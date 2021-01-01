« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 135873 times)

Insight in to how things will work for us in the window from the man himself

Schmadtke has offered an explanation of his responsibilities during what is, for now at least, a short-term stay at Liverpool.

The input of the coach in transfers is greater in England than in Germany, where a sports board or a sports director holds everything in one hand. Klopp sets the priorities, Schmadtke told Sport1.

We then work with data analysts and scouts, he will then choose from a list of players who hed like to work with. After that, I will approach the targets and clubs. And in the end, the owners must also be satisfied with the investments.

Ill start on 1 June. If we like each other, the cooperation can go beyond the transfer window. Lets see. Then we will continue this or not.
Benji Pav, Gvardiol, Ugarte, Big Dom or Bellingham, Mac Allister and Vinicius would be a good start thanks Jorg!
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:17:34 pm
Not only that but if Klopp is wanting to sell then there will be a reason for that, so don't see the reason to take a possible hit on the fee by insisting on a buy back.

If we think he'll increase in value shove in a sell on clause.
Exactly!

Plus the reports are the players side are keen on making the transfer permanent, so I think the idea any parties would like/agree to a buy-back where the player is asked to return to the club whose manager doesn't fancy him (and who the player doesn't fancy staying at) is a bit ... aspirational/rose tinted
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:39:26 am


Still think Adams on the cheap from Leeds would be a very good option as a 6 for us.

Kouadio Kone, Amrabaat and Palhinha 3 players I would love us to sign, particularly Kone.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:39:26 am


Still think Adams on the cheap from Leeds would be a very good option as a 6 for us.

How has this not sparked talk of Max Caqueret being a potential good purchase?
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:39:07 pm
How has this not sparked talk of Max Caqueret being a potential good purchase?

A 59 DM? Kone would be better.
Brecht Dejaegere stands out here;

Especially as he would be a Killer Heels favourite.
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 12:30:20 pm
Insight in to how things will work for us in the window from the man himself

That would very much make it sound like we dont yet actually know who our targets are? Mentions a lot around identifying the right players but surely weve done that part already?? Unless thats just a bit of chat and what hes actually been brought in to do is just the negotiating side of things. Also our major signing is effectively already done?

Its very weird this.
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:40:40 pm
A 59 DM? Kone would be better.

Ignore me, I forgot the height obsession on here
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:12:03 pm
Dont really get the insistence on a buy back clause for a player people dont feel fits our system, what would be the point if you think he doesnt fit how we play

It's a good idea because we'll likely have a new manager in 3 years who will likely have a different style of play which Carvalho may fit better.  In addition, and he may become a really good player in which case we'd be bringing in a really good player for less than what he normally would cost. 
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 12:20:57 pm
Judging by his not so subtle IG posts I doubt hell be eager for that buy back clause to be inserted. Better bet for us would be to insert a sell on clause.

What's he been posting?
How many of the youth (or senior) players that we have moved on would be worth bringing back? We need to stop worrying about what ifs and bring in the most money we can. If we think a player isn't good enough or doesn't fit the team, we need to make the call and stand by our decision. We might regret it once in a blue moon, but so be it.
Quote from: jackh on Today at 12:45:23 pm
What's he been posting?

Someone made a comment about him modelling as he was posing in a pic. He replied saying thats all he does these days.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:43:25 pm
Ignore me, I forgot the height obsession on here

You should take that up with Klopp because hes never played a 59 DM before, to be honest I think if you were to ask the top managers their preference, it would always be for their 6 to be 6ft plus, similar to their cbs.
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:00:33 pm
You should take that up with Klopp because hes never played a 59 DM before, to be honest I think if you were to ask the top managers their preference, it would always be for their 6 to be 6ft plus, similar to their cbs.

Massive teams always will have an advantage in this league. I don't see why its such a discussion, there are plenty of examples in game where the height and strength of footballers is tested regularly. Its an important part of the game.

What is more laughable is when people talk about height of a side and then give the Barcelona team of Messi, Xavi and Iniesta as an example of when it doesn't matter.
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 12:42:54 pm
That would very much make it sound like we dont yet actually know who our targets are? Mentions a lot around identifying the right players but surely weve done that part already?? Unless thats just a bit of chat and what hes actually been brought in to do is just the negotiating side of things. Also our major signing is effectively already done?

