« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 102 103 104 105 106 [107]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 133971 times)

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4240 on: Today at 10:33:00 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:26:41 am
Ha.

Also is there a person Klopp is not taller than? Apparently that guy was a goalkeeper. Maybe he shrunk as he got old.
Klopp is listed at 6'3(1.91 Meters) Jorg is listed at 6'0(1.82 Meters)
Not sure how updated it is. So Klopp basically taller then every player at Liverpool, Bar Konate, Matip, Virgil, Gapko(assuming his 6'4(1.93 meters) that wiki has is correct)).
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4241 on: Today at 10:35:03 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:29:27 am
Diaz isnt good at pressing. Fortunately Jota is.
Are You sure. AIunderpressure in what they shown publicly has him having good pressing game.
Even still he has the ability to be good at pressing. Will say the same about Nunez but he definitely need to work on it
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4242 on: Today at 10:35:48 am »
No confirmation about the length of contract for our newly appointed SD. However Gorst said it was a short term deal and extends beyond the forthcoming transfer window. My guess is 12 months.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:38:42 am by HardworkDedication »
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4243 on: Today at 10:39:07 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:35:03 am
Are You sure. AIunderpressure in what they shown publicly has him having good pressing game.
Even still he has the ability to be good at pressing. Will say the same about Nunez but he definitely need to work on it

Jota is a signing from back when data was still driving lots of things. The questions start alongside the time the back room operation started to fall apart/ be dismantled/ be neglected. For evidence of which see the above post.
Logged

Offline Skagger

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4244 on: Today at 10:40:34 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:39:26 am


Still think Adams on the cheap from Leeds would be a very good option as a 6 for us.

I thought I was the only one! Seems to have a top attitude too
Logged
Quote from: Skagger on August 23, 2012, 08:40:22 pm
Henderson has been very good in patches and if he had the confidence of Shelvey he would be some player.
Safe to say he found that confidence, our league and European winning captain.

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,819
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4245 on: Today at 10:40:44 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:24:53 am
Loan him their sweetener for Szobolzai

This i'm on board with...
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,625
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4246 on: Today at 10:43:01 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:39:07 am
Jota is a signing from back when data was still driving lots of things. The questions start alongside the time the back room operation started to fall apart/ be dismantled/ be neglected. For evidence of which see the above post.

Yeah.. every big club has a data department (smaller clubs too) - the question is how influential are they?
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,772
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4247 on: Today at 10:45:33 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:19:42 am
Joycey says it was Leipzig who bid for Carvalho. Offer described as 'derisory'.
Makes me think were not in talks for Szoboszlai.

A part exchange would be great.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4248 on: Today at 10:47:42 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:39:07 am
Jota is a signing from back when data was still driving lots of things. The questions start alongside the time the back room operation started to fall apart/ be dismantled/ be neglected. For evidence of which see the above post.
I would say Nunez is 100% a signing that backed by Data also.
Diaz and Gapko would lean that way too.
Klopp is 100% a coach that wants to use Data in stuff, there a reason he brought in a throw in coach.
Salah was not known for Pressing at Roma was he? Mane was at Southampton irc. Obv Firmino was.
also if the player has the ability to press and maybe not being used that way by his current club, it much more teachable then turning somebody with good pressing bad shot numbers into an elite striker or something.
Maybe the best comparison is like drafting an Elite offense talent in the NBA but in College they not asked to do much defensive and they learn how to do the defensive work to become good at that.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,931
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4249 on: Today at 10:47:52 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:45:33 am
Makes me think were not in talks for Szoboszlai.
Probably not.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4250 on: Today at 10:48:43 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:45:33 am
Makes me think were not in talks for Szoboszlai.

A part exchange would be great.

Or we are and thats when Carvalho was first mentioned.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,691
  • Red since '64
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4251 on: Today at 10:49:43 am »
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline BigRedFeetBed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 98
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4252 on: Today at 10:52:48 am »
This summer is gearing up to be one of the most memorable and it'll either be for the wrong reasons or the right reasons.

None of us know what the plans are exactly, we can all speculate as to how much we are not/going to be spending and although there will be supporters amongst us who wont be happy unless we spend £500m, I truly hope that the majority of the sensible supporters get what they feel is a workable and considered approach to this summers transfer dealings.

I have been of the opinion that this summer will determine my thoughts overall about the running of the club and whether I go into next year disillusioned or not. I hope we have a good summer with something for everyone. I dont ever want to get to a point where I am that sad about LFC, so my fingers are crossed.

I don't think we have seen the last of the outgoings but I do have a few concerns about some of the previous shouts on here.

We have already lost a 'leader' in JM. Someone you know will give it to a team mate who isn't pulling their weight. JH is one of those figures and I think losing him makes us quieter. I agree his game time needs to be managed but I don't think we should be getting shot of all of our vocal leaders either. No one wants a quiet dressing room at half time if we are getting a kicking.

