clinical

  incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3880 on: Today at 01:03:44 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 01:00:11 pm
He did; if he hadn't, he wouldn't have been involved in so many games. He and Curtis Jones have both done and shown enough this season to be viewed as important players for us moving forward.

Curtis Jones had 4 good games this season. He's still got a lot to prove.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3881 on: Today at 01:04:33 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:52:34 pm
Yes I'm for real. You seem to be in a bit deep on this one, because I haven't said anything that remotely proves your comments or warrants that sort of reaction. I even omitted his latest performance, because he'd come in out of the cold, and restricted comment to when he had a long run of games. I've literally said nothing controversial or impolite or unkind about him, and you're acting like I've just abused him and his family or something

I was talking about his games up until February, which isn't the start of the season. If you think he played well over the course of those 25-odd games up until February, of course you're welcome to that opinion. I would just disagree.
True. However, if a squad player can't come in against the worst team in the league and help us see out a 2-goal lead then something is really wrong.

It's a bit contradictory to be looking forward to a final in Dublin and keeping players like Gomez because we'd need to rotate a lot more (unless we want to play our first 11 players into the ground). Also, we can't be arrogant because we'll have to navigate some decent teams to stand a chance. If Joe can't do it against Soton then he can't be trusted against AC Milan at the San Siro.
Last Edit: Today at 01:31:11 pm by MonsLibpool
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3882 on: Today at 01:05:30 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:03:44 pm
Curtis Jones had 4 good games this season. He's still got a lot to prove.
In a period when we weren't under any pressure as well. He has shown good progress but we shouldn't get carried away.
Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,586
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3883 on: Today at 01:06:32 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:41:03 am
I'd rather we went back to our 433 formation, retooled pressing midfield and have Trent and Robbo getting 35 assists between them from FB.

I don't like this complex 3 at the back system we have used, i really really hope we sign Ugarte and go back to Klopp's heavy metal Football.

I wouldn't mind going back to the 4-3-3 system but with a more rigid right back that's not TAA. Robertson has shown that he can defend, attack, play in a more defensive 3 or an attacking 4. Tsimikas is adequate cover in both roles.

TAA has shown that we're structurally equally as vunerable playing him as a FB or in the new floating midfield system with occasional right side defensive responsabilities. It's time to have a RB who's a RB that can put in a shift at RCM in a 3 when Robertson goes forward or cover at CM when one of the 2 CMs range forward, but not TAA. Ramsey if he can, sign someone if he can't (though we probably should sign someone who can play RB RCB anyway on top of Ramsey anyway).

These past 10 games, Trent has showcased his ability to play the entire field (but not the entire field *and* RB) from right midfield. He can defend, pass, score and pretty much run the game like Thiago. Put him in beside whatever Bajcetic is turning into and (finger's crossed) McAllister's dogged running and fight, and you have our future midfield. Add Hendo, Thiago, Elliott, Fabinho, Jones and whoever else were targetting to those 3 for next season and we're fine.

I'm not particuliarly worried about our current squad when it's fit.
 
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3884 on: Today at 01:06:59 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:03:44 pm
Curtis Jones had 4 good games this season. He's still got a lot to prove.

It was more than 4.

Regardless, he's shown in this run of 11 consecutive starts that he has the required quality and attributes to be an important player for us in midfield - he just needs to stay fit.

Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,572
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3885 on: Today at 01:09:16 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:08:21 pm
Gomez is good on the ball.

Not good enough on the ball to be a backup for the role that Trent plays.  He could be a good option for a backup for Konate though as he has the mobility and speed to defend in wide areas.  Whether or not he is able to maintain consistently high levels anymore is a big question mark at this point though.  Good enough for 3rd choice cb?  Maybe. 
Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3886 on: Today at 01:09:17 pm
So when do people think the first bit of serious news will drop? Tonight? Later in week?
Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,660
  • JFT96.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3887 on: Today at 01:10:03 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:05:30 pm
In a period when we weren't under any pressure as well. He has shown good progress but we shouldn't get carried away.

