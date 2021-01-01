This summer is gearing up to be one of the most memorable and it'll either be for the wrong reasons or the right reasons.



None of us know what the plans are exactly, we can all speculate as to how much we are not/going to be spending and although there will be supporters amongst us who wont be happy unless we spend £500m, I truly hope that the majority of the sensible supporters get what they feel is a workable and considered approach to this summers transfer dealings.



I have been of the opinion that this summer will determine my thoughts overall about the running of the club and whether I go into next year disillusioned or not. I hope we have a good summer with something for everyone. I dont ever want to get to a point where I am that sad about LFC, so my fingers are crossed.



I don't think we have seen the last of the outgoings but I do have a few concerns about some of the previous shouts on here.



We have already lost a 'leader' in JM. Someone you know will give it to a team mate who isn't pulling their weight. JH is one of those figures and I think losing him makes us quieter. I agree his game time needs to be managed but I don't think we should be getting shot of all of our vocal leaders either. No one wants a quiet dressing room at half time if we are getting a kicking.



I agree we probably need around 6 players who can get into the team on any given match day. There is no way we are spending upwards of 60m each on players who we deem are just about good enough to get in our squad (this is based on prices being bandied around for Mac, Caicedo, Ugarte, Mount, Gvardiol, etc, etc)



I have said it before and it is being mentioned more now but I think there will be incomings from the likes of Leeds, Southampton and Leicester and I reckon out of the 6 we need, 3 or four of these come from teams like I have just mentioned. I also don't feel it unreasonable for us to be looking in Chelsea's direction considering they absolutely need to sell before they can even begin to get the new players in that Pochettino has earmarked. Who we could realistically take from them and who would improve us is another story.



Of the remaining players we need, I think we get at least one surprise (The club have a penchant for signing someone we have not been linked to despite all of the ITK's and journo's who do nothing but come on to this forum and cheat their way to headlines) and possibly one like Mac Allister.



I would not be surprised to see players like Tielemans and Ward Prowse here for next season with something to prove and although that might be underwhelming for some, they have PL experience and wont need bedding in as much as say a £60m+ foreign signing who will be expected to hit the first 11 as quickly as possible but who isn't quite ready yet.



It is possibly also unreasonable to expect us to look to players from teams like Arsenal considering the season they have had and their expectations for next year with the CL, but, if they are indeed going for players like Caicedo, Gundogan and Rice (just based on rumours!) you would have to assume some current first teamers might be concerned about their own playing time. I'd be looking at a cheeky bid for Saka or Odegaard! Just to see how the land lies.





Maybe the last bit is a bit too far out there and I get why I would be shot down, but why shouldnt we be looking at these players?

