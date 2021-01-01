« previous next »
Offline Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4600 on: Yesterday at 11:29:22 pm »
Ok I've done my lil youtube scout and my conclusion is they both look very promising (if raw), but surely it's one or the other? 90% of the clips are of each of them dribbling/carrying the ball and whilst they look like they could tear teams apart in transition we do obviously face a lot of deep blocks where powering past players isn't going to be an option and they don't necessarily look like the type of dribblers who will stand a man up then beat him with trickery (ala Mane or Diaz, for instance). Pure box to box really, not sure how effective they'd be against teams who only want to sit in? Would help us immeasurably against teams who come at us though.

For anyone more in the know or has seen them more often, what's their passing like? Kone doesn't show up particularly well in his attacking numbers so would he be a 6/part of a double pivot? Thuram seems more of an all rounder on the numbers though I didn't necessarily get that impression from the clips.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4601 on: Yesterday at 11:31:36 pm »
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 11:22:02 pm
I knew he was boss Jörg.
Jörg said to me, you know
I'll fix our old midfield, you know
He said so...
Offline AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4602 on: Yesterday at 11:37:36 pm »
Kouadio Kone makes sense... I had him as my pick for no.6 if we were to get one. I think Ugarte is a better destroyer but Kone better with the ball, playing in tight spaces and carrying. Price wise should be cheaper than all other touted options.
If we are signing Mac Allister then Thuram makes less sense. I would be surprised if we got both. If we sign any more midfielders, I think we'll get either homegrown players or U21s. Mount, Gallagher, Lavia and Alex Scott are the ones linked so far. I'd really love to see a credible link to JWP pop up.
Offline Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4603 on: Yesterday at 11:39:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:26:01 pm
Liverpool have entered the race for Gladbach's midfield prodigy Manu Koné and have already contacted his agents to express their interest. The Frenchman's entourage describe the interest as 'genuine' and 'significant'. Borussia are starting talks at 40-45m. [@SPORTBILD].

Hmm, so the story is coming from the agents then? Excitement tempered.
Offline Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4604 on: Yesterday at 11:39:46 pm »
Ward Prowse no thanks  not what we need at all
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4605 on: Yesterday at 11:53:36 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 11:39:35 pm
Hmm, so the story is coming from the agents then? Excitement tempered.

We'll know within 10 days mate. He goes off to France Under 21 internationals and then his holidays. So if we're serious we'd wrap it up in that time.

We know Kone is going this summer anyway and Gladbach need to sell.
Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4606 on: Yesterday at 11:56:01 pm »
Clickbait gossips in overdrive as the days progressed that Kone, Thuram and Mac Allister are possibly Anfield bound.  That would be great, unfortunately much of this would be bull.

Impatient fan here, I wish I knew and it was good news  :)
Offline Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4607 on: Yesterday at 11:56:41 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:49:13 pm
Why is Kante keep getting listed as a 6 he has not played that since Leicester he an 8 and has been for Chelsea, Jorginho been the 6 there.

I mean you literally just admitted he's played as a 6 for Leicester, where he arguably excelled and was pivotal in them winning the league and the point is, just because someone isn't 6ft, doesn't mean they can't do a job. Jorginho isn't exactly a giant
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4608 on: Yesterday at 11:58:38 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Yesterday at 11:56:01 pm
Clickbait gossips in overdrive as the days progressed that Kone, Thuram and Mac Allister are possibly Anfield bound.  That would be great, unfortunately much of this would be bull.

Impatient fan here, I wish I knew and it was good news  :)

You think Lequipe and Bild are gossip rags?  ;D

Not saying it will happen but not dismissing it like they are some no-mark ITK's.
Offline MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4609 on: Today at 12:15:59 am »
Links sound promising but then Ive never seen either play. Encouraging though that they have been talked about on here for a good while. As much as I think you are all gobshites that is.
Offline MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4610 on: Today at 12:18:22 am »
Just to put it out there but if we were to buy the three most likely targets for midfield what would we be looking at elsewhere? Im thinking one defender maybe?
Offline HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4611 on: Today at 12:19:26 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:58:38 pm
You think Lequipe and Bild are gossip rags?  ;D

Not saying it will happen but not dismissing it like they are some no-mark ITK's.

Bild or Sport Bild are well known to talk shite to be fair.
Offline RedSince86

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4612 on: Today at 12:21:30 am »
Kicker is best for legit transfer news from BayernLiga.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4613 on: Today at 12:27:16 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:19:26 am
Bild or Sport Bild are well known to talk shite to be fair.

