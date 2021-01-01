The main reason will be the quality of his play, not how fans have taken to him.



He played a part in 21 of our first 24 league games - starting 13 of them - and started 3 of our 6 CL group games. I can't see a strong argument coming in from anyone that at this point - when he was fit and playing regularly (without stop/starts) with the first 11 - he played very well



I agree he'd perform better in a team where he's exposed to fewer counter attacks where the midfield is high up and not helping him, but he'd need to improve his concentration and focus if he joins a team like that that's set up to weather being under the cosh



exactly, I am not sure why that is even a thing. Gomez has always come across as one of the good guys in the squad off the field, hugely likeable and modest. So why would fans not like him or take to him?The only shit part of it all is how he had to suffer 2 awful injuries as such a young age and the lasting effect of that on him physically and mentally. Hes never been able to return consistantly from that and is a shadow of that player he was.Anyway, Carvalho - sort of glad that they are looking to sell. Why hang on to a player for no reason if a decision has been made that he has no role to play.I said it before here, my take on it is - that he isnt doing it in training in the sense that he isnt showing the capacity to take on instruction and learn. He has the talent physically, maybe not the talent mentally. Remember Klopp saying last week about Bobby how youd show or say something once and he got it. Now not all players can be Bobby, but all players in the squad need that ability to adapt and learn. Maybe he just didnt show that ability at all.