Or you could look at it the other way - he stepped up and showed his worth when many others did not or could not. It depends what agenda you do or don't have (not you specifically).

Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,572
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3888 on: Today at 01:10:41 pm
clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3889 on: Today at 01:10:43 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 01:06:59 pm
It was more than 4.

Regardless, he's shown in this run of 11 consecutive starts that he has the required quality and attributes to be an important player for us in midfield - he just needs to stay fit.

Yeah he's fine as a squad player.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,572
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3890 on: Today at 01:11:21 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 12:28:36 pm
Honestly, I would apply this same logic to Harvey Elliot who is no a great fit for our team but a very talented young player. We can use reinvest in Alex Scott or a young CB.

Harvey is perfectly suited to play in this new system.  No way should we be looking to sell him.
Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3891 on: Today at 01:12:35 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 01:09:17 pm
So when do people think the first bit of serious news will drop? Tonight? Later in week?

Hope it won't be 'Liverpool priced out of Mac Allister,looking for options'.

But seriously we should get 1 or 2 in in the next two weeks as we're hopefully after more targets than our usual summer.
Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3892 on: Today at 01:13:05 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:10:43 pm
Yeah he's fine as a squad player.

Or, provided he stays fit, he picks up in pre-season where he's left off and continues as a regular starter into next season.
Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,707
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3893 on: Today at 01:13:23 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:58:35 am
As someone said earlier, it's not just transitions and open spaces he's struggling to perform his team role in. Check out Ward Prowse's goal again, he literally makes like a statue and watches the player go past him. all while we're defending our box and he's in set position, it's not a counter in open space.

Point is that when everyone starts bashing a player they get the microscope treatment and anything they do is picked apart.

Not saying he has been great, he was awful for lots of the past year, but the other point is that the whole team has been colectively shite at times, Trent has looked utter garbage at times as have others. Soon as we get into next season we will see how it all falls but the last ten games have been a better step forward.

No idea if Klopp see's Fab as a key part of the midfield going forward or not, but it wouldn't surprise me either way considering the huge impact he has had in the past. Klopp and staff will have a much better idea if that ship has sailed or if he can still do a very important job and regain form. Considering he has been in the starting line up for every game the last part of the season I'd bet he still has him in his plans. 
Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3894 on: Today at 01:13:34 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:12:35 pm
Hope it won't be 'Liverpool priced out of Mac Allister,looking for options'.

But seriously we should get 1 or 2 in in the next two weeks as we're hopefully after more targets than our usual summer.

Yeah Id hope for 2 signings in next 2-3 weeks and then likely 2-3 more in following month or so.
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3895 on: Today at 01:13:42 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 01:10:03 pm
Or you could look at it the other way - he stepped up and showed his worth when many others did not or could not. It depends what agenda you do or don't have (not you specifically).
Performing under pressure is a different kettle of fish. Look at Arsenal yesterday compared to their run-in.
Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,572
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3896 on: Today at 01:14:14 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:05:30 pm
In a period when we weren't under any pressure as well. He has shown good progress but we shouldn't get carried away.

What?  We had to literally win every single game to have a chance at getting top 4.  How can you say we weren't under any pressure?
clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3897 on: Today at 01:15:54 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 01:13:05 pm
Or, provided he stays fit, he picks up in pre-season where he's left off and continues as a regular starter into next season.

He's going to have to improve a lot if he's starting for a side who's aim is to challenge for the title. Simple not good enough right now
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,045
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3898 on: Today at 01:16:36 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 12:42:01 pm
He's not.

Elliott has played in 46 games for us this season, Klopp loves him. He is not in a similar position to Carvalho, who has barely had a look-in since the Autumn, at all.
Yeah Klopp loves him but he still doesn't fit, we'll eventually accept it and make the obvious change. Unfortunately, Klopp tends to be stubborn about these sorts of decisions
Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3899 on: Today at 01:18:19 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 01:16:36 pm
Yeah Klopp loves him but he still doesn't fit, we'll eventually accept it and make the obvious change. Unfortunately, Klopp tends to be stubborn about these sorts of decisions

Yes he does.

MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3900 on: Today at 01:18:55 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:14:14 pm
What?  We had to literally win every single game to have a chance at getting top 4.  How can you say we weren't under any pressure?
It was totally out of our hands and our season had already been written off.
Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,572
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3901 on: Today at 01:19:44 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:18:55 pm
It was totally out of our hands and our season had already been written off.

Maybe by you it was but not by the players, Klopp, and the majority of the supporters.  If they did write it off we would've been about as good as Chelsea. 
rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,635
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3902 on: Today at 01:19:47 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 01:16:36 pm
Yeah Klopp loves him but he still doesn't fit, we'll eventually accept it and make the obvious change. Unfortunately, Klopp tends to be stubborn about these sorts of decisions
Amazing aint it? You sat at home on your laptop can see it all yet the stubborn German man who won us everything is too stubborn for his own good and the good of our team.
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3903 on: Today at 01:21:17 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 01:09:17 pm
So when do people think the first bit of serious news will drop? Tonight? Later in week?

Alexis Mac Allister announcement tomorrow I reckon.
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3904 on: Today at 01:21:28 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:19:44 pm
Maybe by you it was but not by the players, Klopp, and the majority of the supporters.  If they did write it off we would've been about as good as Chelsea.
IMO, it was a case of finishing a poor season on a positive note but let's agree to disagree.
Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3905 on: Today at 01:23:41 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 12:33:44 pm

David Lynch
@dmlynch
EXCL: Fabio Carvalho prepared to reluctantly accept a permanent departure from Liverpool this summer. Has been told he isnt part of Jurgen Klopps plans for next season and was the subject of a bid from an unnamed CL club last month.


Right so we can be ruthless. How about we do it with some others. One big reason were in this mess is blowing millions on wages for players who should never have been here and failing to get any fees for others. This also makes our business last summer look even worse than it already did of course. A forward who doesnt suit us, a teenager Klopp doesnt fancy. A complete shocker from so many people.
JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,609
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3906 on: Today at 01:23:44 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:39:24 am
I have been a big fan of Joe Gomez but to be honest he would be better of leaving this club and going somewhere else, as he is never going to be accepted by the majority of fans here. I took one look at that backline and defence yesterday and knew all those were players were on a hiding to nothing. But of course, none of that gets taken into account as fans continue to slag players off. I have to wonder what the manager was doing yesterday with the team he picked. But I think a career away from Liverpool would be the best thing for Joe now. I still think he has the chance to be a very good player but not here and he's taken enough shite from people.

There's a good player in there but Gomez hasn't looked settled in defence for years now, arguably since his last major injury a few season ago.

I don't think players should get slated excessive by fans but I also think a degree of criticism is fair and he's regressed badly.
jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,851
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3907 on: Today at 01:24:12 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:13:23 pm
Point is that when everyone starts bashing a player they get the microscope treatment and anything they do is picked apart.

Not saying he has been great, he was awful for lots of the past year, but the other point is that the whole team has been colectively shite at times, Trent has looked utter garbage at times as have others. Soon as we get into next season we will see how it all falls but the last ten games have been a better step forward.

No idea if Klopp see's Fab as a key part of the midfield going forward or not, but it wouldn't surprise me either way considering the huge impact he has had in the past. Klopp and staff will have a much better idea if that ship has sailed or if he can still do a very important job and regain form. Considering he has been in the starting line up for every game the last part of the season I'd bet he still has him in his plans.

Exactly Andy. Although I have a huge concern for the system we are playing as we always seem to be so open. I fear very few defenders are not going to have problems over the course of a season, unless we find a way of coping better with the balls over the top. It's an obvious fault with our set up which other teams are easily exploiting. In what has been an forgettable season even the likes of Van Dijk have been questioned over parts of it. We have to adjust quicker when we do lose the ball, otherwise these problems will continue.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,574
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3908 on: Today at 01:24:35 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:08:57 pm
The main reason will be the quality of his play, not how fans have taken to him.

