« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 124568 times)

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,842
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3960 on: Today at 05:19:09 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:37:14 pm
see also Jota (6-18 months ago). Lots seemed to bizarrely thought he couldn't link play or lead the line or generally play a bit - could only run and finish
Yeah I've been saying for a while now that the stats and the idea we have of a player is based upon where his managers have been playing him, and in what system.
You'd look at a guy and see that he lacks x or he lacks y, or just based purely on the fact that he's been deployed as a RM in his last 3 teams and aksed to do specific tasks/perform specific roles- we think that's what he is, that's his position, those are his stats, when that is only part of the picture.

We buy Mac Allister... "Oh fuck, we don't need another Attacking Midfielder that plays on the left! We've got enough players leaving gaping holes everywhere! Besides, we've got x for that psoition.", when that's perhaps not what Jurgen has in mind for him. What we've seen or know of him, is only what we've been allowed to see based on how he's been deployed thusfar.

When he comes here, he might be deployed a little bit out of the position that we've seen him play hitherto, or he is asked to perform different duties (intensive pressing for instance, which some might excel at- Alexis certainly does)
What we see is not always what we can expect to get.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:24:32 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,010
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3961 on: Today at 05:20:50 pm »
100 pages, well done dickheads.

100 to go atleast till we confirm signings.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,910
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3962 on: Today at 05:23:56 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 03:18:07 pm
Wheres he going?
Looks like he's pushing up to the half-way line.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,842
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3963 on: Today at 05:25:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:20:50 pm
100 pages, well done dickheads.

100 to go atleast till we confirm signings.
100 pages to go before the next 100

100 days to go before the window opens...

[Chorus]
100 Dickheads...
...

(I want to burst out into song, but I can't find the words..)
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,767
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3964 on: Today at 05:46:34 pm »
I'm starting to think my prediction of Mac Allister news dropping tonight may not come true.

Anyway, here's my updated prediction on our summer transfer business - Mac Allister, Szoboszlai (I have faith in lionel_messias' friend), Lavia, Inacio.

Don't think we'll get Gravenberch. He started Bayern's final game of the season and played well apparently.
Logged

Online BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,175
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3965 on: Today at 05:49:05 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 05:25:43 pm
100 pages to go before the next 100

100 days to go before the window opens...

[Chorus]
100 Dickheads...
...

(I want to burst out into song, but I can't find the words..)

There's 100 dickheads,
Spreading transfer bull,
100 times more dickheads,
that listen to it all,
and if one lucky dickhead,
is right with a transfer call,
there'll be a 100 times more dickheads,
listening to his bull.

Altogether now...
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,873
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3966 on: Today at 05:52:24 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 05:49:05 pm
There's 100 dickheads,
Spreading transfer bull,
100 times more dickheads,
that listen to it all,
and if one lucky dickhead,
is right with a transfer call,
there'll be a 100 times more dickheads,
listening to his bull.

Altogether now...

Allez allez allez
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3967 on: Today at 06:00:59 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:46:34 pm
I'm starting to think my prediction of Mac Allister news dropping tonight may not come true.

Anyway, here's my updated prediction on our summer transfer business - Mac Allister, Szoboszlai (I have faith in lionel_messias' friend), Lavia, Inacio.

Don't think we'll get Gravenberch. He started Bayern's final game of the season and played well apparently.

Would take that to be honest, though I think Lavia is the one where I hope our analytics department are way ahead of everyone. Doesnt seem aggressive enough for what I think we need.
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,638
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3968 on: Today at 06:08:02 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:23:56 pm
Looks like he's pushing up to the half-way line.
;D If he gets there quicker than our lads sign him up
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Up
« previous next »
 