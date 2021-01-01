I'd rather we went back to our 433 formation, retooled pressing midfield and have Trent and Robbo getting 35 assists between them from FB.
I don't like this complex 3 at the back system we have used, i really really hope we sign Ugarte and go back to Klopp's heavy metal Football.
I wouldn't mind going back to the 4-3-3 system but with a more rigid right back that's not TAA. Robertson has shown that he can defend, attack, play in a more defensive 3 or an attacking 4. Tsimikas is adequate cover in both roles.
TAA has shown that we're structurally equally as vunerable playing him as a FB or in the new floating midfield system with occasional right side defensive responsabilities. It's time to have a RB who's a RB that can put in a shift at RCM in a 3 when Robertson goes forward or cover at CM when one of the 2 CMs range forward, but not TAA. Ramsey if he can, sign someone if he can't (though we probably should sign someone who can play RB RCB anyway on top of Ramsey anyway).
These past 10 games, Trent has showcased his ability to play the entire field (but not the entire field *and* RB) from right midfield. He can defend, pass, score and pretty much run the game like Thiago. Put him in beside whatever Bajcetic is turning into and (finger's crossed) McAllister's dogged running and fight, and you have our future midfield. Add Hendo, Thiago, Elliott, Fabinho, Jones and whoever else were targetting to those 3 for next season and we're fine.
I'm not particuliarly worried about our current squad when it's fit.