It's a step up when legit journos are posting this rather than some dickheads mate. THat's all I'm saying. Everyone talks bullshit some of the time that's a fact.  :D
Offline HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4614 on: Today at 12:28:37 am »
Agreed
Offline RedSince86

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4615 on: Today at 12:30:14 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:27:16 am
It's a step up when legit journos are posting this rather than some dickheads mate. THat's all I'm saying. Everyone talks bullshit some of the time that's a fact.  :D
Samie deffo isn't a tap in merchant.

He's a Koeman thunderbolt free kick.
Offline Jwils21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4616 on: Today at 12:38:23 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:18:22 am
Just to put it out there but if we were to buy the three most likely targets for midfield what would we be looking at elsewhere? Im thinking one defender maybe?

Youd think so. Could see one of Matip or Gomez moving on so well need a third choice CB. Gvardiol would be the dream but hes too good to be sat on the bench
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4617 on: Today at 12:40:56 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:18:22 am
Just to put it out there but if we were to buy the three most likely targets for midfield what would we be looking at elsewhere? Im thinking one defender maybe?
sales
Offline Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4618 on: Today at 12:41:39 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:39:46 pm
Ward Prowse no thanks  not what we need at all

What on earth are you responding to?  ;D
Offline Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4619 on: Today at 12:45:37 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:18:22 am
Just to put it out there but if we were to buy the three most likely targets for midfield what would we be looking at elsewhere? Im thinking one defender maybe?

I think that would be it. 2 or 3 in midfield, 1 CB. I know some are hoping for another attacker but I can't see it unless we surprisingly sell Nunez.
Offline asif_00013

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4620 on: Today at 12:55:41 am »
Did someone say tielemans, nunes, and ward-prowse?
Offline Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4621 on: Today at 12:58:28 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 07:51:56 pm
Thuram would be great in our RCM role.

Not buying the shouts at moving him to 6 just because hes tall - his instinct is to dribble and progress the ball forward, hes already pretty elite at this. In our system, our 6 cant get ahead of the play.

Him and McAllister as the 8s though likely gives you some leeway for more of a project at 6.

While he probably wouldn't be our first choice at 6, having a few players who would be a good backup to the position just gives the squad more flexibility, it is not like many (if any) would be happy to see Henderson as our main backup #6 next season after all.
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4622 on: Today at 01:11:42 am »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:56:41 pm
I mean you literally just admitted he's played as a 6 for Leicester, where he arguably excelled and was pivotal in them winning the league and the point is, just because someone isn't 6ft, doesn't mean they can't do a job. Jorginho isn't exactly a giant
Yea he still like 6/8 box to box destroyer type at Leicester(he did have 4 assists there and looked he was decent creative, Leicester ran a double pivot with him and Drinkwater both doing both roles) but he much closer to box to box type who creative then DM when he went to Chelsea.  Jorginho is 5'10 though, he was linked to Liverpool the summer Fabinho came in irc, Fabinho much close to the profile Klopp type
Offline Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4623 on: Today at 01:12:49 am »
Quote from: asif_00013 on Today at 12:55:41 am
Did someone say tielemans, nunes, and ward-prowse?

 :puke2
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4624 on: Today at 01:17:12 am »
Quote from: asif_00013 on Today at 12:55:41 am
Did someone say tielemans, nunes, and ward-prowse?

Offline Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4625 on: Today at 01:19:10 am »
Kone would be great, wouldnt mind Thurman either but think Kone makes more sense if we get Macallister also as he can play as a 6.
Offline Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4626 on: Today at 01:21:04 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:11:42 am
Yea he still like 6/8 box to box destroyer type at Leicester(he did have 4 assists there and looked he was decent creative, Leicester ran a double pivot with him and Drinkwater both doing both roles) but he much closer to box to box type who creative then DM when he went to Chelsea.  Jorginho is 5'10 though, he was linked to Liverpool the summer Fabinho came in irc, Fabinho much close to the profile Klopp type

None of that contradicts what I said, so not sure what the point is here

Or the general premise of what started this discussion
Offline Ipcress

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4627 on: Today at 01:22:33 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:59:46 pm
Whos Petracelli linking us with?
German guy called Rut Bier if my childhood memories are accurate.
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4628 on: Today at 01:33:47 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:21:04 am
None of that contradicts what I said, so not sure what the point is here

Or the general premise of what started this discussion
That Kante really not a 6 in the sense he somebody who dominates zone 14 area. PPL should stop listing him as an example of that, He much more of destroying type box to box player.
Logged

Offline Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,336
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4629 on: Today at 01:35:48 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 09:44:31 pm
TRUE✅ Liverpool started transfer Talks with the Management of Manu Koné (22) of @borussia Mönchengladbach. He could be the alternative for Jude Bellingham
@LFC
@SPORTBILD

I know these are more reliable links than no-marks and tap-ins but hes kind of putting his neck on the line saying that weve started transfer talks.
Offline Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4630 on: Today at 01:38:17 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:33:47 am
That Kante really not a 6 in the sense he somebody who dominates zone 14 area. PPL should stop listing him as an example of that, He much more of destroying type box to box player.

