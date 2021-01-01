« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 129026 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4080 on: Yesterday at 11:31:15 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 06:33:53 pm
Doubt it would ever happen but wouldn’t be mad if we were linked to Iheanacho for a cut price fee. Has quite a bit to his game and can play the false 9 pretty well, has good underlying numbers and has been effective as a bit of a “impact sub” over his career.

There was a Tifo Football Sensible Transfers video a while ago looking at potential replacements for Bobby. One of the suggestions was iheanacho, and I must admit I've had a great problem taking any Tifo Football video seriously ever since.
He's quite limited, seems to lack drive, and his finishing ability declines markedly as the importance of the situation increases.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpCK3k9WO1o
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4081 on: Yesterday at 11:31:44 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:19:33 pm
Thuram can run. Which given the state of most of our squad, he'd already have an advantage over most of them.



I know we've transitioned from a the old heavy metal football stuff, but fuck me our squad has gone down the nick in terms of athletes and runners. I think I'd match some of them in a foot race.

Yeah it's pretty depressing seeing everyone run straight through our team.  How do City do it?  I mean you wouldn't really call Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne or Silva an athletic midfield. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4082 on: Yesterday at 11:31:55 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:39:29 pm
He raved about Matteus Nunes. One of the best players in the world.
Might be good in a better team
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4083 on: Yesterday at 11:33:06 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:30:07 pm
Because we might not get 10-15m for him.

We will easily get £10m for him. Absolutely no problem getting that. Also we need to cull this squad massively, even if that means not getting the full valuation.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4084 on: Yesterday at 11:33:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:24:32 pm
Yep there are too many players who have lost a fair bit physically. However the thing I find quite odd is just how much fans are unwilling to want to part with players. Gomez, Matip, Henderson, Fabinho are all completely physically shot and yet the mere mention of selling them is met with lots of anger. All four no longer belong in a Liverpool first choice 11 and in some cases not even the second choice.

All should be sold apart from Henderson who is never leaving.
Because continuity is super important to having success in football and slowly turnover the squad instead of doing huge changes is the best way to go about it.
I think Matip should be sold if he can get another CB in, Gomez would rather just keep as 4th choice and see what Van Den berg can do in the pre season. Henderson I doubt going anywhere this summer, he has 1 plus 1 on his contract left. Fabinho had struggles but he terrible when he has cover a lot of space but he still good enough when the MF function in front of him correctly and better for Bajcetic to learn him then having two 6 get up to speed and have Henderson starting a lot there.
2022 was the refresh of the front line, this summer the refresh of MF,(plus probably a defender) next summer probably refresh some more defense too. Robertson probably needs to be replaced in a year or 2.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4085 on: Yesterday at 11:34:00 pm »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 11:31:44 pm
Yeah it's pretty depressing seeing everyone run straight through our team.  How do City do it?  I mean you wouldn't really call Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne or Silva an athletic midfield. 

Rodri is incredibly athletic. He is also massive as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4086 on: Yesterday at 11:35:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:28:17 pm
Whats the point? What if Klopp believes he doesnt really ever want a player like him in the side? Honestly, its no big deal, just sell him.

Get £10-15m and put it towards this summer transfer fund. While we are at it, many players need to follow him out the door.
They are distractions though, signing one player most likely means not signing another since we have finite space in the squad. Anyway not our biggest problem at the moment
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4087 on: Yesterday at 11:37:06 pm »
Lets be honest there is alot of crocks in the team if we can sell them off and even bring in players that are fit it would make a difference, 4 gone already , i can see quite a few other being shown the door and as much as i like Gomez , Matip , Thaigo, Carvalho , Fab etc i think its time we got rid and replaced ,  Timber , Van der Ven , Gravenberch , god even Teilemans (sp) would be an upgrade on someone who never plays.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4088 on: Yesterday at 11:37:28 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:33:46 pm
Because continuity is super important to having success in football and slowly turnover the squad instead of doing huge changes is the best way to go about it.
I think Matip should be sold if he can get another CB in, Gomez would rather just keep as 4th choice and see what Van Den berg can do in the pre season. Henderson I doubt going anywhere this summer, he has 1 plus 1 on his contract left. Fabinho had struggles but he terrible when he has cover a lot of space but he still good enough when the MF function in front of him correctly and better for Bajcetic to learn him then having two 6 get up to speed and have Henderson starting a lot there.
2022 was the refresh of the front line, this summer the refresh of MF,(plus probably a defender) next summer probably refresh some more defense too. Robertson probably needs to be replaced in a year or 2.

