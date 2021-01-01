« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

RayPhilAlan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4240 on: Today at 10:30:16 am
Quote from: cdav on Today at 10:23:38 am
Include him in a player plus cash bid for the Hungarian lad who we can't spell
Super-sly?
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4241 on: Today at 10:33:00 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:26:41 am
Ha.

Also is there a person Klopp is not taller than? Apparently that guy was a goalkeeper. Maybe he shrunk as he got old.
Klopp is listed at 6'3(1.91 Meters) Jorg is listed at 6'0(1.82 Meters)
Not sure how updated it is. So Klopp basically taller then every player at Liverpool, Bar Konate, Matip, Virgil, Gapko(assuming his 6'4(1.93 meters) that wiki has is correct)).
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4242 on: Today at 10:35:03 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:29:27 am
Diaz isnt good at pressing. Fortunately Jota is.
Are You sure. AIunderpressure in what they shown publicly has him having good pressing game.
Even still he has the ability to be good at pressing. Will say the same about Nunez but he definitely need to work on it
HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4243 on: Today at 10:35:48 am
No confirmation about the length of contract for our newly appointed SD. However Gorst said it was a short term deal and extends beyond the forthcoming transfer window. My guess is 12 months.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4244 on: Today at 10:39:07 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:35:03 am
Are You sure. AIunderpressure in what they shown publicly has him having good pressing game.
Even still he has the ability to be good at pressing. Will say the same about Nunez but he definitely need to work on it

Jota is a signing from back when data was still driving lots of things. The questions start alongside the time the back room operation started to fall apart/ be dismantled/ be neglected. For evidence of which see the above post.
Skagger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4245 on: Today at 10:40:34 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:39:26 am


Still think Adams on the cheap from Leeds would be a very good option as a 6 for us.

I thought I was the only one! Seems to have a top attitude too
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4246 on: Today at 10:40:44 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:24:53 am
Loan him their sweetener for Szobolzai

This i'm on board with...
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4247 on: Today at 10:43:01 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:39:07 am
Jota is a signing from back when data was still driving lots of things. The questions start alongside the time the back room operation started to fall apart/ be dismantled/ be neglected. For evidence of which see the above post.

Yeah.. every big club has a data department (smaller clubs too) - the question is how influential are they?
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4248 on: Today at 10:45:33 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:19:42 am
Joycey says it was Leipzig who bid for Carvalho. Offer described as 'derisory'.
Makes me think were not in talks for Szoboszlai.

A part exchange would be great.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4249 on: Today at 10:47:42 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:39:07 am
Jota is a signing from back when data was still driving lots of things. The questions start alongside the time the back room operation started to fall apart/ be dismantled/ be neglected. For evidence of which see the above post.
I would say Nunez is 100% a signing that backed by Data also.
Diaz and Gapko would lean that way too.
Klopp is 100% a coach that wants to use Data in stuff, there a reason he brought in a throw in coach.
Salah was not known for Pressing at Roma was he? Mane was at Southampton irc. Obv Firmino was.
also if the player has the ability to press and maybe not being used that way by his current club, it much more teachable then turning somebody with good pressing bad shot numbers into an elite striker or something.
Maybe the best comparison is like drafting an Elite offense talent in the NBA but in College they not asked to do much defensive and they learn how to do the defensive work to become good at that.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4250 on: Today at 10:47:52 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:45:33 am
Makes me think were not in talks for Szoboszlai.
Probably not.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4251 on: Today at 10:48:43 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:45:33 am
Makes me think were not in talks for Szoboszlai.

A part exchange would be great.

Or we are and thats when Carvalho was first mentioned.
Robinred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4252 on: Today at 10:49:43 am
BigRedFeetBed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4253 on: Today at 10:52:48 am
This summer is gearing up to be one of the most memorable and it'll either be for the wrong reasons or the right reasons.

None of us know what the plans are exactly, we can all speculate as to how much we are not/going to be spending and although there will be supporters amongst us who wont be happy unless we spend £500m, I truly hope that the majority of the sensible supporters get what they feel is a workable and considered approach to this summers transfer dealings.

I have been of the opinion that this summer will determine my thoughts overall about the running of the club and whether I go into next year disillusioned or not. I hope we have a good summer with something for everyone. I dont ever want to get to a point where I am that sad about LFC, so my fingers are crossed.

I don't think we have seen the last of the outgoings but I do have a few concerns about some of the previous shouts on here.

We have already lost a 'leader' in JM. Someone you know will give it to a team mate who isn't pulling their weight. JH is one of those figures and I think losing him makes us quieter. I agree his game time needs to be managed but I don't think we should be getting shot of all of our vocal leaders either. No one wants a quiet dressing room at half time if we are getting a kicking.

I agree we probably need around 6 players who can get into the team on any given match day. There is no way we are spending upwards of 60m each on players who we deem are just about good enough to get in our squad (this is based on prices being bandied around for Mac, Caicedo, Ugarte, Mount, Gvardiol, etc, etc)

I have said it before and it is being mentioned more now but I think there will be incomings from the likes of Leeds, Southampton and Leicester and I reckon out of the 6 we need, 3 or four of these come from teams like I have just mentioned. I also don't feel it unreasonable for us to be looking in Chelsea's direction considering they absolutely need to sell before they can even begin to get the new players in that Pochettino has earmarked. Who we could realistically take from them and who would improve us is another story.

Of the remaining players we need, I think we get at least one surprise (The club have a penchant for signing someone we have not been linked to despite all of the ITK's and journo's who do nothing but come on to this forum and cheat their way to headlines) and possibly one like Mac Allister.

I would not be surprised to see players like Tielemans and Ward Prowse here for next season with something to prove and although that might be underwhelming for some, they have PL experience and wont need bedding in as much as say a £60m+ foreign signing who will be expected to hit the first 11 as quickly as possible but who isn't quite ready yet.

It is possibly also unreasonable to expect us to look to players from teams like Arsenal considering the season they have had and their expectations for next year with the CL, but, if they are indeed going for players like Caicedo, Gundogan and Rice (just based on rumours!) you would have to assume some current first teamers might be concerned about their own playing time. I'd be looking at a cheeky bid for Saka or Odegaard! Just to see how the land lies.


Maybe the last bit is a bit too far out there and I get why I would be shot down, but why shouldnt we be looking at these players?
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4254 on: Today at 10:53:13 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:15:39 am
If we sell Fabinho  we would need another decent CM, and I dont think it would be cheaper
yes, and? you saw I mentioned that, right - it's at the end of my post?

not sure how you can frame selling Fabinho and getting an improved replacement as a bad thing - like Killer said, some people really are just averse to change
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #4255 on: Today at 10:55:23 am
On board with the loan him to Leipzig and buy Szoboszlai.
