« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 112 113 114 115 116 [117]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 145365 times)

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,852
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4640 on: Today at 05:51:42 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 10:05:03 pm
This is true, but its been a very long time since weve had this many credible links to players, hasnt it?

There has been a change in approach since spring with our transfers, and well have to wait and see if thats positive or not. It all feels a little bit United/Chelsea to me, and therefore not a good thing. I much preferred when we had almost no links then one or two credible then Joyce then deal done.

This year weve been linked (credibly) to all of the decent midfield talent on the continent. Either weve gone scatter gun or were finding it much more difficult to close deals. Neither feels like a good thing.
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 12:30:20 pm
Insight in to how things will work for us in the window from the man himself

Schmadtke has offered an explanation of his responsibilities during what is, for now at least, a short-term stay at Liverpool.

The input of the coach in transfers is greater in England than in Germany, where a sports board or a sports director holds everything in one hand. Klopp sets the priorities, Schmadtke told Sport1.

We then work with data analysts and scouts, he will then choose from a list of players who hed like to work with. After that, I will approach the targets and clubs. And in the end, the owners must also be satisfied with the investments.

Ill start on 1 June. If we like each other, the cooperation can go beyond the transfer window. Lets see. Then we will continue this or not.
There's the "scattergun" approach, I presume. Not sure who started since Schmadtke says he'll only start in 2 days, but it sounds as if we've initiated fresh contact on "a list" of our next midfield targets- going by the Kone/Thuram rumours, which prolly indicates we're done with the Alexis-deal. But it seems we've got this under control.
Schmadtke seems just to be in control of negotiations, and not on player choice- so that's good. The "concentrate on the German market" thing is therefore bollocks- he tries to get who Klopp wants.

Under Jurgen and the analytics dept/Scouts, we've always worked this way- with Klopp being provided with a refined list of players, based on data/analytics, and he chooses his preferred option(s) and we go out and get him what he wants, and end up getting whoever is available. The opposite of a coach-driven recruitment strategy, as some put it when expressing their fears.
If this was a movie, we'd call it, "Klopp's List".

Someone else made fun of the idea that we're running around with "a list" of players making it sound as if we're amateurs, but at least we've been assured there is a professional approach behind all this. Viewed in that light, it's not Ward's list he's working with, it's Klopp's list. We're losing nothing really- we're just getting a replacement negotiator.

Panic and disappointment is rife when there's no news, so this is refreshing to hear.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:29:11 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,476
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4641 on: Today at 06:43:29 am »
Klopp wants his signings for the first day of training. I think were putting the feelers out because if a target is proving troublesome or too expensive well move on to the next target. We cant fuck around this transfer windows as preseason with a world class coach is one of few advantages we have.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,349
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4642 on: Today at 06:55:35 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 03:27:46 am
I know he's now 31 but we can finally put the Quincy Promes option to bed. He's been charged with importing 1,360kg of cocaine.

What kind of party was he trying to start
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4643 on: Today at 06:57:28 am »
i do think that we cant compare directly league for league. The fact that we had our best period with a rather tallish CB and DM is not a coincidence. We do need a rather aerially imposing CB or DM that could win the ball when it comes to route 1.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 253,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4644 on: Today at 07:07:54 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 01:35:48 am
I know these are more reliable links than no-marks and tap-ins but hes kind of putting his neck on the line saying that weve started transfer talks.

Thats Bild, mind. Falk of Bild was first with the Thiago news.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,825
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4645 on: Today at 07:08:00 am »
Poor Ward has put in all this work and groundwork for targets and big Jorg has come in straight to his own targets  :)
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4646 on: Today at 07:16:58 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 03:27:46 am
I know he's now 31 but we can finally put the Quincy Promes option to bed. He's been charged with importing 1,360kg of cocaine.

I would have thought the alleged attempted murder/stabbing assault a few years ago would have done that
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4647 on: Today at 07:18:34 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:08:00 am
Poor Ward has put in all this work and groundwork for targets and big Jorg has come in straight to his own targets  :)

Perhaps but I don't think that's the case just yet. These are all players we would have scouted. Also until more develops these "talks" and "interest" can be just forgotten stories in 2 weeks time
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,363
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4648 on: Today at 07:45:53 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:43:29 am
Klopp wants his signings for the first day of training. I think were putting the feelers out because if a target is proving troublesome or too expensive well move on to the next target. We cant fuck around this transfer windows as preseason with a world class coach is one of few advantages we have.

He explicitly said in a press conference recently that this wasnt such a big deal for him.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4649 on: Today at 07:47:06 am »
So we didn't like it when we had one target that we didn't improvise on if we missed out.... now there's complaints about moving on from a target to try an alternative from our list of players deemed as good purchases. We can't have it both ways!!!

What's wrong with having a list of possible targets and getting in those we are affordable, want to be here and buy into the project? Sounds positive to me
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,890
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4650 on: Today at 07:47:25 am »
Kone has been bigged up on this forum for ages so he better be good.
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,803
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4651 on: Today at 07:49:03 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:18:22 am
Just to put it out there but if we were to buy the three most likely targets for midfield what would we be looking at elsewhere? Im thinking one defender maybe?
I think we need 2 at a minimum, one to replace Matip/Gomez and someone who can play at either LB or RB with Trent it seems moving into midfield. We play almost a 3-4-3 in possession so we need those defensive reinforcements.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4652 on: Today at 07:52:43 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:47:06 am
So we didn't like it when we had one target that we didn't improvise on if we missed out.... now there's complaints about moving on from a target to try an alternative from our list of players deemed as good purchases. We can't have it both ways!!!

What's wrong with having a list of possible targets and getting in those we are affordable, want to be here and buy into the project? Sounds positive to me

I don't have a problem with that. I do have a problem with the argument that, if we can't get our so-called first choice, we should just continue with the squad we already have. There are a number of players, mainly midfielders, that we should have replaced years ago when it was clear they were physically no longer up to it.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,543
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4653 on: Today at 08:05:51 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:45:53 am
He explicitly said in a press conference recently that this wasnt such a big deal for him.

Not exactly, he said it could take like 5-6 weeks didn't he? That would put the arrival of these players as before/around the start of preseason still.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 112 113 114 115 116 [117]   Go Up
« previous next »
 