This is true, but its been a very long time since weve had this many credible links to players, hasnt it?



There has been a change in approach since spring with our transfers, and well have to wait and see if thats positive or not. It all feels a little bit United/Chelsea to me, and therefore not a good thing. I much preferred when we had almost no links then one or two credible then Joyce then deal done.



This year weve been linked (credibly) to all of the decent midfield talent on the continent. Either weve gone scatter gun or were finding it much more difficult to close deals. Neither feels like a good thing.



Insight in to how things will work for us in the window from the man himself



Schmadtke has offered an explanation of his responsibilities during what is, for now at least, a short-term stay at Liverpool.



The input of the coach in transfers is greater in England than in Germany, where a sports board or a sports director holds everything in one hand. Klopp sets the priorities, Schmadtke told Sport1.



We then work with data analysts and scouts, he will then choose from a list of players who hed like to work with. After that, I will approach the targets and clubs. And in the end, the owners must also be satisfied with the investments.



Ill start on 1 June. If we like each other, the cooperation can go beyond the transfer window. Lets see. Then we will continue this or not.



There's the "scattergun" approach, I presume. Not sure who started since Schmadtke says he'll only start in 2 days, but it sounds as if we've initiated fresh contact on "a list" of our next midfield targets- going by the Kone/Thuram rumours, which prolly indicates we're done with the Alexis-deal. But it seems we've got this under control.Schmadtke seems just to be in control of negotiations, and not on player choice- so that's good. The "concentrate on the German market" thing is therefore bollocks- he tries to get who Klopp wants.Under Jurgen and the analytics dept/Scouts, we've always worked this way- with Klopp being provided with a refined list of players, based on data/analytics, and he chooses his preferred option(s) and we go out and get him what he wants, and end up getting whoever is available. The opposite of a coach-driven recruitment strategy, as some put it when expressing their fears.If this was a movie, we'd call it, "Klopp's List".Someone else made fun of the idea that we're running around with "a list" of players making it sound as if we're amateurs, but at least we've been assured there is a professional approach behind all this. Viewed in that light, it's not Ward's list he's working with, it's Klopp's list. We're losing nothing really- we're just getting a replacement negotiator.Panic and disappointment is rife when there's no news, so this is refreshing to hear.