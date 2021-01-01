You said it here. Maybe you need to be clearer



See my earlier post which I've edited. It's a massive waste of time and it's clear you're not following what originally sparked this discussion. You're fixated on one player I.e Kante but totally disregarding the point people are making, in that short arses can excel too, especially in a fluid formation.



I doubt Klopp would categorically rule a world class player out because they're 'short'



Some of the CB links I question how much klopp willing to give up size there and same thing at 6. Jorginho or Fabinho debate in like 2018 would basically have been Jorginho good 6 but not Klopp profile there.Timber links im are weird because I dont think he a Klopp CB but I totally see using him Robertson/Trent possible both roles if is left foot good enough.Inciao links are interesting but his not good in the air or has the height normally for a Klopp CB unless they basically think he can be pre injury type Gomez type CB or a LB/LCB hybird roleColwill I dont think has the height Klopp normally looks for, might be big enough with how good he is in the air and Passing, he like 6'1.5 Klopp tends to want 6'3-6'5 type CBs.Ugarte i didn't think he fit Klopp profile for a 6 either.I dont think Klopp views height has everything but he cares about it in CB and 6, and would prefer a 9 who tall also(but can make it work in that role otherwise(see Firmino(who is 5'11 the whole front 3 there was under 6 feet).I don't think he would choose to be the height of prime barca if possible even though they had the cb and 6 height requirement. He wants mix of it and height and aerial dominance at mostly the CB and 6 role that how he consistently built squads.