i don;t get it... why can't we sign these players before they blow up? Now we will likely blow a significant part of our budget on him. Surely our scouts could have targetted him before Brighton and shinning at the world cup?



Part of it is that (I think) the clubs policy is to wait until player x has proved himself in a top league, but the issue with that is you invariably overpay, I like the idea of a young player every summer from say Austria, or Serbia for instance with a view to development, we need to be buying from those Second Tier leagues, RB Salzburg are great at picking up young talent, in the last few years they've had Haaland, Mane, Keita, Minamino etc, with Sesko and Susic looking to be the next two ready to move to a top league.