Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,648
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4360 on: Today at 06:07:11 pm »
Heres the Lequipe story

https://www.lequipe.fr/Football/Article/Transferts-liverpool-fond-sur-khephren-thuram-nice/1399543

Can anyone do some magic and get past the pay wall?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online RedSetGo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 306
  • The Lord Jesus Saves. "LFC 2018-20" 2.0 incoming
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4361 on: Today at 06:07:11 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 06:00:07 pm
Thuram instead of Mount or we want to convert Thuram into a no.6, maybe like we wanted to do with Gravernberch?

Thinking Thuram is the Gravenberch alternative, yes. Don't

Mount's role in this new system was clearly going to be RCM, since Jones likely starts the season as starting LCM. Having done very well in there last 11 days, highly doubt Klopp drops him for some new shiny toy. The boy's numbers have been impressive defensively & offensively. Thuram loves dribbling & carrying the ball from those left-central spaces - can see his skillsets suiting the LCM in this new system.

Mac Allister being such a versatile CM, will likely start the season as the RCM, if he joins. I reckon he'd play the position different from Hendo as he would be very involved with build-phases & be on the ball a lot, unlike Hendo.
Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,161
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4362 on: Today at 06:07:37 pm »
Yes please on Thuram.  Exactly what we need.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,546
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4363 on: Today at 06:08:43 pm »
Thuram and Kone...yes please. That was 2 of my 'got to get' for the summer of 23
Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,959
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4364 on: Today at 06:09:01 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 11:37:38 am

Let's take the atomic option with Geiger, master of the Counter.

Thats a bit niche for here.

 :D
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,035
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4365 on: Today at 06:11:16 pm »
https://twitter.com/lequipe/status/1663589343666077696

Quote
Liverpool bottom out on Khephren Thuram

In search of at least two players in the midfield this summer, Liverpool have taken steps to recruit the French international midfielder from Nice, Khephren Thuram. The operation looks complex
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4366 on: Today at 06:11:31 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 05:33:21 pm
Get to work early Jörg.  8)
Come on Jörg!
Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,775
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4367 on: Today at 06:11:59 pm »
I know it's only YouTube and the clips only show the positives, but Thuram looks fuckin boss. Big mobile unit
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4368 on: Today at 06:12:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:11:16 pm
https://twitter.com/lequipe/status/1663589343666077696
Seems yous have spoken it into existence... :D

A better translation would be "LFC going all out for Thuram"
Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,777
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4369 on: Today at 06:13:56 pm »
Thuram is the posterboy for this thread alongside Ugarte, so I'm happy with this.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,035
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4370 on: Today at 06:14:01 pm »
Samie throws a lot of shit on the wall, some are bound to stick.  ;D
Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4371 on: Today at 06:15:49 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 06:07:11 pm
Thinking Thuram is the Gravenberch alternative, yes. Don't

Mount's role in this new system was clearly going to be RCM, since Jones likely starts the season as starting LCM. Having done very well in there last 11 days, highly doubt Klopp drops him for some new shiny toy. The boy's numbers have been impressive defensively & offensively. Thuram loves dribbling & carrying the ball from those left-central spaces - can see his skillsets suiting the LCM in this new system.

Mac Allister being such a versatile CM, will likely start the season as the RCM, if he joins. I reckon he'd play the position different from Hendo as he would be very involved with build-phases & be on the ball a lot, unlike Hendo.

We can't be going into the season with curtis Jones first choice. He's got to prove he can stay injury free first.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,397
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4372 on: Today at 06:16:25 pm »
Jorgs got his email and WhatsApps credentials today then!

Here we go..
Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4373 on: Today at 06:16:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:14:01 pm
Samie throws a lot of shit on the wall, some are bound to stick.  ;D

 ;D
Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,829
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4374 on: Today at 06:17:06 pm »
Get in, Hugo. Get in, Jorg. The only thing better would be getting in a time machine and bringing his dad here. And Ugarte.

