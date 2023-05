I'd rather we went back to our 433 formation, retooled pressing midfield and have Trent and Robbo getting 35 assists between them from FB.



I don't like this complex 3 at the back system we have used, i really really hope we sign Ugarte and go back to Klopp's heavy metal Football.



In a perfect world we could alternate between that and something like we have today. Today's tactics can work well against the lower block teams, where we could have potentially Trent and Thiago/Mac Allister pick out passes if we had someone like Caicedo/Uguarte to cover.Or we have Caicedo/Uguarte and also go back to the heavy metal football against the likes of City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Europe and we smash them.