Its very weird this.
Think youre reading way too much in to it mate, he would have given a generic answer to a media outlet about some of his responsibilities.. I think most of our ground work for transfers will be done, its just a case of negotiating fees etc..
I want Carvalho to succeed here. But we should buy more players like him (running out of contract or undervalued) and loan them out and sell the few who aren't good enough for a profit.

Chelsea have been making massive money for years doing it.
It's having a good mix of tall/short players not either or. Some of the best DMs in the world have been short I.e Makele, Kante, Mascherano, Dunga, Davids, Deschamps, Matthäus, Gattuso
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:00:33 pm
You should take that up with Klopp because hes never played a 59 DM before, to be honest I think if you were to ask the top managers their preference, it would always be for their 6 to be 6ft plus, similar to their cbs.

Yeah thats fair enough, I do think there are nuances in the game and some things have room for adjustment, things are often looked at as too black and white sometimes IMO but that is just my viewpoint. Exceptions will always exist and theres plenty of examples of some of the best DMs in histpry who arent at that height and to be honest I was talking about our fans not mentioning a good DM who stands out on a chart, highly doubt everyone knew or checked his height
We probably won't hear anything exciting for at least a week or two you'd imagine, considering Jurg has just stepped through the door. I hope we've done a lot of leg work for our targets, in particular Mac Allister, because City could swoop in while Jurg's browsing around Ikea.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:44:23 am
Saw some Twitter links (Geordie based but Im sure they have their fair share of bullshitters too) to Newcastle for big Dom. have there really been any links with us, apart from him appearing in a few wish lists?
Someone on Twitter who is supposedly a chancer. Then Lionel_Messias' pal who has links with the club. No reports in any media, but I do think we'll be surprised and I highly doubt every player we sign will be on Neil Jones' list from this morning. Mount was a well-documented target, but it sounds like United have shown him the money. We'll be moving on to someone else.
Tell us a joke Big Jorg!
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:40:51 pm
It's having a good mix of tall/short players not either or. Some of the best DMs in the world have been short I.e Makele, Kante, Mascherano, Dunga, Davids, Deschamps, Matthäus, Gattuso

Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:50:41 pm
Tell us a joke Big Jorg!

Were going to buy a DM this window.
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:25:53 am
A buyback clause presumably means a lower fee since it lessens the value the buying club is getting. I can't remember us ever actually triggering a buyback clause either, and they're pretty meaningless considering the player still has to agree to be bought back.


The terms of the buyback are agreed with the player prior to the initial sale, so he doesn't then have a say as to whether or not he accepts it once the clause is triggered. It's why you end up with situations like Borini and Morata where they were simply signed back to then be instantly sold on.
So we've all moved on from Ugarte who's off to Chelsea to want Szoboszlai who's off to Saudi Arabia?
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:39:07 pm
How has this not sparked talk of Max Caqueret being a potential good purchase?

In the same way it hasn't sparked talk of Jordan Ayew being a potential good purchase.
Frimpong looks good, should be all over that if he's available
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:40:51 pm
It's having a good mix of tall/short players not either or. Some of the best DMs in the world have been short I.e Makele, Kante, Mascherano, Dunga, Davids, Deschamps, Matthäus, Gattuso

Matthaus - what a player he was! Not a DM though. Was box to box and regularly got 10+ goals a season. Came 2nd in Serie A goal scoring charts in 1990-91.

Think you've got to look at that list and think how many have excelled as a single pivot DM in PL.

You can include players from other leagues but how often do those teams face the aerial threats that the likes of Everton, Burnley, Brentford etc.. have. You need physical players to succeed in the PL. You also need aerial ability and the need for 6 or 7 of your outfield players to be decent in the air. Having a DM that's good in the air feels like a good one to have given the likelihood that some of your attacking midfielder and forwards may not be good in the air.

There's also the way counter pressing can force teams to go long to try and gain a territorial advantage. I've always thought a No.6 that's good in the air helps also in that regard.
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 02:13:13 pm
In the same way it hasn't sparked talk of Jordan Ayew being a potential good purchase.

A young player putting up elitd numbers in a position we need to improve is the same as a player who has never been good enough to be in the conversation for coming to this club sure!
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:33:01 pm
Matthaus - what a player he was! Not a DM though. Was box to box and regularly got 10+ goals a season. Came 2nd in Serie A goal scoring charts in 1990-91.