Which contradicts what you wrote earlier, so maybe ppl, includes you?

Besides, the point is the height, no one is going to dismiss an exceptional player because he's small. I reeled off players renowned to play as a DM (I never said 6) so the mix of players are key (Drinkwater, Jorginho)

It was a list of players, who are known to be short arses but have excelled at their 'defensive' role
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4631 on: Today at 01:46:30 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:38:17 am
Which contradicts what you wrote earlier, so maybe ppl, includes you. Besides, the point is the height, no one is going to dismiss an exceptional player because he's small.
No I said he was a mix at Leicester with there set up with 2 box to box types in a 442 and he an 8 at chelsea. He basically what Naby was at Red Bull maybe not that creative but that his skill set.
He not a 6 ppl need stop putting him there. the other there some but Klopp doesn't want Small players at the 6, he has has a profile that been followed at Dortmund and Liverpool. Probably Mainz too but havnt looked at that roster and what he did there.
Im not saying cant be a good 6 and small there but most top clubs are not looking for example Tyler Adams profile at 6, if he was 6'1 100%.
Offline Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4632 on: Today at 01:48:05 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:49:13 pm
Why is Kante keep getting listed as a 6 he has not played that since Leicester he an 8 and has been for Chelsea, Jorginho been the 6 there.

You said it here. Maybe you need to be clearer

Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:46:30 am
No I said he was a mix at Leicester with there set up with 2 box to box types in a 442 and he an 8 at chelsea. He basically what Naby was at Red Bull maybe not that creative but that his skill set.
He not a 6 ppl need stop putting him there. the other there some but Klopp doesn't want Small players at the 6, he has has a profile that been followed at Dortmund and Liverpool. Probably Mainz too but havnt looked at that roster and what he did there.
Im not saying cant be a good 6 and small there but most top clubs are not looking for example Tyler Adams profile at 6, if he was 6'1 100%.

See my earlier post which I've edited. It's a massive waste of time and it's clear you're not following what originally sparked this discussion. You're fixated on one player I.e Kante but totally disregarding the point people are making, in that short arses can excel too, especially in a fluid formation.

I doubt Klopp would categorically rule a world class player out because they're 'short'
Offline jckliew

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4633 on: Today at 02:11:59 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 07:08:52 pm
Uploaded 1 hour ago ;D

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Q4z4iRVp7LE&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Q4z4iRVp7LE&amp;feature=share</a>
Not that impressed. Like watching a Diao.

This youtube vid is better

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wAzwLwjXIeA&amp;ab_channel=WorldOfFootballHD" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wAzwLwjXIeA&amp;ab_channel=WorldOfFootballHD</a>
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4634 on: Today at 02:24:20 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:48:05 am
You said it here. Maybe you need to be clearer

See my earlier post which I've edited. It's a massive waste of time and it's clear you're not following what originally sparked this discussion. You're fixated on one player I.e Kante but totally disregarding the point people are making, in that short arses can excel too, especially in a fluid formation.

