Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 116072 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 09:58:43 pm
I have no memory of him playing against us at Anfield although he did, all I remember is that Minamino was very impressive
Hes been voted one of the 5 worst signings of the season in France.

Never leave Liverpool!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 10:00:31 pm
Probably because the team we played that night was Salzburg, not Leipzig.
He was playing for Salzburg

https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/match/2027040--liverpool-vs-salzburg/
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:02:56 pm
Hes been voted one of the 5 worst signings of the season in France.

Never leave Liverpool!
I can see Mane appearing on a similar Bundesliga list.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 10:00:31 pm
Probably because the team we played that night was Salzburg, not Leipzig.

No, he played that night.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 10:00:31 pm
Probably because the team we played that night was Salzburg, not Leipzig.

He did play for Salzburg and then got moved on to Leipzig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:02:56 pm
Hes been voted one of the 5 worst signings of the season in France.

Never leave Liverpool!

Origi was once in the LEquipes French flops of the year eleven.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:29:19 pm
We need Gomez to rediscover his confidence and form because there is no
money for 2 new CBs this window
No we don't. We can sell him because there's a good market for him. Not good enough these days and that's as a squad player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:08:28 pm
Origi was once in the LEquipes French flops of the year eleven.
Yep he was which was very harsh as a teenager
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote
Alexis Mac Allister and his representatives have finalised a 70m switch to Liverpool with a contract until 2028. [@GerGarciaGrova]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
https://twitter.com/gastonedul/status/1662924756738539520

Quote
Anfield awaits for Alexis Mac Allister.

Quote
Alexis Mac Allister played over 120 games for Brighton. He made 20 goals. They qualified for the Europe League for the first time in their history. He spent three years of his career there. He grew as a player and became a World Champion.
Anfield Road awaits.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:14:06 pm


Just need Joycey to tweet this and it'll be a positive end to a fairly chappy day.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:24:13 pm

Fuck him then if he doesn't want to come.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:15:41 pm
Just need Joycey to tweet this and it'll be a positive end to a fairly chappy day.
Reckon well get all that tomorrow night.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Just get both him and Caicedo and bin off this Gravernberch, Mount and Lavia talk.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:27:43 pm
https://youtu.be/CrWChoV5rOQ
He can strike a ball. Looks really nippy too.

I'm all in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
i don;t get it... why can't we sign these players before they blow up? Now we will likely blow a significant part of our budget on him. Surely our scouts could have targetted him before Brighton and shinning at the world cup?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Im going to predict another frugal window. Based on? The last 13 years. Barring when we sell big, we dont spend big. Mac Allister and a couple of £20/30m players at best.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Okay so season's over here's what I'm doing if made head of recruitment with no handcuffs around current players ...


Out:
The lads on frees
Gomez
Fabinho
Henderson
Tsimikas
Phillips
Kelleher


In:
Caicedo
Ugarte
Cherki
Two young centre backs with enough ball playing ability to play in this system.... e.g. Coliwell/Van de Ven/Inacio/Silva

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:47:22 am
So the Bellingham deal is an initial payment of £86m with 21m+ in add ons.  When you look at the other midfielders we have been linked with and their price tag, I'm surpsied we couldn't just pay Dortmund's price. Personally I think there is more to it than that. I'm actually of the belief that Bellingham turned us down and would prefer to sign for Madrid. I don't believe we were blown out of the water with his wage demands. Everything you read about him, listening to his interviews, he doesn't come across as a money grabbing merchant. I think the fact that it was looking increasingly unlikely we would make top 4 and the pull of Real Madird is the reason he won't be joining us imo.

add on £40m for his daddy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:22:09 pm
Okay so season's over here's what I'm doing if made head of recruitment with no handcuffs around current players ...


Out:
The lads on frees
Gomez
Fabinho
Henderson
Tsimikas
Phillips
Kelleher


In:
Caicedo
Ugarte
Cherki
Two young centre backs with enough ball playing ability to play in this system.... e.g. Coliwell/Van de Ven/Inacio/Silva

Only 2 mids?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 11:13:44 pm
Im going to predict another frugal window. Based on? The last 13 years. Barring when we sell big, we dont spend big. Mac Allister and a couple of £20/30m players at best.

We've not been linked to anyone who we could get for 20/30 million dickface.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:16:25 pm
The person I heard it from has some sources at the club.

Guess, we'll see.

Generally underwhelmed with what we're doing and
expect us to spend the minimum we can.

 ;D

Yep, still May.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 11:28:13 pm
Only 2 mids?

We'd have Thiago, Jones, Elliot, Bajcetic, Caicedo, Ugarte ... okay yeah fair point... maybe throw in a Gravenberch
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:57:52 pm
Just get both him and Caicedo and bin off this Gravernberch, Mount and Lavia talk.

I really think if we can get him for 20-30m (as the early rumours suggested) he would be a great pick up in the long term. Might need a season or so to get up to speed though, given his patchy appearance record for Bayern.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:31:03 pm
We'd have Thiago, Jones, Elliot, Bajcetic, Caicedo, Ugarte ... okay yeah fair point... maybe throw in a Gravenberch

to be honest, I think its more likely we sell Thiago this summer than Hendo. Outgoings are hard to call, weve never seen the club been as ruthless as they probably have to be this summer  be interesting if they have the stomach for it.

My ideal/kinda realistic summer

Inacio
Timber/Todibo
Ugarte
Mac Allister/Le Fee
Ramsey/szoboszlai/Thuram

Agree on Cherki though. Type of signing we could make and figure out how to make it work later, if we didnt have so many fires to put out.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: King_doggerel on Today at 11:10:34 pm
i don;t

Been said so many times, but we haven't been in a position whereby we can wait for players to blow up whilst playing for us, we need them to play at a level straight away. Mac Allister has been a Brighton player for 4 and a half years and has only started producing consistently for the last 12 months. We can't develop players for 3 years in that way.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:22:09 pm
Okay so season's over here's what I'm doing if made head of recruitment with no handcuffs around current players ...


Out:
The lads on frees
Gomez
Fabinho
Henderson
Tsimikas
Phillips
Kelleher


In:
Caicedo
Ugarte
Cherki
Two young centre backs with enough ball playing ability to play in this system.... e.g. Coliwell/Van de Ven/Inacio/Silva

So 10 players out and 5 in. That's not going to do much for our depth while also removing 4 homegrown players from the squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 11:37:08 pm
to be honest, I think it’s more likely we sell Thiago this summer than Hendo. Outgoings are hard to call, we’ve never seen the club been as ruthless as they probably have to be this summer … be interesting if they have the stomach for it.
I agree, if we're talking probabilities (over meritocracy). Thiago much more likely to a) have a market of buyers and b) want to leave to a club challenging for trophies, and be willing to ask to move.

Fabinho and Henderson both extremely likely to be here this season, because there won't be many clubs thinking they are worth paying whatever high wages they are on (google suggests they're both paid around £185,000 a week, though we know its hard to be certain).

Neither player has the PR lustre to draw out any mad bids from the rich clubs (PL clubs plus the ESL teams plus Dortmund plus sportswashers) and the club with the biggest history of buying older midfielders for a fee and high wages while their decline is well underway is United (before Casemiro it was Schweinsteiger - and they've done it with loads of forwards), and they're not looking to buy either of them.

Quote from: Peabee on Today at 11:22:13 pm
add on £40m for his daddy.
has anyone got any figures on what we're paying Mac Alisters daddy yet, or are we still trying to get him?
