Okay so season's over here's what I'm doing if made head of recruitment with no handcuffs around current players ...





Out:

The lads on frees

Gomez

Fabinho

Henderson

Tsimikas

Phillips

Kelleher





In:

Caicedo

Ugarte

Cherki

Two young centre backs with enough ball playing ability to play in this system.... e.g. Coliwell/Van de Ven/Inacio/Silva



I don't watch enough football (apart from our games) to be able to suggest the best replacements but I'd sell the following players:- Gomez (not an adequate backup)- Matip (great servant, getting on now)- Carvalho (doesn't seem to have a future here so what's the point)- Fabinho (he has been very poor this year, no point keeping him as a backup on his wages and resting him doesn't improve his performances)IMO, the following players should not be automatic starters:- Ibou (picks up too many niggling injuries, would be good to be able to rotate him)- Hendo- Thiago (same as Ibou)In addition to the above, we have kids like Harvey that aren't ready to be starters. Our squad needs major surgery. I agree with our decision to not renew the lads going on a free because they are either injury prone, inconsistent and or getting on a bit.If you analyze our team, our squad depth is poor because the guys expected to step in occasionally do not provide adequate depth. We need to fix this this summer and this is not something that we can get away need. IMO, we need additions in the following areas (incredible that we've let it get to this):- A starting rightback (Trent is a weaklink defensively that teams exploit again and again, would move him into midfield)- 2 centrebacks (Joel and Joe do not provide adequate cover for an injury prone Ibou)- At least 3 midfielders (current starters shouldn't be starters and their 3 backup midfielders are leaving on a free)- A winger (For balance because we don't have a direct replacement for what Mo and Luis bring to the table).This is not a year where we can afford to "keep our powder dry". We really need to strengthen or we'll risk losing more ground.