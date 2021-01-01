« previous next »
Ok I've done my lil youtube scout and my conclusion is they both look very promising (if raw), but surely it's one or the other? 90% of the clips are of each of them dribbling/carrying the ball and whilst they look like they could tear teams apart in transition we do obviously face a lot of deep blocks where powering past players isn't going to be an option and they don't necessarily look like the type of dribblers who will stand a man up then beat him with trickery (ala Mane or Diaz, for instance). Pure box to box really, not sure how effective they'd be against teams who only want to sit in? Would help us immeasurably against teams who come at us though.

For anyone more in the know or has seen them more often, what's their passing like? Kone doesn't show up particularly well in his attacking numbers so would he be a 6/part of a double pivot? Thuram seems more of an all rounder on the numbers though I didn't necessarily get that impression from the clips.
Kouadio Kone makes sense... I had him as my pick for no.6 if we were to get one. I think Ugarte is a better destroyer but Kone better with the ball, playing in tight spaces and carrying. Price wise should be cheaper than all other touted options.
If we are signing Mac Allister then Thuram makes less sense. I would be surprised if we got both. If we sign any more midfielders, I think we'll get either homegrown players or U21s. Mount, Gallagher, Lavia and Alex Scott are the ones linked so far. I'd really love to see a credible link to JWP pop up.
Liverpool have entered the race for Gladbach's midfield prodigy Manu Koné and have already contacted his agents to express their interest. The Frenchman's entourage describe the interest as 'genuine' and 'significant'. Borussia are starting talks at 40-45m. [@SPORTBILD].

Hmm, so the story is coming from the agents then? Excitement tempered.
Ward Prowse no thanks  not what we need at all
We'll know within 10 days mate. He goes off to France Under 21 internationals and then his holidays. So if we're serious we'd wrap it up in that time.

We know Kone is going this summer anyway and Gladbach need to sell.
Clickbait gossips in overdrive as the days progressed that Kone, Thuram and Mac Allister are possibly Anfield bound.  That would be great, unfortunately much of this would be bull.

Impatient fan here, I wish I knew and it was good news  :)
I mean you literally just admitted he's played as a 6 for Leicester, where he arguably excelled and was pivotal in them winning the league and the point is, just because someone isn't 6ft, doesn't mean they can't do a job. Jorginho isn't exactly a giant
You think Lequipe and Bild are gossip rags?  ;D

Not saying it will happen but not dismissing it like they are some no-mark ITK's.
Links sound promising but then Ive never seen either play. Encouraging though that they have been talked about on here for a good while. As much as I think you are all gobshites that is.
Just to put it out there but if we were to buy the three most likely targets for midfield what would we be looking at elsewhere? Im thinking one defender maybe?
Bild or Sport Bild are well known to talk shite to be fair.
Kicker is best for legit transfer news from BayernLiga.
It's a step up when legit journos are posting this rather than some dickheads mate. THat's all I'm saying. Everyone talks bullshit some of the time that's a fact.  :D
Agreed
Samie deffo isn't a tap in merchant.

He's a Koeman thunderbolt free kick.
Youd think so. Could see one of Matip or Gomez moving on so well need a third choice CB. Gvardiol would be the dream but hes too good to be sat on the bench
