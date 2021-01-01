« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:26:21 am
I dont think JWP is what we need though, if we get Szoboslai and Mac Allister, Prowse's freekicks would not be as good as Trents or Szobs (has a great shot on him), i dont see where he would fit in with them two in the midfield maybe instead of Szob but to be honest if ti was a choice between the two Szoboslai would get my vote, younger faster and imo better. also JWP is 28 we would be looking to replace in 2 years  as we have seen once alot of our player hit 30 they dont have the legs to play the press the way we play.
rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:36:59 am
If Ward-Prowse was on a free, there'd be clubs queuing up to sign him. I doubt we'd be interested in the current situation. Any team reliant on set-pieces should be all over him though.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:29:45 am
Think Ward Prowse brings more intangibles to the team than just free kicks. Hes known to be a consummate professional, both on and off the pitch, and hes fairly versatile too. Think would bring back some of what we are missing with the loss of Milner.

Dont think he will be that expensive considering their status, and the fact that they most likely wouldnt stand in his way if he wanted to leave.
Jetmir M.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:35:36 am
Whats's Lee Cattermole up to these days? Tenacious, full of energy and gets stuck in. Could be an interesting signing for us given the lack of athleticism in the middle of the park.
xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:08:05 am
Ward prowse is 28 though. might be going for his last big contract. think he is probably looking for a CL club at least even if he will be a squad player.

would be happy though if we got him and use whatever funds from carvalho sale/loan. more of a Klopp midfielder but not a pep lijnders one. would be a solid squad player for us as well
stewy17

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:24:55 am
Ward Prowse is a 28 year old journeyman whos just been relegated as (the main) part of an awful, awful team and never played anywhere near the top level and basically just has a decent set piece on him.

Fuck. That.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:01:09 am
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 03:24:55 am
Ward Prowse is a 28 year old journeyman whos just been relegated as (the main) part of an awful, awful team and never played anywhere near the top level and basically just has a decent set piece on him.

Fuck. That.

Many of the players weve bought over the years have never played at the top level. You could even argue the most successful buys we have seen are players bought from lower level, or relegated clubs.

And very clearly hes not only got a free kick in him. We just watched him score a goal in open play. He also distributes well and has a decent engine. Loyal, tenacious, leadership material. The thing is hes not the best technical footballer, and hes prone to mistakes once in a while. But certainly not a shit footballer.

Milner came to us at a similar age, albeit on a free, but provided years of admirable service on and off the field. The only sticking point now is what the price tag is.
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:46:05 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 02:29:45 am
Think Ward Prowse brings more intangibles to the team than just free kicks. Hes known to be a consummate professional, both on and off the pitch, and hes fairly versatile too. Think would bring back some of what we are missing with the loss of Milner.

Dont think he will be that expensive considering their status, and the fact that they most likely wouldnt stand in his way if he wanted to leave.

And to reduce him to just set pieces is a bit arrogant. He is an excellent passer of the ball and in general keeps the ball well. He puts a shift in. With a better squad around him he'd definitely up his contributions. He is one of the players for now and the next 5 years. We lack players in that age group and lets not forget we'll lose thiago and hendo in the next two summers. You need some experience in the squad to help bridge the gap. Not saying he should be a prime target to build our squad around but one who can help us in a few different ways. As long as the price is reasonable, he could be a very smart purchase for us. Homegrown, consummate professional who gives you a 7/10 game after game consistently and can create chances. Thats nothing to scoff at.
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:47:11 am
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 03:24:55 am
Ward Prowse is a 28 year old journeyman whos just been relegated as (the main) part of an awful, awful team and never played anywhere near the top level and basically just has a decent set piece on him.

Fuck. That.

He has literally been a one club man. How do you describe him as a journeyman? He just never wanted to leave Soton but that could have changed now. He has been ever present for then under every manager for them and has missed a total of 2 league games in 4 seasons, scoring 32 goals. He is a bit underrated sometimes I feel.
Wool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 06:23:11 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:29:33 am
I dont think the coaching staff views it that way.
Then were not even remotely serious about getting back to the top.
Gifted Right Foot

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 06:25:10 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:15:59 am
Judas needs knee surgery, lets see if Madrid press on through with that dodgy medical.

Not sure how true this is but saw someone post this somewhere else.  Pretty crazy numbers for such a young player. 



spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 06:54:08 am
Im fairly certain the reason we arent in for Ugarte is because we want a number 6 that will offer more on the ball.
Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 06:59:37 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:54:08 am
Im fairly certain the reason we arent in for Ugarte is because we want a number 6 that will offer more on the ball.

I think the reason were not trying to sign him is because the coaching team dont think we need one.
jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:01:50 am
What is baffling to me is people drawing conclusions about transfers from what was essentially a friendly game. 