We are way past continuity, we are in a rebuild. LFC completely fucked their continuity opportunity by being tight fisted and showing bags of arrogance in summer 2021 and summer 2022. We need numbers and we need to start now.

Also completely disagree about Fabinho. He has turned to crap and if we have anything about us he will be replaced. But then again, we love the challenge of neglecting an area of the field.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4089 on: Yesterday at 11:37:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:24:32 pm
Yep there are too many players who have lost a fair bit physically. However the thing I find quite odd is just how much fans are unwilling to want to part with players. Gomez, Matip, Henderson, Fabinho are all completely physically shot and yet the mere mention of selling them is met with lots of anger. All four no longer belong in a Liverpool first choice 11 and in some cases not even the second choice.

All should be sold apart from Henderson who is never leaving.

You look all around the squad and you see a drop off. That's understandable. But we've just let it happen without even trying to address it. I think the reason we get so excited about new blood is not just because of the new shiny player thing that gets fans of every team excited, but it is refreshing to see the likes of Diaz running down the line, or Nunez running in behind, and seeing say Gakpo drop deep and link play without looking like he's playing a legends game.

I mean you can even take Salah. He's lost a yard. It happens. He doesn't have that explosive burst any more. Elliott, for all I'm down the middle with him you can't argue that his physical attributes are not his strong point. VVD has fallen off. Robertson perhaps too. And you throw in say Thiago who isn't that kind of player then you really do not need to look far to see many of the problems.

You're right, you can't be sentimental and we most definitely can't be this summer. I don't necessarily have preferences for what players we get but I am instantly drawn to those who can move about the pitch a fair bit. Wijnaldum was key for us in that department. Henderson at his peak, Milner too, with the centre backs having stupid pace enabling us to play the high line etc. We've just gone a different way and I don't want another season seeing players just amble about the pitch because their legs wont carry them no more.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4090 on: Yesterday at 11:38:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:34:00 pm
Rodri is incredibly athletic. He is also massive as well.

Yeah agree but that's only one of them.  Does one athletic player change us that much?  Just curious how their midfield functions and how we could get ours to perform at a similar level is all. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4091 on: Yesterday at 11:40:22 pm »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 11:38:29 pm
Yeah agree but that's only one of them.  Does one athletic player change us that much?  Just curious how their midfield functions and how we could get ours to perform at a similar level is all. 

2 of their midfielders are De Bruyne and Rodri, two of the best in the world. We will not have a midfield like theirs because we wont sign a player anywhere near their level.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4092 on: Yesterday at 11:42:51 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:37:28 pm
We are way past continuity, we are in a rebuild. LFC completely fucked their continuity opportunity by being tight fisted and showing bags of arrogance in summer 2021 and summer 2022. We need numbers and we need to start now.

Also completely disagree about Fabinho. He has turned to crap and if we have anything about us he will be replaced. But then again, we love the challenge of neglecting an area of the field.

Gotta Agree with Killer here Fabs legs have gone and the fact he never even tried to run back, kinda feels like he cant anymore, i know it was a dead rubber game but that showed just how far his legs may have gone, great servant of the club but if we want top 4/5 next season we cant have complacency and affection for the past the player produced, i mean look at city its almost a cum dump for players, they stay then when they not performing move them on. maybe a bad analogy but no other way to describe it
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4093 on: Yesterday at 11:43:04 pm »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 11:31:44 pm
Yeah it's pretty depressing seeing everyone run straight through our team.  How do City do it?  I mean you wouldn't really call Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne or Silva an athletic midfield. 

Their players are better in possession for starters, our forwards are constantly losing possession with us wide open in MF, they're better organised and if all else fails they commit a 'clever' foul.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4094 on: Yesterday at 11:43:24 pm »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 11:38:29 pm
Yeah agree but that's only one of them.  Does one athletic player change us that much?  Just curious how their midfield functions and how we could get ours to perform at a similar level is all.

I don't think one player does but a refreshed midfield would make all the difference. Add in a proper functioning false 9 in Gakpo, a fit Diaz carrying the ball from deep and (wishful thinking maybe) a reinvigorated VVD and Konate playing a slightly higher line then the difference would be massive.

Cleary there is a domino effect, where a much better midfield gives more protection to the defence, with a higher line enabling us to be more aggressive in our general play. And in fairness, we've spent a lot on our forward line so that is the last of our problems. You can see how it could potentially all come together. But the squad does need extensive surgery in midfield and defence.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4095 on: Yesterday at 11:43:46 pm »
Ugarte always seemed like an agents-driven link to us, or sports journos linking him to us because everyone and their dog know that 1) Liverpool are doing a midfield overhaul, & 2) Fabinho has had a weak season by his previous standards.

