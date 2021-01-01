« previous next »
Online Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3920 on: Today at 01:39:25 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 01:34:13 pm
Something straight out of Pro Evo but city are looking to shift Joao Cancelo new RB and Trent into the middle?

*hides*

Good player but they wouldn't sell to us,we couldn't/wouldn't match the under the table wages they're propably paying him and he's already 29.
Online Oskar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3921 on: Today at 01:43:06 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:35:43 pm
He has & we are 5th. He played well vs Wolves in March he didnt take his chance like Jones did for example its why he is in & out.
We had a terrible midfield but he didnt take his chance.

He did take his chance, that's why he got so many opportunities to play, unlike other young players like Carvalho who evidently haven't done quite enough to impress the manager enough. Elliott and Jones are among the least of our problems, both can take a lot of positives from their individual seasons and will continue to be involved next season.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3922 on: Today at 01:44:24 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:24:12 pm
Exactly Andy. Although I have a huge concern for the system we are playing as we always seem to be so open. I fear very few defenders are not going to have problems over the course of a season, unless we find a way of coping better with the balls over the top. It's an obvious fault with our set up which other teams are easily exploiting. In what has been an forgettable season even the likes of Van Dijk have been questioned over parts of it. We have to adjust quicker when we do lose the ball, otherwise these problems will continue.

I agree and something has to be figured out this summer. We have had this same problem before though and within half a season we became the most solid defence in the league after spending a few crazy seasons playing you score 3 we will score 4 kind of football at times.

As you say Virgil has been shocking also at times but in any season when everything goes to shit everyone seems to follow. Funny as he and fab were two of the biggest reasons our team turned into such a hard nut to crack defensively in those seasons.

I am sure the new players brought in must be in part to do the same and once again stop the leaks, so hopefully with some much needed new blood in midfield we can sure it up again. The last 5 games we've managed 3 clean sheets (howler yesterday aside!), so hopefully that form improves even more and they figure out how to plug the holes. 
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3923 on: Today at 01:46:42 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:35:43 pm
He has & we are 5th. He played well vs Wolves in March he didnt take his chance like Jones did for example its why he is in & out.
We had a terrible midfield but he didnt take his chance.
And he's 20 years old.  How many 20 year old midfielders are playing as much as he did for a team with the aspirations that we have?
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3924 on: Today at 01:58:05 pm »
Sell Carvalho and put on a sell-on clause.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3925 on: Today at 01:58:46 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:12:35 pm
Hope it won't be 'Liverpool priced out of Mac Allister,looking for options'.

But seriously we should get 1 or 2 in in the next two weeks as we're hopefully after more targets than our usual summer.

What nonsense is this? He's pretty much ours.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3926 on: Today at 02:04:18 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:46:42 pm
And he's 20 years old.  How many 20 year old midfielders are playing as much as he did for a team with the aspirations that we have?
We had a run when he wasnt in the side.
He played so many mins because we had a bottom half performing midfield. He played well vs Wolves at home but really he didnt do great this year.
Stats wont show you not tracking runners or getting pushed off the ball.
We lost 6 games out of the 18 he started in the PL & winning just 8 & drawing 4.
Not all his fault of course but he has not played well at all. Next year a big year for him he will get less chances in the PL
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3927 on: Today at 02:05:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:58:46 pm
What nonsense is this? He's pretty much ours.

It's nearly been a day since the season ended, need to pull our finger out.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3928 on: Today at 02:06:35 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:05:23 pm
It's nearly been a day since the season ended, need to pull our finger out.

It's a bank holiday you dickhead.  :P
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3929 on: Today at 02:11:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:06:35 pm
It's a bank holiday you dickhead.  :P

Oh yeah ;D Looks like Joycey's working today though.
Online Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3930 on: Today at 02:11:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:58:46 pm
What nonsense is this? He's pretty much ours.

I wasn't being serious if you couldn't tell.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3931 on: Today at 02:13:00 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 02:11:49 pm
I wasn't being serious if you couldn't tell.

Hard to tell in here to be honest :P
Online Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3932 on: Today at 02:13:27 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:13:00 pm
Hard to tell in here to be honest :P

Yeah,it is  :D
Online Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3933 on: Today at 02:16:25 pm »
Quote
A deal for Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool appears increasingly unlikely. Issues have arisen with agents/representatives fees and image rights. FSG not willing to compromise after pulling out of a deal to sign Jude Bellingham due to similar concerns. Klopp and LFC now looking at other options (@JamesPearceLFC)
Online peachybum

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3934 on: Today at 02:17:50 pm »
We could really do with raising some funds through sales this summer but i've seen nothing to suggest we're going to. Klopp seemed to geninuely have no interest in selling Kelleher which just makes no sense given he adds so little value to our results. 4 players are leaving this summer and bringing in £0. Next summer Matip and Thiago will walk for £0. How is this sustainable?

