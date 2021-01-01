« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 130011 times)

Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4120 on: Today at 01:26:21 am »
I dont think JWP is what we need though, if we get Szoboslai and Mac Allister, Prowse's freekicks would not be as good as Trents or Szobs (has a great shot on him), i dont see where he would fit in with them two in the midfield maybe instead of Szob but to be honest if ti was a choice between the two Szoboslai would get my vote, younger faster and imo better. also JWP is 28 we would be looking to replace in 2 years  as we have seen once alot of our player hit 30 they dont have the legs to play the press the way we play.
rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4121 on: Today at 01:36:59 am »
If Ward-Prowse was on a free, there'd be clubs queuing up to sign him. I doubt we'd be interested in the current situation. Any team reliant on set-pieces should be all over him though.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4122 on: Today at 02:29:45 am »
Think Ward Prowse brings more intangibles to the team than just free kicks. Hes known to be a consummate professional, both on and off the pitch, and hes fairly versatile too. Think would bring back some of what we are missing with the loss of Milner.

Dont think he will be that expensive considering their status, and the fact that they most likely wouldnt stand in his way if he wanted to leave.
Jetmir M.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4123 on: Today at 02:35:36 am »
Whats's Lee Cattermole up to these days? Tenacious, full of energy and gets stuck in. Could be an interesting signing for us given the lack of athleticism in the middle of the park.
xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4124 on: Today at 03:08:05 am »
Ward prowse is 28 though. might be going for his last big contract. think he is probably looking for a CL club at least even if he will be a squad player.

would be happy though if we got him and use whatever funds from carvalho sale/loan. more of a Klopp midfielder but not a pep lijnders one. would be a solid squad player for us as well
stewy17

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4125 on: Today at 03:24:55 am »
Ward Prowse is a 28 year old journeyman whos just been relegated as (the main) part of an awful, awful team and never played anywhere near the top level and basically just has a decent set piece on him.

Fuck. That.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4126 on: Today at 04:01:09 am »
Many of the players weve bought over the years have never played at the top level. You could even argue the most successful buys we have seen are players bought from lower level, or relegated clubs.

And very clearly hes not only got a free kick in him. We just watched him score a goal in open play. He also distributes well and has a decent engine. Loyal, tenacious, leadership material. The thing is hes not the best technical footballer, and hes prone to mistakes once in a while. But certainly not a shit footballer.

Milner came to us at a similar age, albeit on a free, but provided years of admirable service on and off the field. The only sticking point now is what the price tag is.
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4127 on: Today at 04:46:05 am »
And to reduce him to just set pieces is a bit arrogant. He is an excellent passer of the ball and in general keeps the ball well. He puts a shift in. With a better squad around him he'd definitely up his contributions. He is one of the players for now and the next 5 years. We lack players in that age group and lets not forget we'll lose thiago and hendo in the next two summers. You need some experience in the squad to help bridge the gap. Not saying he should be a prime target to build our squad around but one who can help us in a few different ways. As long as the price is reasonable, he could be a very smart purchase for us. Homegrown, consummate professional who gives you a 7/10 game after game consistently and can create chances. Thats nothing to scoff at.
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4128 on: Today at 04:47:11 am »
He has literally been a one club man. How do you describe him as a journeyman? He just never wanted to leave Soton but that could have chnaged now.