Think you've got to look at that list and think how many have excelled as a single pivot DM in PL.

You can include players from other leagues but how often do those teams face the aerial threats that the likes of Everton, Burnley, Brentford etc.. have. You need physical players to succeed in the PL. You also need aerial ability and the need for 6 or 7 of your outfield players to be decent in the air. Having a DM that's good in the air feels like a good one to have given the likelihood that some of your attacking midfielder and forwards may not be good in the air.

There's also the way counter pressing can force teams to go long to try and gain a territorial advantage. I've always thought a No.6 that's good in the air helps also in that regard.

That's why having a mix is essential. I don't think someone who is below 6ft is enough to warrant a total discount. Formations and players are fluid and I'm sure whoever it is, Klopp is intelligent enough to alter formations and style to accommodate.

Granted, Klopp may not have had a short arse in the middle, but is that more to do with circumstances rather than a flat refusal. Anyway, I'm not advocating a specific player, but from the list I mentioned, I'm sure Klopp would love to have worked with some of them

Height and strength do matter, but its not the be or end all if there is a good mix of attributes that can compliment each other. I remember Houlliers team towered over Fergusons Utd

Re Matthäus, ended up as a sweeper for sometime did he not. Anyway, he was great and tough in tackling and I'm sure could have excelled in any position
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:43:25 pm
Ignore me, I forgot the height obsession on here
;D

In fairness, I think that high pressing teams tend to prefer a tall DM, or one that's good in the air at least, because the opposition will often have to resort to a long ball to clear. Fuck knows if we're still a pressing team though, we sort of seemed to give up on that this season.
We're signing Lotar Mattaus? I mean if this were late 80's/early 90's Matthaus then by all means. Not sure he'd do well now.
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 02:55:48 pm
;D

In fairness, I think that high pressing teams tend to prefer a tall DM, or one that's good in the air at least, because the opposition will often have to resort to a long ball to clear. Fuck knows if we're still a pressing team though, we sort of seemed to give up on that this season.

Oh absolutely, I get the assessment to be honest

I just never thought to look at his height :lmao id be intrigued to see if Klopp would have turned down a prime Kante if we needed a DM at the time and he was available and attainable
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:10:07 pm
We're signing Lotar Mattaus? I mean if this were late 80's/early 90's Matthaus then by all means. Not sure he'd do well now.

If Matthäus was available now, some of our fans would have an issue signing him
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:18:24 pm
Liverpool dark webs saying we may have initiated contact with Khephren Thuram's reps. No wonder Henry was in Monaco this weekend. Just a short drive to Nice from there.

Sorry, I stopped coming in here for a while. Is nobody going to question why Samie was on the dark web searching for 'Liver Pool'?
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:13:44 pm
If Matthäus was available now, some of our fans would have an issue signing him

He's about 65 mate, i would too.
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:54:23 am
So take a player who couldn't break into a struggling team and send him on loan to a team that narrowly missed out on the league title, while demanding he get significant minutes?

Sounds like a solid plan.

LOL.

Yeah, Partizan FC won the Albanian league, how could we expect a player not being able to find minutes for a struggling team finishing 5th and coming over here to play more minutes for the champions?!

Seriously though, the fact Dortmund got knocked out of the CL by frigging Chelsea tells you all you need to know. You cant compare apples and oranges.
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 03:15:12 pm
Sorry, I stopped coming in here for a while. Is nobody going to question why Samie was on the dark web searching for 'Liver Pool'?

After all these years mate, Transfer forum sluts just go with the flow.  :D
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 03:15:12 pm
Sorry, I stopped coming in here for a while. Is nobody going to question why Samie was on the dark web searching for 'Liver Pool'?

No one wants to open the dark door that is Samie's search history to be honest.
Quote from: Jetmir M. on Today at 03:16:03 pm
LOL.

Yeah, Partizan FC won the Albanian league, how could we expect a player not being able to find minutes for a struggling team finishing 5th and coming over here to play more minutes for the champions?!

Seriously though, the fact Dortmund got knocked out of the CL by frigging Chelsea tells you all you need to know. You cant compare apples and oranges.

Yeah lost the title to Bayern Munich on goal difference, clearly they're shit.
