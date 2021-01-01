Klopp has changed his philosophy and transitioned/evolved his team over the years from heavy metal, counter attack to possesion based. This probably depends on who hes facing but stats have proved, we're pressing less etc (maybe hes pragmatic and has had to make do with the players at his disposal.



I agree, in defense, he likes big players, however I don't neccessarily agree in the other position. We were after Camavinga who's just shy of 6ft, Caicedo 5.10, however Thuram is 6.4, which is a bonus



The Main 6 that he had over Dortmund have been Kehl(1.88M(6'2)), Bender(1.86M(6'1)), Henderson(1.82(6') meters was mostly just best fit when building up team), Fabinho(1.88 meter(6'2)) are the ones. Also Bajcetic is 1.85(6'1) and looks like going be a 6. The reason for this team love to go Route 1 when playing a team that going posses and retain the ball, need to be able to contest and win those header over big striker. Not having a CB come off the back line for this huge too. Pep also always basically had huge 6 types, Busquets, Javi Martinez and now Rodri. He used Fernandinho till he could get the guy he wanted to replace him with. Masch played CB for Barca more then 6 irc. very helpful to be able to press. I dont think Klopp signing a smaller type 6.Thuram not a 6.Camavinga was a target huh, he basically was wanted by Madrid and went there. Caicedo doesnt seem like he the brighton player that been after. Tchouameni would fit it but also I think he was a target for both 8 and 6 role with how talented he is.He still want to press, the Counter attack to Possession was done more with coaching change then player type. Honestly the Ideal type of MF that Klopp looking to build over the years has kinda been derailed by injuries. Based on what he ran at Dortmund it was a 6(Bender or Kehl) 8 type(Suhin, Gundogan), Creative #10 type(Gotze, Kawaga). At Liverpool at first was Henderson, Gini, Lallana with Milner playing too. Fabinho was brought to replace Henderson, Ox was brought to replace Lallana, Keita was brought to play with Ox or Gini. Elliott was brought at 16 to be fast tracked to be the #10 long term, Thiago was brought to replace Gini in that role obv fitness is an issue for Thiago. Jones is more of a 8 type but also creative. Henderson played the 10 role in the MF per say even if not ideal for him but the Full back creativity and His running made up for it