The way the Enzo hot-ish links to us in Dec-Jan ended made it likely, to me at least, that the Ugarte thing would end up the same way. Not surprised he ends up elsewhere.

Mac Allister seems to the our main target. Mount seems to have chosen MU. It'll be interesting to see who the second CM we go after is.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4096 on: Yesterday at 11:50:04 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:33:46 pm
Because continuity is super important to having success in football and slowly turnover the squad instead of doing huge changes is the best way to go about it.
I think Matip should be sold if he can get another CB in, Gomez would rather just keep as 4th choice and see what Van Den berg can do in the pre season. Henderson I doubt going anywhere this summer, he has 1 plus 1 on his contract left. Fabinho had struggles but he terrible when he has cover a lot of space but he still good enough when the MF function in front of him correctly and better for Bajcetic to learn him then having two 6 get up to speed and have Henderson starting a lot there.
2022 was the refresh of the front line, this summer the refresh of MF,(plus probably a defender) next summer probably refresh some more defense too. Robertson probably needs to be replaced in a year or 2.

That may be true when you are successful or already at the top, but it's hardly true when your're a rapidly declining force with major surgery to do to be successful again. What would be the point in turning this squad over slowly to maintain continuity (as opposed to being due to spending constraints)? Continuity of what, declining performances?

What is the risk here, we sell Matip and Gomez and get in two CBs who don't immediately hit the ground running or take time to settle and in the meantime have very mixed performances? Ok great, well Gomez (and to a lesser extent Matip) have been largely poor (and occasionally disastrous) when they've played this season anyway, so what are you losing out on really? At least with the former you have the potential upside to come, whereas we're persisting with players who seem to be getting worse with time to what end exactly? Ditto Fabinho - ok we get in a replacement that doesn't look the absolute buiness until he's been here 6 months, maybe a year. Can he physically run? Then he probably improves us on day 1, and we're at least building for the future.

There is very little to be gained by hanging on to declining players who are no longer good enough for us. None of them are the future of this Liverpool side and none are likely to be here in 2-3 years time. Delaying turnover damages us in the medium term because you put off signing players you actually need because we already have x,y,z - it's the main issue I had with hanging on to the likes of Shaqiri and Minamino too long - sure them being here reduced turnover but it was only ever making up the numbers and it meant we didn't go out and sign players who could actually meaningfully contribute (until we signed Jota, despite plenty of people insisting we couldn't possibly keep 4 top forwards happy). And honestly given the current level of Fabinho and Gomez in particular, it damages us in the short-term as well.

Truth be told, a slow approach to turning over the squad is precisely how we've ended up in this mess in the first place.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4097 on: Yesterday at 11:50:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:40:22 pm
2 of their midfielders are De Bruyne and Rodri, two of the best in the world. We will not have a midfield like theirs because we wont sign a player anywhere near their level.

That is incredibly defeatist isn't it. Those two were not at that level when they were signed.

Similarly we have signed a bunch of players and improved them drastically by putting them in a system that gets the best out of them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4098 on: Yesterday at 11:52:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:37:28 pm
We are way past continuity, we are in a rebuild. LFC completely fucked their continuity opportunity by being tight fisted and showing bags of arrogance in summer 2021 and summer 2022. We need numbers and we need to start now.

Also completely disagree about Fabinho. He has turned to crap and if we have anything about us he will be replaced. But then again, we love the challenge of neglecting an area of the field.
Guess everything would have moved up a year if covid didnt impact finances.
Fabinho looks way better in this system. I dont think they selling him, he should not be playing with Henderson at this point though.
I think need two 8/10 types is way more important then a 6 type when Klopp probably views he has three or 4 options for 6 right now. I think Bajcetic can be ready to take over the 6 role by the start of the 2024/2025 season or at least have Fabinho take less minutes. I don't think there an 6 that fits Klopp profile that even available . Even though won the CL the year after the big signing in 2018 and had a great league season which was good enough to win the title it not a shock that the best run came at the start of the summer after where there was very little signings.
selling like 10 plus and bringing in like 5 plus probably puts a huge risk at missing the CL again more then making 3-5 signing to improve in the areas what was the biggest issues.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4099 on: Yesterday at 11:54:16 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:50:16 pm
That is incredibly defeatist isn't it. Those two were not at that level when they were signed.

Similarly we have signed a bunch of players and improved them drastically by putting them in a system that gets the best out of them.

