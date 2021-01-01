We could really do with raising some funds through sales this summer but i've seen nothing to suggest we're going to. Klopp seemed to geninuely have no interest in selling Kelleher which just makes no sense given he adds so little value to our results. 4 players are leaving this summer and bringing in £0. Next summer Matip and Thiago will walk for £0. How is this sustainable?
Sell Carvalho! Put in a buy back or sell percentage to guard against him becoming a superstar and put the money towards someone we need next season.
We buy no midfield players since Thiago.
Since 2020 we had received nothing for Lallana,Milner,Keita,Ox & Gini
Looking likely we will receive 0 for Henderson & Thiago as well.
That is potentially 7 midfield players we get nothing for this is not even mentioning defenders & forwards.
At least we have Jones & Eliott coming through hopefully Bajectic too so not all bad but we need to get some money in as well