Exactly Andy. Although I have a huge concern for the system we are playing as we always seem to be so open. I fear very few defenders are not going to have problems over the course of a season, unless we find a way of coping better with the balls over the top. It's an obvious fault with our set up which other teams are easily exploiting. In what has been an forgettable season even the likes of Van Dijk have been questioned over parts of it. We have to adjust quicker when we do lose the ball, otherwise these problems will continue.



I agree and something has to be figured out this summer. We have had this same problem before though and within half a season we became the most solid defence in the league after spending a few crazy seasons playing you score 3 we will score 4 kind of football at times.As you say Virgil has been shocking also at times but in any season when everything goes to shit everyone seems to follow. Funny as he and fab were two of the biggest reasons our team turned into such a hard nut to crack defensively in those seasons.I am sure the new players brought in must be in part to do the same and once again stop the leaks, so hopefully with some much needed new blood in midfield we can sure it up again. The last 5 games we've managed 3 clean sheets (howler yesterday aside!), so hopefully that form improves even more and they figure out how to plug the holes.