and wage budget for this investment. Not very likely, but I also would not be surprised if it does happen.



I take this back.So we lose two homegrown players (Milner and Ox) and one non-homegrown player.From this season, our homegrown players were: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson, Caoimhin Kelleher, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Nat Phillips.Jones could take up one of these places next season.Then we are up to six home-grown players. We need more. Sepp can probably take the place of Nat if he gets sold. Are we then ok with regard to next season?