It's having a good mix of tall/short players not either or. Some of the best DMs in the world have been short I.e Makele, Kante, Mascherano, Dunga, Davids, Deschamps, Matthäus, Gattuso



Matthaus - what a player he was! Not a DM though. Was box to box and regularly got 10+ goals a season. Came 2nd in Serie A goal scoring charts in 1990-91.Think you've got to look at that list and think how many have excelled as a single pivot DM in PL.You can include players from other leagues but how often do those teams face the aerial threats that the likes of Everton, Burnley, Brentford etc.. have. You need physical players to succeed in the PL. You also need aerial ability and the need for 6 or 7 of your outfield players to be decent in the air. Having a DM that's good in the air feels like a good one to have given the likelihood that some of your attacking midfielder and forwards may not be good in the air.There's also the way counter pressing can force teams to go long to try and gain a territorial advantage. I've always thought a No.6 that's good in the air helps also in that regard.