He played a part in 21 of our first 24 league games - starting 13 of them - and started 3 of our 6 CL group games. I can't see a strong argument coming in from anyone that at this point - when he was fit and playing regularly (without stop/starts) with the first 11 - he played very well

I agree he'd perform better in a team where he's exposed to fewer counter attacks where the midfield is high up and not helping him, but he'd need to improve his concentration and focus if he joins a team like that that's set up to weather being under the cosh

exactly, I am not sure why that is even a thing.  Gomez has always come across as one of the good guys in the squad off the field, hugely likeable and modest.  So why would fans not like him or take to him?

The only shit part of it all is how he had to suffer 2 awful injuries as such a young age and the lasting effect of that on him physically and mentally.  Hes never been able to return consistantly from that and is a shadow of that player he was.

Anyway, Carvalho - sort of glad that they are looking to sell. Why hang on to a player for no reason if a decision has been made that he has no role to play.

I said it before here, my take on it is - that he isnt doing it in training in the sense that he isnt showing the capacity to take on instruction and learn. He has the talent physically, maybe not the talent mentally. Remember Klopp saying last week about Bobby how youd show or say something once and he got it. Now not all players can be Bobby, but all players in the squad need that ability to adapt and learn. Maybe he just didnt show that ability at all.
LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3909 on: Today at 01:24:45 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:04:33 pm
True. Hiwever, if a squad player can't come in against the worst team in the league and help us see out a 2-goal lead then something is really wrong.

It's a bit contradictory to be looking forward to a final in Dublin and keeping players like Gomez because we'd need to rotate a lot more (unless we want to play our first 11 players into the ground). Also, we can't be arrogant because they we'll have to navigate some decent teams to stand a chance. If Joe can't do it against Soton then he can't be trusted against AC Milan at the San Siro.

This.  Gomez cant be relied upon, sadly.  Konate for example is light years ahead of him.  We need one more quality CB.
jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,851
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3910 on: Today at 01:25:41 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 01:23:44 pm
There's a good player in there but Gomez hasn't looked settled in defence for years now, arguably since his last major injury a few season ago.

I don't think players should get slated excessive by fans but I also think a degree of criticism is fair and he's regressed badly.

I'm not say he hasn't regressed but at the same time our system is also at fault we are easy to get at when we lose the ball. We could let Gomez go, but if we continue to be so open the majority of defenders will struggle.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,894
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3911 on: Today at 01:25:57 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 01:16:36 pm
Yeah Klopp loves him but he still doesn't fit, we'll eventually accept it and make the obvious change. Unfortunately, Klopp tends to be stubborn about these sorts of decisions
Unfortunately we'll all have to accept failure until you become manager, you clearly know more than Jurgen.
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,916
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3912 on: Today at 01:29:31 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:41:03 am
I don't like this complex 3 at the back system we have used, i really really hope we sign Ugarte and go back to Klopp's heavy metal Football.
We aren't signing Ugarte.
Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3913 on: Today at 01:32:17 pm
Makes more sense to loan out Carvahlo.
Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,541
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3914 on: Today at 01:34:13 pm
Something straight out of Pro Evo but city are looking to shift Joao Cancelo new RB and Trent into the middle?

*hides*
LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3915 on: Today at 01:34:33 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:04:39 am
And throughout that period he was playing pretty exclusively as a 10. So was it the World Cup or was it De Zurbi coming in and dropping him deeper than made us realise that he could be ideal for a role in our team?

There are a multitude of understandable reasons as to why he wouldn't have featured on a list of our targets prior to signing a new contract. Just seems like a real shitty stick to try and beat the Club with, but I guess that's the thing to do nowadays.

Heat maps of Albion wins under both Potter and RDZ, eg Arsenal, reveal Mac Allister as an 18 yard box to box allrounder.  The no.10 role was largely quite a while ago now.  Lallana, Gross or Enciso taking that position instead.
