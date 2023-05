Yeah that 3rd from Southampton, he was quite shocking. In no man's land- not sure what to do, then reacting too slowly and the rest, as they say...

Our midfield in general, was absent.

I can understand that he was the sole midfielder at the time, but he should've at least made the tackle. The effort is typical of a guy who just had a short sprint and is gassed.

Poor lad. He's been a great servant, but his legs look gone, and his energy levels aren't what they used to be.







I suppose the question Klopp might ask is why that space is there to begin with. Fabinho's never been fast, but it's rare that he's been left with so much space to cover in previous years. He's technically playing LDM there, and the RDM has just lost the ball on the edge of the opposition penalty area. Who is responsible for covering that area? Fabinho has a lot of ground to cover, and the only mistake he makes is not fully committing to the tackle.I think that clip shows us that we have a lot of work to do with this system. Between the RCB, RDM/RB, CDM, RCM it's an absolute mess in transitions.