Sell Carvalho! Put in a buy back or sell percentage to guard against him becoming a superstar and put the money towards someone we need next season.
Online Oskar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3935 on: Today at 02:20:29 pm »
If Carvalho does go, seems it's more likely to be on loan rather than a sale according to The Athletic.

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3936 on: Today at 02:24:06 pm »
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3937 on: Today at 02:24:43 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 02:20:29 pm
If Carvalho does go, seems it's more likely to be on loan rather than a sale according to The Athletic.


Makes more sense and hopefully correct.
Offline Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3938 on: Today at 02:31:50 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:16:25 pm


No links for quotes should be banned forever.
Offline Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3939 on: Today at 02:34:50 pm »
Offline Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3940 on: Today at 02:41:31 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 02:34:50 pm
Link?

hes trying to be funny
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3941 on: Today at 02:42:32 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 02:17:50 pm
We could really do with raising some funds through sales this summer but i've seen nothing to suggest we're going to. Klopp seemed to geninuely have no interest in selling Kelleher which just makes no sense given he adds so little value to our results. 4 players are leaving this summer and bringing in £0. Next summer Matip and Thiago will walk for £0. How is this sustainable?

Sell Carvalho! Put in a buy back or sell percentage to guard against him becoming a superstar and put the money towards someone we need next season.
We buy no midfield players since Thiago.
Since 2020 we had received nothing for Lallana,Milner,Keita,Ox & Gini
Looking likely we will receive 0 for Henderson & Thiago as well.

That is potentially 7 midfield players we get nothing for  this is not even mentioning defenders & forwards.
At least we have Jones & Eliott coming through hopefully Bajectic too so not all bad but we need to get some money in as well
Online Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3942 on: Today at 02:46:11 pm »
The only rule of thumb I follow is nothing is certain until we make it official or Joycey tweets it.

Going by the above Jude is still on 😂😂
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3943 on: Today at 02:46:55 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:41:31 pm
hes trying to be funny

I'd recommend getting tips from James Corden.
Offline djschembri

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3944 on: Today at 02:49:18 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 02:17:50 pm
We could really do with raising some funds through sales this summer but i've seen nothing to suggest we're going to. Klopp seemed to geninuely have no interest in selling Kelleher which just makes no sense given he adds so little value to our results. 4 players are leaving this summer and bringing in £0. Next summer Matip and Thiago will walk for £0. How is this sustainable?

Sell Carvalho! Put in a buy back or sell percentage to guard against him becoming a superstar and put the money towards someone we need next season.

I think this is an area that we definitely need to improve. In recent years it seemed that the club would not let go of a player if the fee did not reach an inflated asking price. Yes, you should take advantage of a desperate club like the Barca/Coutinho situation but nowadays, if a player is leaving Liverpool then its because it hasnt worked out here and the club would like to move him on.
Of course its not easy but we don't have a nation state backing us so it makes little sense to keep a squad player at the club in the last 12 months of their contract.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3945 on: Today at 03:02:03 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:16:25 pm

Motherfucker, you ain't me so don't try.
Offline Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3946 on: Today at 03:05:05 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:16:25 pm


8/10, a reference to trusting the current midfield options and the return of Tyler Morton being like a new signing and it wouldve be close to perfect.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3947 on: Today at 03:15:50 pm »
Gakpo liked a post on Kocku saying goodbye to Feyenoord.

Online rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3948 on: Today at 03:18:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:15:50 pm
Gakpo liked a post on Kocku saying goodbye to Feyenoord.


Wheres he going?
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3949 on: Today at 03:19:20 pm »
Been linked with us matey.  :D
Offline Son of Spion

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3950 on: Today at 03:56:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:15:50 pm
Gakpo liked a post on Kocku saying goodbye to Feyenoord.
Would we be Kocku-Hoop if he came to us?
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3951 on: Today at 04:06:21 pm »
I do think our alternative to Mount is going to be a random one that we havent been strongly linked to yet. Szoboszlai or Kocku seem like realistic alternatives.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3952 on: Today at 04:25:27 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:06:21 pm
I do think our alternative to Mount is going to be a random one that we havent been strongly linked to yet. Szoboszlai or Kocku seem like realistic alternatives.

Mac Allister, Szoboszlai and a quality DM and CB would be a perfect summer for us
Online xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3953 on: Today at 04:26:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:19:20 pm
Been linked with us matey.  :D

We only welcome slow, weak and technical midfielders this transfer window. If he fits all three criteria welcome then.

bonus if he comes with a shit injury record. someone has to keep the physios happy with keita and ox gone. ;D
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3954 on: Today at 04:29:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:15:50 pm
Gakpo liked a post on Kocku saying goodbye to Feyenoord.



I may be wrong with this but hasn't he got some less than savory views on LGBTQIA Pride? If so not sure if he's someone I'd like us to sign, however good he is
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3955 on: Today at 04:32:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:56:28 pm
Would we be Kocku-Hoop if he came to us?

Never expected a pun on his name that was family friendly. Well done.
