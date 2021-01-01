Because continuity is super important to having success in football and slowly turnover the squad instead of doing huge changes is the best way to go about it.

I think Matip should be sold if he can get another CB in, Gomez would rather just keep as 4th choice and see what Van Den berg can do in the pre season. Henderson I doubt going anywhere this summer, he has 1 plus 1 on his contract left. Fabinho had struggles but he terrible when he has cover a lot of space but he still good enough when the MF function in front of him correctly and better for Bajcetic to learn him then having two 6 get up to speed and have Henderson starting a lot there.

2022 was the refresh of the front line, this summer the refresh of MF,(plus probably a defender) next summer probably refresh some more defense too. Robertson probably needs to be replaced in a year or 2.



That may be true when you are successful or already at the top, but it's hardly true when your're a rapidly declining force with major surgery to do to be successful again. What would be the point in turning this squad over slowly to maintain continuity (as opposed to being due to spending constraints)? Continuity of what, declining performances?What is the risk here, we sell Matip and Gomez and get in two CBs who don't immediately hit the ground running or take time to settle and in the meantime have very mixed performances? Ok great, well Gomez (and to a lesser extent Matip) have been largely poor (and occasionally disastrous) when they've played this season anyway, so what are you losing out on really? At least with the former you have the potential upside to come, whereas we're persisting with players who seem to be getting worse with time to what end exactly? Ditto Fabinho - ok we get in a replacement that doesn't look the absolute buiness until he's been here 6 months, maybe a year. Can he physically run? Then he probably improves us on day 1, and we're at least building for the future.There is very little to be gained by hanging on to declining players who are no longer good enough for us. None of them are the future of this Liverpool side and none are likely to be here in 2-3 years time. Delaying turnover damages us in the medium term because you put off signing players you actually need because we already have x,y,z - it's the main issue I had with hanging on to the likes of Shaqiri and Minamino too long - sure them being here reduced turnover but it was only ever making up the numbers and it meant we didn't go out and sign players who could actually meaningfully contribute (until we signed Jota, despite plenty of people insisting we couldn't possibly keep 4 top forwards happy). And honestly given the current level of Fabinho and Gomez in particular, it damages us in the short-term as well.Truth be told, a slow approach to turning over the squad is precisely how we've ended up in this mess in the first place.