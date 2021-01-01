« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

I dont think JWP is what we need though, if we get Szoboslai and Mac Allister, Prowse's freekicks would not be as good as Trents or Szobs (has a great shot on him), i dont see where he would fit in with them two in the midfield maybe instead of Szob but to be honest if ti was a choice between the two Szoboslai would get my vote, younger faster and imo better. also JWP is 28 we would be looking to replace in 2 years  as we have seen once alot of our player hit 30 they dont have the legs to play the press the way we play.
If Ward-Prowse was on a free, there'd be clubs queuing up to sign him. I doubt we'd be interested in the current situation. Any team reliant on set-pieces should be all over him though.
