Ward Prowse is a 28 year old journeyman whos just been relegated as (the main) part of an awful, awful team and never played anywhere near the top level and basically just has a decent set piece on him.
Fuck. That.
Many of the players weve bought over the years have never played at the top level. You could even argue the most successful buys we have seen are players bought from lower level, or relegated clubs.
And very clearly hes not only got a free kick in him. We just watched him score a goal in open play. He also distributes well and has a decent engine. Loyal, tenacious, leadership material. The thing is hes not the best technical footballer, and hes prone to mistakes once in a while. But certainly not a shit footballer.
Milner came to us at a similar age, albeit on a free, but provided years of admirable service on and off the field. The only sticking point now is what the price tag is.