Fabinho was poor in the fall but has played quite well this spring. I really don't see the point of forcing him out for small money now. It would just create need for another CM. We're already losing 3 CMs, plus probably Carvalho.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:01:54 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:59:37 am
I think the reason were not trying to sign him is because the coaching team dont think we need one.

I dont think thats true unless they feel Baj can do the job.
Logged

spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:03:57 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:01:50 am
What is baffling to me is people drawing conclusions about transfers from what was essentially a friendly game. 

Fabinho was poor in the fall but has played quite well this spring. I really don't see the point of forcing him out for small money now. It would just create need for another CM. We're already losing 3 CMs, plus probably Carvalho.

Are you prepared to gamble the upcoming season that Fabinhos form is a blip rather than a trend? The Southampton goal where Fabinho fails to put in a challenge and doesnt have the recovery pace to even keep up with attacker was shocking to see. This cant be allowed to continue.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:08:49 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:01:50 am
What is baffling to me is people drawing conclusions about transfers from what was essentially a friendly game. 

Fabinho was poor in the fall but has played quite well this spring. I really don't see the point of forcing him out for small money now. It would just create need for another CM. We're already losing 3 CMs, plus probably Carvalho.

Are you kidding me? Fabinho has been shocking all season, wasnt even good in the winning run and then you have the gall to claim people are drawing conclusions from the end of season friendly? On the contrary its a group of posters being incredibly naive about what our level is collectively, and what certain individuals level is, on the basis of a few wins at the backend of the season. The recency bias goes one way here, and its not Fabinhos detractors.
naYoRHa2b

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:09:15 am
We desperately need a more mobile 6. Once a player is past Fabinho he hasn't got the recovery pace. He was never the quickest but since Gini left, Hendo's physical decline and just in general our ability to not be able to keep the opposition pinned in makes it really hard for Fab in this different looking team.
Wool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:09:37 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:01:50 am
What is baffling to me is people drawing conclusions about transfers from what was essentially a friendly game. 

Fabinho was poor in the fall but has played quite well this spring. I really don't see the point of forcing him out for small money now. It would just create need for another CM. We're already losing 3 CMs, plus probably Carvalho.
No one is drawing conclusions from that one game, we have an entire seasons worth of performances to make a judgement on. Even during our winning run (when we had good fixtures) when teams attacked us we looked incredibly shaky. Fabinho does not have the legs to play for us anymore if we have any ambitions of winning trophies.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:10:13 am
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 06:25:10 am
Not sure how true this is but saw someone post this somewhere else.  Pretty crazy numbers for such a young player. 



Would be such a shame if Dortmunds failure to protect him ruins his career.
jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:11:15 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:03:57 am
Are you prepared to gamble the upcoming season that Fabinhos form is a blip rather than a trend? The Southampton goal where Fabinho fails to put in a challenge and doesnt have the recovery pace to even keep up with attacker was shocking to see. This cant be allowed to continue.
Just get another player who can seriously compete with him. I'm all for that. Selling Fab for 10M? Nah, waste of time

Picking out a single incidence from a friendly game is rather pointless though. Then we should sell Trent as well...
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:13:58 am
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:42:33 am
Should we not be having honest conversations about the captain as well as Fabinho? Or are we paying him 150k/week to be a dressing room cheerleader? I'm not seeing what else he's offering on the pitch aside from giving the ball away.

Were not managing to move him on this summer even if we wanted to and his final year contract option is only activated if he gets enough minutes right? So he stays for a year, plays far, far less and then leaves in June 24.

My concern is Klopp is pretty conservative at heart in lots of way, very loyal and hugely appreciates the intangibles that players like Henderson provide. All those are strengths in lots of ways. The potential flip side danger though is he keeps playing Henderson far beyond when he should because of those things. And that he fails to realise that lots of Hendersons minutes need to start going to a new midfielder from this summer (it was last summer or the summer before really but anyway).
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:14:40 am
I would understand the coaching staff wanting someone who gives more on the ball than Ugarte. What I wouldnt understand is not addressing the problem at all (and at this point, it is a problem). With we buy two numbers 8s without get a 6 or someone we intend to use as a 6 this is going on to be a long season.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:15:50 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:11:15 am
Just get another player who can seriously compete with him. I'm all for that. Selling Fab for 10M? Nah, waste of time

Picking out a single incidence from a friendly game is rather pointless though. Then we should sell Trent as well...

Its not a single game. I really wish it were a single game.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:16:28 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:11:15 am
Just get another player who can seriously compete with him. I'm all for that. Selling Fab for 10M? Nah, waste of time

Picking out a single incidence from a friendly game is rather pointless though. Then we should sell Trent as well...

