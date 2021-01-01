« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 99 100 101 102 103 [104]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 129790 times)

Offline Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4120 on: Today at 01:26:21 am »
I dont think JWP is what we need though, if we get Szoboslai and Mac Allister, Prowse's freekicks would not be as good as Trents or Szobs (has a great shot on him), i dont see where he would fit in with them two in the midfield maybe instead of Szob but to be honest if ti was a choice between the two Szoboslai would get my vote, younger faster and imo better. also JWP is 28 we would be looking to replace in 2 years  as we have seen once alot of our player hit 30 they dont have the legs to play the press the way we play.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:29:06 am by Lubeh »
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,333
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4121 on: Today at 01:36:59 am »
If Ward-Prowse was on a free, there'd be clubs queuing up to sign him. I doubt we'd be interested in the current situation. Any team reliant on set-pieces should be all over him though.
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,714
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4122 on: Today at 02:29:45 am »
Think Ward Prowse brings more intangibles to the team than just free kicks. Hes known to be a consummate professional, both on and off the pitch, and hes fairly versatile too. Think would bring back some of what we are missing with the loss of Milner.

Dont think he will be that expensive considering their status, and the fact that they most likely wouldnt stand in his way if he wanted to leave.
Logged

Offline Jetmir M.

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 793
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4123 on: Today at 02:35:36 am »
Whats's Lee Cattermole up to these days? Tenacious, full of energy and gets stuck in. Could be an interesting signing for us given the lack of athleticism in the middle of the park.
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4124 on: Today at 03:08:05 am »
Ward prowse is 28 though. might be going for his last big contract. think he is probably looking for a CL club at least even if he will be a squad player.

would be happy though if we got him and use whatever funds from carvalho sale/loan. more of a Klopp midfielder but not a pep lijnders one. would be a solid squad player for us as well
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 99 100 101 102 103 [104]   Go Up
« previous next »
 