I agree we probably need around 6 players who can get into the team on any given match day. There is no way we are spending upwards of 60m each on players who we deem are just about good enough to get in our squad (this is based on prices being bandied around for Mac, Caicedo, Ugarte, Mount, Gvardiol, etc, etc)

I have said it before and it is being mentioned more now but I think there will be incomings from the likes of Leeds, Southampton and Leicester and I reckon out of the 6 we need, 3 or four of these come from teams like I have just mentioned. I also don't feel it unreasonable for us to be looking in Chelsea's direction considering they absolutely need to sell before they can even begin to get the new players in that Pochettino has earmarked. Who we could realistically take from them and who would improve us is another story.

Of the remaining players we need, I think we get at least one surprise (The club have a penchant for signing someone we have not been linked to despite all of the ITK's and journo's who do nothing but come on to this forum and cheat their way to headlines) and possibly one like Mac Allister.

I would not be surprised to see players like Tielemans and Ward Prowse here for next season with something to prove and although that might be underwhelming for some, they have PL experience and wont need bedding in as much as say a £60m+ foreign signing who will be expected to hit the first 11 as quickly as possible but who isn't quite ready yet.

It is possibly also unreasonable to expect us to look to players from teams like Arsenal considering the season they have had and their expectations for next year with the CL, but, if they are indeed going for players like Caicedo, Gundogan and Rice (just based on rumours!) you would have to assume some current first teamers might be concerned about their own playing time. I'd be looking at a cheeky bid for Saka or Odegaard! Just to see how the land lies.


Maybe the last bit is a bit too far out there and I get why I would be shot down, but why shouldnt we be looking at these players?
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,344
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4253 on: Today at 10:53:13 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:15:39 am
If we sell Fabinho  we would need another decent CM, and I dont think it would be cheaper
yes, and? you saw I mentioned that, right - it's at the end of my post?

not sure how you can frame selling Fabinho and getting an improved replacement as a bad thing - like Killer said, some people really are just averse to change

its easy to fall into the trap of just considering transfer fees as player costs, but you need to realise that it's also not cheap retaining Fabinho - is retaining him for the next three years (and factor in that he will physically decline as time goes on) worth £30million? (plus the opportunity cost of losing out on a transfer fee for him).
« Last Edit: Today at 10:57:05 am by classycarra »
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4254 on: Today at 10:55:23 am »
On board with the loan him to Leipzig and buy Szoboszlai.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,839
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4255 on: Today at 11:13:23 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:39:26 am


Still think Adams on the cheap from Leeds would be a very good option as a 6 for us.

Tyler Adams isnt a bad shout , has a great engine .Big loss to Leeds when he was injured .

But wont be less than £25m
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,533
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4256 on: Today at 11:16:16 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:39:26 am


Good to see MacAllister up there, I haven't seen anything about his pressing numbers before now and it isn't always easy to get a sense of that during matches.

Both MacAllister and Nunes with similar pressing numbers too, but MacAllister succeeding a lot more. I wonder if that's a player thing or a system thing.

Interesting shout on Adams too. It seems we're not interested in a destroyer type in midfield but it's hard to deny that at least having someone like that as a cheap option would be great.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,390
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4257 on: Today at 11:16:39 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 10:09:07 am
Stats in isolation are useless. I mean if we go by that graph, we should be looking at Jordan Ayew

We used to be one of the best counter pressers in the world, I'd love us to get back to that level.

Was a joy watching Mane, Salah and Firmino suffocate the life out of a defence backed up by the midfield swarming all over.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4258 on: Today at 11:18:19 am »


Leipzig really gain nothing by taking him on loan, they would want to buy him and I think it' would be a mistake if we agree. He got this natural gift of being at the right position to score goals and technically he is very good too. A loan so he can get playing time is the best option IMO.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4259 on: Today at 11:20:52 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 11:18:19 am

Leipzig really gain nothing by taking him on loan, they would want to buy him and I think it' would be a mistake if we agree. He got this natural gift of being at the right position to score goals and technically he is very good too. A loan so he can get playing time is the best option IMO.

Buyback clause IMO. Lad seems very unhappy anyway so maybe best just to sell.
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4260 on: Today at 11:24:33 am »
Sounds more like Carvalho himself isn't interested in being a "project". Doesn't want to stay and be a bit part player and isn't interested in going out on loan. Can't really blame him as he was already a key first team regular for Fulham and will be 21 soon.
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,839
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4261 on: Today at 11:24:57 am »
Personally think Dortmund would be a great loan for Fábio Carvalho but dont think they do loans .
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,533
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4262 on: Today at 11:25:53 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:20:52 am
Buyback clause IMO. Lad seems very unhappy anyway so maybe best just to sell.

A buyback clause presumably means a lower fee since it lessens the value the buying club is getting. I can't remember us ever actually triggering a buyback clause either, and they're pretty meaningless considering the player still has to agree to be bought back.