Anyway, one at a time.
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,068
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4375 on: Today at 06:17:36 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:16:25 pm
Jorgs got his email and WhatsApps credentials today then!

Here we go..

Hopefully he doesn't have the passwords for the databases of his former clubs.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,822
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4376 on: Today at 06:21:18 pm »
Liverpool have held meetings with Thuram's entourage and father for weeks, the player himself is keen to play under Jurgen Klopp, OGC nice value him at 60m. - Hugo Delom for @lequipe via @GFFN
« Last Edit: Today at 06:23:57 pm by Caston »
Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,777
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4377 on: Today at 06:21:23 pm »
What does the operation looking 'complex' suggest?
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,035
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4378 on: Today at 06:22:36 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:21:23 pm
What does the operation looking 'complex' suggest?

One suggestion is is if Ratcliffe gets the mancs he wants Thuram at the mancs.
Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,643
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4379 on: Today at 06:22:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:11:16 pm
https://twitter.com/lequipe/status/1663589343666077696
Ohh, nobody likes a complex operation.. Unlike some of you Ill reserve the right to be excited till he actually gets through the door.
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,035
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4380 on: Today at 06:23:16 pm »
Yes! Speak to Lilian. Make him sign as a Right Back coach for Trent.
Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,397
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4381 on: Today at 06:23:56 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:17:36 pm
Hopefully he doesn't have the passwords for the databases of his former clubs.

When we sign Kone for £20mil due to a previously unknown clause..

Hunter and Fallows will be proud.
Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,931
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4382 on: Today at 06:24:46 pm »
So we do think theres any legs in the Thuram stuff?
Online RedSetGo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 306
  • The Lord Jesus Saves. "LFC 2018-20" 2.0 incoming
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4383 on: Today at 06:25:03 pm »


@GFFN: Liverpool are pushing to sign OGC Nice midfielder and France international Khéphren Thuram (22), according to a report from LÉquipe.


"Liverpool have been in talks for weeks and have opened negotiations with their Nice counterparts over the signing of Marcus Thurams younger brother."

https://www.getfootballnewsfrance.com/2023/liverpool-pushing-to-sign-nice-midfielder-khephren-thuram/
Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,777
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4384 on: Today at 06:25:55 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 06:21:18 pm
Liverpool have held meetings with Thuram's entourage and father for weeks, the player himself is keen to play under Jurgen Klopp, OGC nice value him at 60m. - Hugo Delom for @lequipe via @GFFN
Of course they do! The magic 60 million valuation for every midfielder in Europe.
Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,626
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4385 on: Today at 06:26:30 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 06:21:18 pm
Liverpool have held meetings with Thuram's entourage and father for weeks, the player himself is keen to play under Jurgen Klopp, OGC nice value him at 60m. - Hugo Delom for @lequipe via @GFFN

Everyone is 50 million+ basically
Online RedSetGo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 306
  • The Lord Jesus Saves. "LFC 2018-20" 2.0 incoming
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4386 on: Today at 06:28:24 pm »
I think the threat of Ratcliffe possibly wanting Thuram for MU if he gets them is pushing us to try and wrap this one quick.

The reports do say that Thuram is keen to play for Klopp though. Think the boss had had a whisper in father & son's ears.

Hope this gets done.
Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,585
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4387 on: Today at 06:28:29 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:29:34 pm
What do you get if you cross an elephant with a rhino?

Something not 59, so a Klopp DM
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,035
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4388 on: Today at 06:29:09 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 06:24:46 pm
So we do think theres any legs in the Thuram stuff?

Unless you think an outlet like Lequipe is just outright bullshitting you like no-mark ITK's.  ;D
Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,397
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4389 on: Today at 06:30:15 pm »
Not going to lie Mac Allister and Thuram as left/right midfielders is exactly what we need. Add in a no.6 and we are cooking.
Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,932
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4390 on: Today at 06:34:13 pm »
Another week another midfielder.
Online kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,501
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4391 on: Today at 06:34:24 pm »
Loving the idea of a bit of height and legs alongside Mac Allister. Thuram fits the bill.
