Insight in to how things will work for us in the window from the man himself



Schmadtke has offered an explanation of his responsibilities during what is, for now at least, a short-term stay at Liverpool.



The input of the coach in transfers is greater in England than in Germany, where a sports board or a sports director holds everything in one hand. Klopp sets the priorities, Schmadtke told Sport1.



We then work with data analysts and scouts, he will then choose from a list of players who hed like to work with. After that, I will approach the targets and clubs. And in the end, the owners must also be satisfied with the investments.



Ill start on 1 June. If we like each other, the cooperation can go beyond the transfer window. Lets see. Then we will continue this or not.