Personally I'd loan him somewhere he'll play regularly in a set up that suits him, maybe Fulham would still be interested given their set up and familiarity with him.
Logged

Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4263 on: Today at 11:36:23 am »
....
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4264 on: Today at 11:37:01 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 11:24:57 am
Personally think Dortmund would be a great loan for Fábio Carvalho but dont think they do loans .

They definitely do loans.

Paco Alcácer (Barcelona), Reinier (Real Madrid), Marin Pongračić (Wolfsburg),
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4265 on: Today at 11:37:38 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:39:26 am


Still think Adams on the cheap from Leeds would be a very good option as a 6 for us.


Let's take the atomic option with Geiger, master of the Counter.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4266 on: Today at 11:43:08 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:35:48 am
No confirmation about the length of contract for our newly appointed SD. However Gorst said it was a short term deal and extends beyond the forthcoming transfer window. My guess is 12 months.

Others have said for this transfer window with options to extend beyond.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,176
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4267 on: Today at 11:44:15 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:35:48 am
No confirmation about the length of contract for our newly appointed SD. However Gorst said it was a short term deal and extends beyond the forthcoming transfer window. My guess is 12 months.

Guardian indicating it's to "cover a pivotal window"
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,219
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4268 on: Today at 11:44:23 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:45:33 am
Makes me think were not in talks for Szoboszlai.

A part exchange would be great.

Saw some Twitter links (Geordie based but Im sure they have their fair share of bullshitters too) to Newcastle for big Dom. have there really been any links with us, apart from him appearing in a few wish lists?
Logged

Offline Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4269 on: Today at 11:44:25 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:30:25 am

Personally think a cheeky bid for Havertz to replace Bobby would turn into a fantastic piece of business.

Good player but we already have our Bobby replacement
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,985
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4270 on: Today at 11:46:59 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:37:01 am
They definitely do loans.

Paco Alcácer (Barcelona), Reinier (Real Madrid), Marin Pongračić (Wolfsburg),

And he was a right disaster, I probably wouldnt send him there without a guarantee of minutes.
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,839
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4271 on: Today at 11:48:33 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 11:46:59 am
And he was a right disaster, I probably wouldnt send him there without a guarantee of minutes.

He got hardly any game time but our policy on loans is guaranteed games or the fee goes up for the club taking him on loan
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,533
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4272 on: Today at 11:54:23 am »
So take a player who couldn't break into a struggling team and send him on loan to a team that narrowly missed out on the league title, while demanding he get significant minutes?

Sounds like a solid plan.
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,640
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4273 on: Today at 12:09:48 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 11:48:33 am
He got hardly any game time but our policy on loans is guaranteed games or the fee goes up for the club taking him on loan
Doubt we could use that policy on a leading team, it seems more of a thing for the lower league teams.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4274 on: Today at 12:12:03 pm »
Dont really get the insistence on a buy back clause for a player people dont feel fits our system, what would be the point if you think he doesnt fit how we play
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4275 on: Today at 12:16:52 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:12:03 pm
Dont really get the insistence on a buy back clause for a player people dont feel fits our system, what would be the point if you think he doesnt fit how we play
I dont get it either.
Sell on perhaps but not like we have excercised any buy back clause & it rarely happens
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,906
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4276 on: Today at 12:17:34 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:12:03 pm
Dont really get the insistence on a buy back clause for a player people dont feel fits our system, what would be the point if you think he doesnt fit how we play

Not only that but if Klopp is wanting to sell then there will be a reason for that, so don't see the reason to take a possible hit on the fee by insisting on a buy back.

If we think he'll increase in value shove in a sell on clause.
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,667
  • JFT96.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4277 on: Today at 12:18:08 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:12:03 pm
Dont really get the insistence on a buy back clause for a player people dont feel fits our system, what would be the point if you think he doesnt fit how we play

I think it is just a bit of an insurance policy. He's clearly got talent and ability, and even though he doesn't fit us or doesn't meet our expectations, players have exploded before and exceeded what was thought of them. So if that does happen at another club we just have the option to see if that player down the line is more suited to us, or has improved in areas we didn't think he was compatible in for us.

Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,640
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4278 on: Today at 12:20:57 pm »
Judging by his not so subtle IG posts I doubt hell be eager for that buy back clause to be inserted. Better bet for us would be to insert a sell on clause.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4279 on: Today at 12:23:37 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:18:08 pm
I think it is just a bit of an insurance policy. He's clearly got talent and ability, and even though he doesn't fit us or doesn't meet our expectations, players have exploded before and exceeded what was thought of them. So if that does happen at another club we just have the option to see if that player down the line is more suited to us, or has improved in areas we didn't think he was compatible in for us.



Its mainly the ciriticisms people have for me hes a 10 and we dont use them, hes not quick enough.

Unless were going to start playing with a 10 or hes gonna Space Jam a quicker player it just doesnt really add up.

I really like Carvalho, think hes class and I think he could definitely excel in this new system. Still dont see us selling him to be honest but the buy back stuff doesnt make sense based on the flaws people are using to justify moving him on
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 102 103 104 105 106 [107]   Go Up
« previous next »
 