Th deliberate failure to remember that we only spend what we earn on moving players on is so weird. £10 million plus another few million in wages is a significant chunk of money. Weve always been on the knife edge to compete with City. Theres no waste of time about avoiding blowing £15 million on a players whose legs have gone.
HeartAndSoul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:16:52 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:01:50 am
What is baffling to me is people drawing conclusions about transfers from what was essentially a friendly game. 

Fabinho was poor in the fall but has played quite well this spring. I really don't see the point of forcing him out for small money now. It would just create need for another CM. We're already losing 3 CMs, plus probably Carvalho.

He was actually above average in our winning run. Not one game this season, Ive thought the old Fabinho is back. Said it before, will say it again, if either Fabinho or hendo start the first couple of games next season, then well likely see a repeat of whats happened this season. If theyre both staying, most of their starts should be coming in the europa and league cup games as well as coming on when games are won.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:23:36 am
No credible links to a number 6 is alarming but our plan may be to get a player who is great with short and long passes and progressing the ball up the pitch and transitioning that player into a deeper role (Gravenberch). Actually, we have been linked with Lavia who has those qualities. Who is a little raw but is way more mobile than Fabinho.
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:27:02 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:57:29 am
I dont think Klopp selling him and it looks like he being replaced as a starter with the signing this summers.
Klopp looks to moving him to Milner role

Everyone keeps saying this and while it makes sense from an off the pitch point of view, there's a fundamental problem on it: Henderson isn't a versatile footballer. Nor a particularly reliable one anymore.

Milner was so useful to have around because a) he could play pretty much anywhere within reason and b) you knew what you were getting from him every week. Neither are true of Henderson. In fact I don't even know that there's one position he can consistently play very well for us in anymore. He'll roll back the years occasionally I'm sure but it's more rough than smooth.
mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:27:47 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:16:28 am
Th deliberate failure to remember that we only spend what we earn on moving players on is so weird. £10 million plus another few million in wages is a significant chunk of money. Weve always been on the knife edge to compete with City. Theres no waste of time about avoiding blowing £15 million on a players whose legs have gone.

We dont only spend what we earn from moving players on. Our net spend is a few hundred million over Klopps reign, not 0.
Wool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:30:07 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:23:36 am
No credible links to a number 6 is alarming but our plan may be to get a player who is great with short and long passes and progressing the ball up the pitch and transitioning that player into a deeper role (Gravenberch). Actually, we have been linked with Lavia who has those qualities. Who is a little raw but is way more mobile than Fabinho.
Honestly I think the answer is a more simpler one: the people in charge at the club dont see this position as a priority.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:30:47 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:27:47 am
We dont only spend what we earn from moving players on. Our net spend is a few hundred million over Klopps reign, not 0.

Our net spend is roughly 20m a season. Im hoping its significantly higher this summer.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:30:50 am
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 07:27:02 am
Everyone keeps saying this and while it makes sense from an off the pitch point of view, there's a fundamental problem on it: Henderson isn't a versatile footballer. Nor a particularly reliable one anymore.

Milner was so useful to have around because a) he could play pretty much anywhere within reason and b) you knew what you were getting from him every week. Neither are true of Henderson. In fact I don't even know that there's one position he can consistently play very well for us in anymore. He'll roll back the years occasionally I'm sure but it's more rough than smooth.
Your not wrong on that but i would love to know how the options works for 2025.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:31:39 am
Quote from: Wool on Today at 06:23:11 am
Then were not even remotely serious about getting back to the top.
They will also have More data on us on Fabinho on his abilities still at this point along with what being asked of him.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:32:18 am
Quote from: Wool on Today at 07:30:07 am
Honestly I think the answer is a more simpler one: the people in charge at the club dont see this position as a priority.

We can speculate but only time will tell.
Wool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:39:01 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:31:39 am
They will also have More data on us on Fabinho on his abilities still at this point along with what being asked of him.
There is zero data that will show that Fabinho had a good season, there just isnt. Were just coming off the back of a season where we buried our heads in the sand over the rebuild that was required in midfield and torpedoed a season as a result so Im not really interested in this deferring to authority thing. Theyre human, they can make mistakes. They made a massive one last summer and not signing a proper defensive midfielder this summer would be another one.
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:39:26 am


Still think Adams on the cheap from Leeds would be a very good option as a 6 for us.
Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:42:54 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:01:54 am
I dont think thats true unless they feel Baj can do the job.

Not one serious link to a defensive midfielder and some of the local ones say were not looking for one.
mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:47:19 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:30:47 am
Our net spend is roughly 20m a season. Im hoping its significantly higher this summer.

Our net spend averages 38m per season actually, but our highest season was 140m, with the last 3 all being 56m plus.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:48:55 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:42:54 am
Not one serious link to a defensive midfielder and some of the local ones say were not looking for one.

To be fair, there have been credible links to Lavia.