Point is they are now. I dont see any team getting close to them next season but i dont think we need to worry about them. Our target is 2nd-4th.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4100 on: Yesterday at 11:55:33 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:50:16 pm
That is incredibly defeatist isn't it. Those two were not at that level when they were signed.

Similarly we have signed a bunch of players and improved them drastically by putting them in a system that gets the best out of them.

De Bruyne was already one of the best players in the world when City signed him, he had one of the best seasons in Bundesliga history at Wolfsburg.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4101 on: Yesterday at 11:56:44 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:52:39 pm
Guess everything would have moved up a year if covid didnt impact finances.
Fabinho looks way better in this system. I dont think they selling him, he should not be playing with Henderson at this point though.
I think need two 8/10 types is way more important then a 6 type when Klopp probably views he has three or 4 options for 6 right now. I think Bajcetic can be ready to take over the 6 role by the start of the 2024/2025 season or at least have Fabinho take less minutes. I don't think there an 6 that fits Klopp profile that even available . Even though won the CL the year after the big signing in 2018 and had a great league season which was good enough to win the title it not a shock that the best run came at the start of the summer after where there was very little signings.
selling like 10 plus and bringing in like 5 plus probably puts a huge risk at missing the CL again more then making 3-5 signing to improve in the areas what was the biggest issues.



What if certain players decline further? What if Fabinho becomes even shitter, Van Dijk and Robbo drop off? We need at least five players and anyone thinking only 2 or 3 will do is just deluding themselves like they deluded themselves last summer.

Covid should not have killed our spending power last summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4102 on: Today at 12:00:36 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:52:39 pm
Guess everything would have moved up a year if covid didnt impact finances.
Fabinho looks way better in this system.


Why do you think this? - hes been less isolated but he hasnt looked good any time weve been put under pressure.
We had a super soft run in of bad teams that mostly sat off us and he looked fine but as soon as we were werent on the front foot he struggled, first half vs arsenal, second half vs spurs, all game vs Villa
The reality is off the ball vs decent teams or teams that press he hasnt been good enough all season, I dont see how that changes
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4103 on: Today at 12:03:02 am »
Damn killer you pretty much said what i have been saying we need 5 players atleast , 3 mid and 2 def ,  incase fab robbo and van dyke drop off completely we cant have both the midfield and defence dropping off  Mac, Szob, Gravenberch  for mid with  Timber and Van der Ven for the defence and a good summer (pick up a free or two maybe like Tielemans just incase, if dont work sell them for profit  next summer). its alot of outlay  but with less wages for Bobby, OX, Milly and Naby thats got to save quite abit for two (feels bad to say ) part time players in Bobby and Milly , as for Ox and Naby well i can hardly remember what they look like if not for the presentation the other day. plus sales Kellehar (20+m), Matip (15M + high wages), Gomez (20+M + wages)  Thaigo (20m + wages)  Fab (20m + wages ) Carvalho (20?m ) could get 100M coming in for bit part players, also Phillips, Rhys Williams should get some value in them.  Even then we would have far too many periphal players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4104 on: Today at 12:04:36 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:55:33 pm
De Bruyne was already one of the best players in the world when City signed him, he had one of the best seasons in Bundesliga history at Wolfsburg.

Yet he was sold by Chelsea. Obviously he was a very good player but not many would have imagined he would go on to be one of Premier leagues greatest ever.  Could say the same about someone like Salah or Van Dijk.

Point is its hard to predict quality of a signing before he has played for us a bit. We have a tonne of players who have gone from middling form for other teams to world beaters with Liverpool.

Wijnaldum was an attacking mid in a Newcastle Team that was battling relegation and putting in inconsistent performances. Yet he was good enough to part of a team that finished well above a City Team with Rodri, De Bruyne, Aguero, Bernando Silva, Gundogan etc.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4105 on: Today at 12:05:21 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 11:50:04 pm
That may be true when you are successful or already at the top, but it's hardly true when your're a rapidly declining force with major surgery to do to be successful again. What would be the point in turning this squad over slowly to maintain continuity (as opposed to being due to spending constraints)? Continuity of what, declining performances?

What is the risk here, we sell Matip and Gomez and get in two CBs who don't immediately hit the ground running or take time to settle and in the meantime have very mixed performances? Ok great, well Gomez (and to a lesser extent Matip) have been largely poor (and occasionally disastrous) when they've played this season anyway, so what are you losing out on really? At least with the former you have the potential upside to come, whereas we're persisting with players who seem to be getting worse with time to what end exactly? Ditto Fabinho - ok we get in a replacement that doesn't look the absolute buiness until he's been here 6 months, maybe a year. Can he physically run? Then he probably improves us on day 1, and we're at least building for the future.

