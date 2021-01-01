Ok I've done my lil youtube scout and my conclusion is they both look very promising (if raw), but surely it's one or the other? 90% of the clips are of each of them dribbling/carrying the ball and whilst they look like they could tear teams apart in transition we do obviously face a lot of deep blocks where powering past players isn't going to be an option and they don't necessarily look like the type of dribblers who will stand a man up then beat him with trickery (ala Mane or Diaz, for instance). Pure box to box really, not sure how effective they'd be against teams who only want to sit in? Would help us immeasurably against teams who come at us though.



For anyone more in the know or has seen them more often, what's their passing like? Kone doesn't show up particularly well in his attacking numbers so would he be a 6/part of a double pivot? Thuram seems more of an all rounder on the numbers though I didn't necessarily get that impression from the clips.