Thuram instead of Mount or we want to convert Thuram into a no.6, maybe like we wanted to do with Gravernberch?



Thinking Thuram is the Gravenberch alternative, yes. Don'tMount's role in this new system was clearly going to be RCM, since Jones likely starts the season as starting LCM. Having done very well in there last 11 days, highly doubt Klopp drops him for some new shiny toy. The boy's numbers have been impressive defensively & offensively. Thuram loves dribbling & carrying the ball from those left-central spaces - can see his skillsets suiting the LCM in this new system.Mac Allister being such a versatile CM, will likely start the season as the RCM, if he joins. I reckon he'd play the position different from Hendo as he would be very involved with build-phases & be on the ball a lot, unlike Hendo.