There is very little to be gained by hanging on to declining players who are no longer good enough for us. None of them are the future of this Liverpool side and none are likely to be here in 2-3 years time. Delaying turnover damages us in the medium term because you put off signing players you actually need because we already have x,y,z - it's the main issue I had with hanging on to the likes of Shaqiri and Minamino too long - sure them being here reduced turnover but it was only ever making up the numbers and it meant we didn't go out and sign players who could actually meaningfully contribute (until we signed Jota, despite plenty of people insisting we couldn't possibly keep 4 top forwards happy). And honestly given the current level of Fabinho and Gomez in particular, it damages us in the short-term as well.

Truth be told, a slow approach to turning over the squad is precisely how we've ended up in this mess in the first place.
So from the starting xi that won the league title, Firmino, Mane have been replaced longer term now. CB Matip/Gomez has been replaced with Konate. Same full backs, Salah still incredible. Henderson-Gini have not been replaced(at least availability wise), Fabinho is still here with his replacement here.
I also said I would like to see Matip gone with a CB who can be longer term Virgil replacement. Keeping Gomez and seeing where Van den Berg is at makes sense as he seems to have the talent to be a CB at Liverpool.
Only two spots where replacements are needed this after this summer that are more questions then answers are LB(Robertson close to 30 and can see some struggles at time) and RW but also have 2 super talented teenagers that might be closer to playing in cups and get on the bench in Doak and Gordon(idk where he at after that injury), also a spot where it easier to bring when the time comes for Salah to play less.
If Fabinho was Sold, Im pretty sure Henderson starting at 6 for much more games then anybody probably wants.
Basically 2 cms, CB is basically 2 deep everywhere still with peak age, younger player and experience done really well.
Huge chances probably put chances at CL lower then some changes when the squad deep talent wise with Peak talent on the front line(RB and 1 CB) but is really missing some peak age Midfielders outside of Fabinho. Him age wise is the end of the Peak age per say but 6s generally last longer. Busquets was still doing a job at Barca this year even though like generally ppl say he been done for like 3 years. Look how disjointed the team looked with all the changes vs Southamption
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4106 on: Today at 12:10:36 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:56:44 pm
What if certain players decline further? What if Fabinho becomes even shitter, Van Dijk and Robbo drop off? We need at least five players and anyone thinking only 2 or 3 will do is just deluding themselves like they deluded themselves last summer.

Covid should not have killed our spending power last summer.
Robbo much more concern then the other two imo. Bajcetic looks pretty solid at 6 when he played. Virgil positioning and timing of stuff is excellent still(CB generally age well). I want a Long term Virgil replacement this summers with the 2 8s. Not sure what else would go for unless there a FB type like they replace Robbo and Tsimkas is gone otherwise makes no sense. Fabinho Positioning is generally pretty good he cant cover having other MF out of position all the time.
I think probably btw 3-5 Signing. Doubt anything over 5.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4107 on: Today at 12:12:46 am »
Damn killer you pretty much said what i have been saying we need 5 players atleast , 3 mid and 2 def ,  incase fab robbo and van dyke drop off completely we cant have both the midfield and defence dropping off  Mac, Szob, Gravenberch  for mid with  Timber and Van der Ven for the defence and a good summer (pick up a free or two maybe like Tielemans just incase, if dont work sell them for profit  next summer). its alot of outlay  but with less wages for Bobby, OX, Milly and Naby thats got to save quite abit for two (feels bad to say ) part time players in Bobby and Milly , as for Ox and Naby well i can hardly remember what they look like if not for the presentation the other day. plus sales Kellehar (20+m), Matip (15M + high wages), Gomez (20+M + wages)  Thaigo (20m + wages)  Fab (20m + wages ) Carvalho (20?m ) could get 100M coming in for bit part players, also Phillips, Rhys Williams should get some value in them.  Even then we would have far too many periphal players.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #4108 on: Today at 12:13:47 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:10:36 am
Robbo much more concern then the other two imo. Bajcetic looks pretty solid at 6 when he played. Virgil positioning and timing of stuff is excellent still(CB generally age well). I want a Long term Virgil replacement this summers with the 2 8s. Not sure what else would go for unless there a FB type like they replace Robbo and Tsimkas is gone otherwise makes no sense. Fabinho Positioning is generally pretty good he cant cover having other MF out of position all the time.
I think probably btw 3-5 Signing. Doubt anything over 5.
Fabinho is done mate.
