see also Jota (6-18 months ago). Lots seemed to bizarrely thought he couldn't link play or lead the line or generally play a bit - could only run and finish



Yeah I've been saying for a while now that the stats and the idea we have of a player is based upon where his managers have been playing him, and in what system.You'd look at a guy and see that he lacks x or he lacks y, or just based purely on the fact that he's been deployed as a RM in his last 3 teams and aksed to do specific tasks/perform specific roles- we think that's what he is, that's his position, those are his stats, when that is only part of the picture.We buy Mac Allister... "Oh fuck, we don't need another Attacking Midfielder that plays on the left! We've got enough players leaving gaping holes everywhere! Besides, we've got x for that psoition.", when that's perhaps not what Jurgen has in mind for him. What we've seen or know of him, is only what we've been allowed to see based on how he's been deployed thusfar.When he comes here, he might be deployed a little bit out of the position that we've seen him play hitherto, or he is asked to perform different duties (intensive pressing for instance, which some might excel at- Alexis certainly does)What we see is not always what we can expect to get.