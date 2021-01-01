« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4280 on: Today at 12:30:20 pm
Insight in to how things will work for us in the window from the man himself

Schmadtke has offered an explanation of his responsibilities during what is, for now at least, a short-term stay at Liverpool.

The input of the coach in transfers is greater in England than in Germany, where a sports board or a sports director holds everything in one hand. Klopp sets the priorities, Schmadtke told Sport1.

We then work with data analysts and scouts, he will then choose from a list of players who hed like to work with. After that, I will approach the targets and clubs. And in the end, the owners must also be satisfied with the investments.

Ill start on 1 June. If we like each other, the cooperation can go beyond the transfer window. Lets see. Then we will continue this or not.
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4281 on: Today at 12:32:31 pm
Benji Pav, Gvardiol, Ugarte, Big Dom or Bellingham, Mac Allister and Vinicius would be a good start thanks Jorg!
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4282 on: Today at 12:34:44 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:17:34 pm
Not only that but if Klopp is wanting to sell then there will be a reason for that, so don't see the reason to take a possible hit on the fee by insisting on a buy back.

If we think he'll increase in value shove in a sell on clause.
Exactly!

Plus the reports are the players side are keen on making the transfer permanent, so I think the idea any parties would like/agree to a buy-back where the player is asked to return to the club whose manager doesn't fancy him (and who the player doesn't fancy staying at) is a bit ... aspirational/rose tinted
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4283 on: Today at 12:36:23 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:39:26 am


Still think Adams on the cheap from Leeds would be a very good option as a 6 for us.

Kouadio Kone, Amrabaat and Palhinha 3 players I would love us to sign, particularly Kone.
RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4284 on: Today at 12:39:07 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:39:26 am


Still think Adams on the cheap from Leeds would be a very good option as a 6 for us.

How has this not sparked talk of Max Caqueret being a potential good purchase?
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4285 on: Today at 12:40:40 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:39:07 pm
How has this not sparked talk of Max Caqueret being a potential good purchase?

A 59 DM? Kone would be better.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4286 on: Today at 12:40:48 pm
Brecht Dejaegere stands out here;

Especially as he would be a Killer Heels favourite.
Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4287 on: Today at 12:42:54 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 12:30:20 pm
Insight in to how things will work for us in the window from the man himself

That would very much make it sound like we dont yet actually know who our targets are? Mentions a lot around identifying the right players but surely weve done that part already?? Unless thats just a bit of chat and what hes actually been brought in to do is just the negotiating side of things. Also our major signing is effectively already done?

Its very weird this.
RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4288 on: Today at 12:43:25 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:40:40 pm
A 59 DM? Kone would be better.

Ignore me, I forgot the height obsession on here
Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4289 on: Today at 12:45:09 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:12:03 pm
Dont really get the insistence on a buy back clause for a player people dont feel fits our system, what would be the point if you think he doesnt fit how we play

It's a good idea because we'll likely have a new manager in 3 years who will likely have a different style of play which Carvalho may fit better.  In addition, and he may become a really good player in which case we'd be bringing in a really good player for less than what he normally would cost. 
jackh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4290 on: Today at 12:45:23 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 12:20:57 pm
Judging by his not so subtle IG posts I doubt hell be eager for that buy back clause to be inserted. Better bet for us would be to insert a sell on clause.

What's he been posting?
Boaty McBoatface

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4291 on: Today at 12:49:12 pm
How many of the youth (or senior) players that we have moved on would be worth bringing back? We need to stop worrying about what ifs and bring in the most money we can. If we think a player isn't good enough or doesn't fit the team, we need to make the call and stand by our decision. We might regret it once in a blue moon, but so be it.
sminp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4292 on: Today at 12:57:03 pm
Quote from: jackh on Today at 12:45:23 pm
What's he been posting?

Someone made a comment about him modelling as he was posing in a pic. He replied saying thats all he does these days.
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4293 on: Today at 01:00:33 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:43:25 pm
Ignore me, I forgot the height obsession on here

You should take that up with Klopp because hes never played a 59 DM before, to be honest I think if you were to ask the top managers their preference, it would always be for their 6 to be 6ft plus, similar to their cbs.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4294 on: Today at 01:10:44 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:00:33 pm
You should take that up with Klopp because hes never played a 59 DM before, to be honest I think if you were to ask the top managers their preference, it would always be for their 6 to be 6ft plus, similar to their cbs.

Massive teams always will have an advantage in this league. I don't see why its such a discussion, there are plenty of examples in game where the height and strength of footballers is tested regularly. Its an important part of the game.

What is more laughable is when people talk about height of a side and then give the Barcelona team of Messi, Xavi and Iniesta as an example of when it doesn't matter.
rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4295 on: Today at 01:20:45 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 12:42:54 pm
That would very much make it sound like we dont yet actually know who our targets are? Mentions a lot around identifying the right players but surely weve done that part already?? Unless thats just a bit of chat and what hes actually been brought in to do is just the negotiating side of things. Also our major signing is effectively already done?

Its very weird this.
Think youre reading way too much in to it mate, he would have given a generic answer to a media outlet about some of his responsibilities.. I think most of our ground work for transfers will be done, its just a case of negotiating fees etc..
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4296 on: Today at 01:32:38 pm
I want Carvalho to succeed here. But we should buy more players like him (running out of contract or undervalued) and loan them out and sell the few who aren't good enough for a profit.

Chelsea have been making massive money for years doing it.
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4297 on: Today at 01:40:51 pm
It's having a good mix of tall/short players not either or. Some of the best DMs in the world have been short I.e Makele, Kante, Mascherano, Dunga, Davids, Deschamps, Matthäus, Gattuso
RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4298 on: Today at 01:41:25 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:00:33 pm
You should take that up with Klopp because hes never played a 59 DM before, to be honest I think if you were to ask the top managers their preference, it would always be for their 6 to be 6ft plus, similar to their cbs.

Yeah thats fair enough, I do think there are nuances in the game and some things have room for adjustment, things are often looked at as too black and white sometimes IMO but that is just my viewpoint. Exceptions will always exist and theres plenty of examples of some of the best DMs in histpry who arent at that height and to be honest I was talking about our fans not mentioning a good DM who stands out on a chart, highly doubt everyone knew or checked his height
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4299 on: Today at 01:44:10 pm
We probably won't hear anything exciting for at least a week or two you'd imagine, considering Jurg has just stepped through the door. I hope we've done a lot of leg work for our targets, in particular Mac Allister, because City could swoop in while Jurg's browsing around Ikea.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:44:23 am
Saw some Twitter links (Geordie based but Im sure they have their fair share of bullshitters too) to Newcastle for big Dom. have there really been any links with us, apart from him appearing in a few wish lists?
Someone on Twitter who is supposedly a chancer. Then Lionel_Messias' pal who has links with the club. No reports in any media, but I do think we'll be surprised and I highly doubt every player we sign will be on Neil Jones' list from this morning. Mount was a well-documented target, but it sounds like United have shown him the money. We'll be moving on to someone else.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4300 on: Today at 01:50:41 pm
Tell us a joke Big Jorg!
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4301 on: Today at 01:53:50 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:40:51 pm
It's having a good mix of tall/short players not either or. Some of the best DMs in the world have been short I.e Makele, Kante, Mascherano, Dunga, Davids, Deschamps, Matthäus, Gattuso

Apologies, missed Spearing off my list
Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4302 on: Today at 01:57:01 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:50:41 pm
Tell us a joke Big Jorg!

Were going to buy a DM this window.