I doubt Klopp would categorically rule a world class player out because they're 'short'
Some of the CB links I question how much klopp willing to give up size there and same thing at 6. Jorginho or Fabinho debate in like 2018 would basically have been Jorginho good 6 but not Klopp profile there.
Timber links im are weird because I dont think he a Klopp CB but I totally see using him Robertson/Trent possible both roles if is left foot good enough.
Inciao links are interesting but his not good in the air or has the height normally for a Klopp CB unless they basically think he can be pre injury type Gomez type CB or a LB/LCB hybird role
Colwill I dont think has the height Klopp normally looks for, might be big enough with how good he is in the air and Passing, he like 6'1.5 Klopp tends to want 6'3-6'5 type CBs.
Ugarte i didn't think he fit Klopp profile for a 6 either.
I dont think Klopp views height has everything but he cares about it in CB and 6, and would prefer a 9 who tall also(but can make it work in that role otherwise(see Firmino(who is 5'11 the whole front 3 there was under 6 feet).
I don't think he would choose to be the height of prime barca if possible even though they had the cb and 6 height requirement. He wants mix of it and height and aerial dominance at mostly the CB and 6 role that how he consistently built squads.
Offline Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4635 on: Today at 02:32:54 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:24:20 am
Some of the CB links I question how much klopp willing to give up size there and same thing at 6. Jorginho or Fabinho debate in like 2018 would basically have been Jorginho good 6 but not Klopp profile there.
Timber links im are weird because I dont think he a Klopp CB but I totally see using him Robertson/Trent possible both roles if is left foot good enough.
Inciao links are interesting but his not good in the air or has the height normally for a Klopp CB unless they basically think he can be pre injury type Gomez type CB or a LB/LCB hybird role
Colwill I dont think has the height Klopp normally looks for, might be big enough with how good he is in the air and Passing, he like 6'1.5 Klopp tends to want 6'3-6'5 type CBs.
Ugarte i didn't think he fit Klopp profile for a 6 either.
I dont think Klopp views height has everything but he cares about it in CB and 6, and would prefer a 9 who tall also(but can make it work in that role otherwise(see Firmino(who is 5'11 the whole front 3 there was under 6 feet).
I don't think he would choose to be the height of prime barca if possible even though they had the cb and 6 height requirement. He wants mix of it and height and aerial dominance at mostly the CB and 6 role that how he consistently built squads.


Klopp has changed his philosophy and transitioned/evolved his team over the years from heavy metal, counter attack to possesion based. This probably depends on who hes facing but stats have proved, we're pressing less etc (maybe hes pragmatic and has had to make do with the players at his disposal.

I agree, in defense, he likes big players, however I don't neccessarily agree in the other position. We were after Camavinga who's just shy of 6ft, Caicedo 5.10, however Thuram is 6.4, which is a bonus
Online red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4636 on: Today at 03:07:18 am »
Mickey VDV is listed at 6'4 and looks even taller. Transfermarket says he has played both sides at CB and a bit of LB. In his Youtubes he looks quite good running with the ball, but maybe someone who has a better grip on stats could have a look.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4637 on: Today at 03:27:46 am »
I know he's now 31 but we can finally put the Quincy Promes option to bed. He's been charged with importing 1,360kg of cocaine.
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4638 on: Today at 03:58:37 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:32:54 am
Klopp has changed his philosophy and transitioned/evolved his team over the years from heavy metal, counter attack to possesion based. This probably depends on who hes facing but stats have proved, we're pressing less etc (maybe hes pragmatic and has had to make do with the players at his disposal.

I agree, in defense, he likes big players, however I don't neccessarily agree in the other position. We were after Camavinga who's just shy of 6ft, Caicedo 5.10, however Thuram is 6.4, which is a bonus
The Main 6 that he had over Dortmund have been Kehl(1.88M(6'2)), Bender(1.86M(6'1)), Henderson(1.82(6') meters was mostly just best fit when building up team), Fabinho(1.88 meter(6'2)) are the ones. Also Bajcetic is 1.85(6'1) and looks like going be a 6. The reason for this team love to go Route 1 when playing a team that going posses and retain the ball, need to be able to contest and win those header over big striker. Not having a CB come off the back line for this huge too. Pep also always basically had huge 6 types, Busquets, Javi Martinez and now Rodri. He used Fernandinho till he could get the guy he wanted to replace him with. Masch played CB for Barca more then 6 irc. very helpful to be able to press. I dont think Klopp signing a smaller type 6.
Thuram not a 6.
Camavinga was a target huh, he basically was wanted by Madrid and went there. Caicedo doesnt seem like he the brighton player that been after. Tchouameni would fit it but also I think he was a target for both 8 and 6 role with how talented he is.
He still want to press, the Counter attack to Possession was done more with coaching change then player type. Honestly the Ideal type of MF that Klopp looking to build over the years has kinda been derailed by injuries. Based on what he ran at Dortmund it was a 6(Bender or Kehl) 8 type(Suhin, Gundogan), Creative #10 type(Gotze, Kawaga). At Liverpool at first was Henderson, Gini, Lallana with Milner playing too. Fabinho was brought to replace Henderson, Ox was brought to replace Lallana, Keita was brought to play with Ox or Gini. Elliott was brought at 16 to be fast tracked to be the #10 long term, Thiago was brought to replace Gini in that role obv fitness is an issue for Thiago. Jones is more of a 8 type but also creative. Henderson played the 10 role in the MF per say even if not ideal for him but the Full back creativity and His running made up for it
